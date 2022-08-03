ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Teen in critical condition after shooting in Annapolis

By Siobhan Garrett
 4 days ago
A teen is in critical condition after being shot in Annapolis. It happened at 1 a.m. on Wednesday on Marcs Court in the Bay Ridge Gardens community.

Annapolis Police say the 17-year-old boy was standing outside when a car pulled up, several people got out and shot at him. He was hit in the upper body.

The shooters drove off and right now there are no arrests in this case.

The teen was airlifted to the hospital.

Anyone with information should contact detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.

