The New Champion of Shazam! #1 Review: A Lovely, Long-Overdue Solo Showcase

Junji Ito Talks His Favorite Stories From His Spooky Library
Junji Ito is clearly able to do what many cannot in weaving tales of terror unlike anything on the market today. With stories revolving around dangerous planets, walking sharks, and floating doppelgangers hell-bent on eradicating humanity, the manga artist has spent decades weaving spooky stories. Now, in a new interview with Viz Media, Ito reveals which of his stories that he's created over the years are his favorite and what makes them the cream of the crop.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Hypes Up Mirko's Season 6 Action
The Rabbit Hero: Mirko will be one of the many heroes taking center stage during My Hero Academia Season 6, and now one awesome cosplay is hyping up the hero's big fights! Rumi Usagiyama has been one of the major key interest characters ever since she was first introduced to the series during the Pro Hero arc. Now that we have gotten to see her in action in very small moments over the fourth and fifth seasons, she'll be finally unleashed in full as she is one of the many heroes leading the charge against the villains in the anime's coming war.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast Tease Season 2 as "Season 1 on Steroids"
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds debuted with a critically-acclaimed first season that left Star Trek fans eager for more. They're going to get it as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 has already wrapped filming. As for what Season 2 will entail, the stars suggest it'll be like Season 1, but more so. Speaking to Collider about the new season, star Ethan Peck, who plays Spock, said that co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers "describes Season 2 as Season 1 on steroids. I think that's probably the most accurate way to put it." Christina Chong, who plays La'an Noonien-Singh, added, "Yeah, I agree. It takes everything to another level. For example, the fantasy episode, episode eight, which came out of nowhere, that will be topped in Season 2."
Kaiju No. 8 Creator Celebrates Anime Announcement With Special Sketch
Kaiju No. 8 is the next major franchise getting an official anime adaptation in the near future, and the original creator behind the manga series is helping to celebrate the anime's announcement with some special new art for the occasion! Anime fans might have noticed how even more of Shonen Jump's projects have gotten anime dues of their own, and this includes many of the more popular franchises coming out of the Jump+ app. One of the major heavy hitters getting an anime next is Kaiju No. 8, but unfortunately there has been very little concrete information revealed about what we can actually expect from the new debut.
The Sandman: All the DC Characters Missing From the Netflix Series
Today, after decades of various forms of development, The Sandman arrives in live-action as a Netflix series. You can binge-watch it right now and, in fact, you probably should because we're about to spoil some of the plot points in the story by talking bout the DC Comics characters who didn't show up in the adaptation. You wouldn't know it from watching the Netflix show, which doesn't use the DC logo anywhere, but The Sandman is an adaptation of a DC Comics series. Given The Sandman's popularity with readers who aren't fans of superheroes, it can be easy to forget that the series started off as a revival of another old DC Comics character that went by the name Sandman before growing into something more.
Mission: Impossible Director Chris McQuarrie Reveals Meaning Behind Dead Reckoning Titles
Fans are a little less than a year away from the highly-anticipated seventh Mission: Impossible movie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The film wrapped production last September, and the cast and crew are already filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. Franchise star Tom Cruise revealed the titles for the films earlier this year during CinemaCon's Paramount Pictures panel. While the first four movies in the franchise all had different directors, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie will be tackling the next two installments. During a recent chat with Light the Fuse, a Mission: Impossible podcast, McQuarrie teased the meaning behind the Dead Reckoning title.
‘Locke & Key’ Season 3 Review: A Thrilling and Satisfying Ending
The first, and perhaps most important question one has when presented with a third and final season of a series on Netflix is whether the ending is an actual ending, or if viewers will be left on an agonizing cliffhanger for the rest of their natural lives. So in the interest of not belaboring the point, Locke & Key Season 3 is not just the most thrilling and emotionally charged installment yet… Locke & Key Season 3 is a fitting ending to Locke & Key, and easily one of the best seasons of a fantasy series released this year.
Neil Gaiman Reveals Why He Refused Multiple Sandman Adaptations
Ever since Neil Gaiman's Sandman began publishing as a comic book there's been talks about how they can translate it into another medium. Over the years multiple attempts at adapting the prolific (and dense) source material have come and gone and only this week as the first actual adaptation been released, Netflix's new streaming series (which is getting rave reviews). Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gaiman opened up about the times he refused previous adaptations of his comic series. In short, he did it because he knew that a bad adaptation could very well happen.
