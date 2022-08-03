What are the 5 warning signs that your omicron infection is severe?

Did you know, over one out of 10, or 12.4%, of Utah high schoolers use e-cigarettes regularly, compared to just 1.9% who smoke? Unfortunately, kids are getting addicted to nicotine, which studies show is harmful for the developing brain. Studies also show teens addicted to nicotine are at high risk for turning to traditional cigarettes or even other addictive substances.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO