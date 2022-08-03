Florida Senator seeks $1.75 million for Tampa Bay woman, who died after a cop used a stun gun on her

Read on www.cltampa.com
Related
wtvy.com
UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -UPDATE 4:22 p.m. Officials with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have confirmed with NewsChannel 7, that the individual involved in a fatal boat incident overnight was Trey Pike. Pike served as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach. Officials say the incident happened...
Florida Cold Case Solved After 15 Years With Fingerprint Technology
In January 2007, Felix Paguada-Lopez was the victim of a brutal home invasion where he was shot and killed. The case remained unsolved for 15 years. This month, detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Cold Case Unit secured an arrest warrant for Cameron
Andrew Warren: DeSantis ‘is trying to overthrow democracy’ in Florida
Andrew Warren, the twice-elected state attorney of the 13th Judicial Circuit, released a video message Sunday condemning Gov. Ron DeSantis' decision to suspend him.
floridianpress.com
Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren Fundraises off of his Suspension
Former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren is campaigning for his job back and asking for donations. In a video released Sunday morning, Warren, who was recently suspended from his position by Gov. Ron DeSantis, stated, “Ron DeSantis is trying to overthrow democracy in Florida,” adding that the action DeSantis took against him “violates the most fundamental basis of our democracy.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
flkeysnews.com
A family tragedy in the Florida Keys ends with a woman stabbed and her husband dead
A Florida Keys man stabbed his wife as she tried to stop him from killing himself with a knife early Thursday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Carola Dotschay, 53, was flown to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami-Dade County by Keys medics after her husband, 54-year-old Thomas Charles Dotschay stabbed her, the sheriff’s office said.
Florida Man Says “I Feel Free. Crazy And Stupid” After Leading Troopers On 130 Mph Chase
A Florida man may lose his motorcycle after a leading Florida Highway Patrol Troopers on a high-speed chase. On the morning of July 4th, 2022, 63-year-old William Figueroa exercised his own kind of freedom, riding a 2016 BMW S1000RR motorcycle northbound on I-275 at a
Remains found in Pasco County may be tied to love triangle murders in PA, police say
Authorities believe the remains of a woman uncovered at a home in Pasco County are tied to a love triangle and double homicide in Pennsylvania.
Bay News 9
Andrew Warren responds after suspension by Gov. DeSantis, new evidence leads to charges in 1983 cold cases and USF looking to improve in Year 3 under Jeff Scott
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. The sea breeze will develop in the afternoon, but will stay near the coast. The east coast sea breeze will move from the Atlantic Coast west to our side of the state. Storms will develop along the sea breezes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended
"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
2 dead, 8 rescued off the coast of the Florida Keys
The U.S. Coast Guard said Friday that it is searching for survivors after two people were found dead and 8 others were rescued off the coast of the Florida Keys.
fox13news.com
Coast Guard: 2, dead, 5 missing after migrant boat capsizes off Florida coast
KEY WEST, Fla. - Two people died and five were missing after a boat believed to be carrying migrants attempting to enter the U.S. illegally capsized off the coast of the Florida Keys, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard said it received reports of the capsized vessel...
Search on for missing people off Florida Keys after 'rustic vessel' capsizes
MIAMI - On Saturday, the US Coast Guard continued searching for five people in the water after a migrant boat capsized approximately 14 miles south of Sugarloaf Key. Officials said good Samaritans and partner agency crews rescued 8 people. Six were transferred to emergency medical services for medical evaluation. Two were rescued in good health. Two bodies were pulled from the water by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation.The Coast Guard received reports of people in the water at approximately 10 a.m., Friday. "It was determined a rustic vessel on an illegal voyage to the United States capsized with 15 people aboard," officials...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lightning strikes St. Johns County man during heavy thunderstorm
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday at 11:30 p.m., a 71-year-old man was struck by lightning during an intense thunderstorm in St. Johns County. He was transported to a nearby hospital with burns to his face. According to statistics gathered from the Florida Beach Patrol Chiefs Association, Florida...
Several Shootings Under Investigation Across South Florida
Five people were shot and injured in a drive-by in Miami-Dade, a teen was shot in Miami and another teen shot in Ft. Lauderdale.
stpetecatalyst.com
Pinellas schools first in Florida to feature ALERT system
As part of ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of over 100,000 children, Pinellas County Schools (PCS) is now the first district in the state to utilize new safety technology. On Aug. 2, PCS officials announced its implementation of the Active Law Enforcement Response Technology (ALERT) was complete. Every public...
DNA links 2 men currently in prison to cold case investigations from 1983
DNA samples lead investigators to the two men who raped and murdered two women in Tampa in 1983, according to Andrew Warren.
multihousingnews.com
Terwilliger Brothers Breaks Ground in Florida
Plans call for the project to be completed by April 2023. The Terwilliger Brothers Residential LLC (TBR) has broken ground on its multifamily development in Palmetto, Fla. Trevesta Place will consist of 256 units between six different buildings. According to Yardi Matrix data, a construction loan for $34 million was secured through Hancock Whitney Bank in late 2021.
Taxes, housing, sunshine: Don't count on Florida's new arrivals to go back to New York
Bonnie Heatzig is executive director of luxury sales at Douglas Elliman, based in Boca Raton. The New York Post recently published an article by Steve Cuozzo, titled “Listen up, New York — Florida sucks, and you’ll all be back in five years.”. While it’s old news that...
WESH
FDLE: Missing 6-year-old girl found safe
Fla. — A six-year-old girl in Florida was found safe Wednesday. A Florida Missing Child alert had been issued earlier on Wednesday after the child was last seen on the 2200 block of Fowler Street in Ft. Myers. After the six-year-old was found safe, FDLE canceled the Florida...
#UPDATE Authorities located a man wanted for felony battery in Lompoc
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was last seen in the Vandenberg Village area.
Comments / 6