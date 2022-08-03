New Drip Drop Cocktail Room Coming Soon To Bridge Street in Grand Rapids

Read on mix957gr.com
Who’s Ready For The 2022 Grand Rapids Polish Heritage Festival?
The Grand Rapids Polish Heritage Festival is coming up soon and I can't wait to celebrate. On the last weekend of August each year people in West Michigan come together in downtown Grand Rapids for three days to celebrate and have fun. Grand Rapids Polish Heritage Festival 2022. The Dozynki...
What Is Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in Grand Rapids?
A traveling exhibit featuring a 360-degree digital presentation of the artwork of Vincent Van Goh is currently visiting West Michigan. Organizers describe the event as an 'awe-inspiring journey':. Have you ever dreamt of stepping into a painting? Take an awe-inspiring journey into the incomparable universe of Van Gogh, one of...
What A Score! The Scoreboard from Sullivan Field Is Finding New Life At Mitten Brewing Company
Nothing goes better than two of America's favorite pastimes: Baseball and drinking Beer. And now apparently a decade's old Grand Rapids baseball relic is finding a new home at one of of Grand Rapids favorite breweries. What is the history of The Grand Rapids Sullivans?. According to baseball reference, The...
Top 5 Most Loved Restaurants on DoorDash in Michigan
As the queen of being productively lazy, DoorDash is my bestie for the restie. My bestfriend and I share a DoorDash account so I can use his DashPass, which is the best idea ever. Here are five of the most loved restaurants on DoorDash in Grand Rapids. Who would not...
12,000 Capacity Riverfront Amphitheater Has Been Approved for GR
An agreement has been approved for a 12,000-capacity riverfront amphitheater that will be in downtown Grand Rapids which means more shows for West Michigan. What The New Amphitheater Will Mean to West Michigan. For the last couple of years, there has been a lot of talk about a 12,000-capacity outdoor...
Where Is She Going? Fox 17’s Michelle Dunaway Shares Her Big Life Update
Grand Rapids is an amazing place to live and work. As a media personality, I know what it's like to have your job title change and take on new roles and challenges. That's what's happening to Michelle Dunaway a member of the Fox 17 morning news. Michelle Dunaway Is Leaving...
Michigan’s “Best Burrito” Is Filled With Some Unexpected Ingredients
I love Mexican food so much that I could eat it every single meal. My wife Lindsey however is not a big fan of how gassy I can get so that hasn't happened in our house yet. One of my favorite Mexican foods to enjoy is a burrito. There are limitless possibilities for what you can put inside. I love mine stuffed full of steak, cheese, beans, guac, and rice topped with some sour cream and hot sauce.
Things To Do This Weekend: August 5-7, 2022
Once again the weather looks great for the weekend. That means it will be another summer weekend to get out and enjoy some of the events planned in the West Michigan area. This week we have a dozen different events...music, festivals, magic, ribs, peaches, wrestling, and art... Friday, July 29-Sunday,...
It’s Rent Pay Day! Grand Rapids is 6th Most Competitive Rent Market in the Country
Moving to Grand Rapids felt like I was on a track tournament to finding the perfect apartment. I felt like I was racing against every single person in Grand Rapids. Thankfully, I found a fantastic space that is close to work. On average, a single apartment has as many as...
New Biggby Location To Take Over Long Abandoned Lot off 28th Street
I recently moved to the edge of Alger Heights off 28th street, and I love my neighborhood. We have so many wonderful places to eat including Real Food Café, The Old Goat, and Heights Cream. But in the morning when I want a cup of coffee, I find myself...
This Michigan City Is Nicknamed “Pancake Town” After Helping 200 People Not Starve To Death
Being born in Michigan and spending the majority of my life here, I love finding out new things about the Mitten state. Recently I learned about a town in Michigan that earned the nickname "Pancake Town" after what happened back in 1937. This is how Glenn Earned The Nickname "Pancake...
Map Shows You ‘The Most Notable’ Person From Every West Michigan Town
An interactive map shows you who they feel is the most noted person from every town in the world, here's what West Michigan looks like. Who Is The Most Well Known Person From Rockford? Cedar Springs? Hudsonville?. The interactive map is available here, and shows every city on the planet....
Did A Grand Rapids Dispensary Troll The Chief Of Police?
The internet is a wonderful place where answers are just a few clicks away. It's also a place where you can troll people like the Grand Rapids Chief of Police. While scrolling through Twitter I saw a tweet that caught my eye. It was from Grand Rapids Chief of Police Eric Winstrom. He noticed that his 420th follow on Twitter was Pharmhouse Wellness which had him wondering if it was an accident or done on purpose.
New Home Décor Store Opening in Southeast Grand Rapids
Looking to spruce up your place? A new home goods shop is opening up in Alger Heights. Remington Intentional Goods Opens in Grand Grand Rapids. Remington Intentional Goods has announced its grand opening Saturday, August 13, 9a,m. to 3p.m. The new store is located in "downtown" Alger Heights at 2427...
LOOK: Founding Member of Allegan’s Mansion on Market for $600K
A piece of Allegan, Michigan, history is on the market. A six-bedroom, six-bath Victorian home on a historical road close to downtown Allegan is for sale for $599,000. Take a tour in the gallery below. Allegan Pioneer, Alby Rossman's 1869 Mansion For Sale. The stately Victorian residence at 524 Marshall...
Are you proud of these weird Grand Rapids fun facts?
Is it weird that I always look up weird fun facts about different cities?. Wherever I go, I end up researching weird fun facts about the city that I am traveling to. It is only right that I research weird things that Grand Rapids has accomplished. Why would I keep the knowledge away from my friends?
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 1-15
It may be the last month of summer for us here in West Michigan, but that doesn't mean the list of fairs and events is any shorter. Just in the next few weeks, there are 22 different fairs and festivals in the West Michigan area, celebrating everything from food, heritage, music, cars, water, surfing, grilling, and so much more.
The Corner Record Shop Shutting Down Iconic Grandville Location
It has not been a good year for businesses along Chicago Drive in Grandville. At the end of June, we learned of the closing of the Grandvilla Restaurants. They had been in business for almost 90 years. The owners of The Villa and The Dungeon said that the COVID pandemic took its toll on the business. The owners also added:
Michigan Hunters – Is It Time To Only Be Allowed to Shoot One Buck Per Season?
The buck-to-doe ratio in Michigan is way off, even with all the antlerless permits that are allowed, so is it time to go to a one buck per year rule for deer hunters?. Michigan Deer Hunters Allowed Two Bucks With a Combo License. Michigan is loaded with deer but the...
Paw Paw Man Charged in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood Arson
A 25-year-old Van Buren county man is now facing Federal charges for allegedly attempting to burn down a Planned Parenthood building in Kalamazoo. The suspect, Joshua Brereton, posted a video on his youtube page calling abortion "a genocide of babies" before he allegedly set Planned Parenthood on fire Sunday. That video has since been removed from the suspect's youtube page. The FBI used his video to connect him to the fire which led to the arrest. In fact, the FBI gathered a lot of evidence in a short time that connected the 25-year-old Paw Paw man to the crime.