Post your questions for Slipknot’s Corey Taylor
Over the course of their two-decade career, Iowa heavy metallers Slipknot have stayed so laser-focused on their modus operandi – channeling messy anger into face-melting rock songs while dressed in jumpsuits and pungent-looking Halloween masks – that they’ve become essentially impervious to music’s changing tides. Their last three albums all topped the US Billboard charts, while the accompanying tour for next month’s seventh album, The End, So Far, finds the octet playing arenas everywhere from the Czech Republic to Brazil.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Claims Another New Pokemon Was Hidden in Newest Trailer
A Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaker claims that one more new Pokemon was secretly introduced during this week's Pokemon Direct. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company introduced three new Pokemon that will appear in this fall's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games. However, a notorious leaker with a track record of insider knowledge about the new Pokemon games claims that the most recent trailer showed off one additional new Pokemon hidden in plain sight. Riddler Khu, who hinted at the appearance of both Fidough and Cetitan before the release of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, claims that a floating hot rod that appears within the trailer contains a Poison/Steel-type Pokemon that resembles an engine. You can check out the full tweet below.
The Suicide Squad's Flula Borg Celebrates Movie's Anniversary With Hilarious "Supervillain Body" Video
Last year, James Gunn's The Suicide Squad hit theatres on August 6th, so folks involved with the DC film have been celebrating its anniversary. The movie did well among critics and audiences alike, earning a Rotten Tomatoes score of 90% from critics and an 82% from audiences. ComicBook.com's own Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 5 out of 5 and called it "exhilarating and emotional." The cast of the film was quite stacked and featured many exciting names on the line-up. One such actor was comedian Flula Borg as Javelin. Borg previously revealed that he gained 25 pounds of muscle for the role, and recently shared a fun "How To Get Supervillain Body" video.
Chainsaw Man Panel at Crunchyroll Expo: Live Blog
The time has come! The final day of Crunchyroll Expo is live, and that means one of the event's biggest panels is here. Chainsaw Man is taking the main stage with several of Studio MAPPA's top executives all for fans. CEO Manabu Otsuka is here alongside producer Makoto Kimura, and as you can imagine, the crowd is lit. So if you want the down-low on team's big anime, read on!
The Walking Dead Chief Teases Rick and Michonne Spinoff
The Walking Dead is ending — but the story of Rick and Michonne is far from over. At San Diego Comic-Con, stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira revealed they're reuniting in a new Walking Dead spinoff series that will replace the Rick Grimes movie trilogy previously announced by AMC. As the last-ever episodes of The Walking Dead wrap up later this year without the fan-favorite couple, Gurira said the as-yet-untitled series will bring fans "the conclusion of this story of Rick and Michonne." The end of that story begins with a six-episode first season set to premiere in 2023 on AMC+.
Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Sets Crunchyroll Release Date
Jujutsu Kaisen 0 took over theaters around the world earlier this year, and now Crunchyroll will be streaming the big movie very soon! Serving as a follow up to the incredibly successful first season of the anime taking on Gege Akutami's original manga series, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 first hit theaters in Japan last Winter before releasing in theaters around the rest of the world earlier this year. Fans have been wanting to see the movie get a home media release, but thankfully we will be getting a much cleaner option soon enough as it will be available for streaming in the very near future.
Paranormal Activity Producer Not Interested in Continuing Series
Last year saw the surprise revival of the Paranormal Activity franchise with the Paramount+ exclusive movie Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin. The first film in the series in six years, fans of the found-footage horror series weren't exactly thrilled with it because it largely abandoned the continuity of the previous movies. Turns out that producer Jason Blum wasn't too keen on it either, advocating for the franchise to come to an end in a new interview. "It has been enough already," Blum told Variety. "That last 'Paranormal Activity' movie was terrible." So could there be more anyway? Blum won't rule it out.
New She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Photos Offer Best Look Yet at Daredevil
She-Hulk is full of surprises indeed as Marvel fans found when it was confirmed last month that Charlie Cox would appear in the upcoming Marvel Disney+ series as Daredevil and now, the series' official Twitter account is having fun with a few more surprises — including a new look at The Man Without Fear. In a new post on Saturday, the account posted a grid of photos making up the show's logo with the caption "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is full of surprises". But when you click on the photos and expand them, you get fresh looks at the eagerly anticipated upcoming series, including one of Daredevil in what appears to be a yellow and red suit. There are also some other looks as well, including Hulk and Wong and you can check it all out below.
Batgirl: Kevin Smith Weighs in on HBO Max Movie's Cancellation
It's no secret director Kevin Smith is a huge fan of comic book content, and he often weighs in on the latest movie and TV news. This week saw Warner Bros. Discovery making headlines for various changes to HBO Max, including cutting and removing projects in an effort to save money. The biggest shock was that the company has decided to scrap the Batgirl film despite the fact that it had already wrapped filming. Smith recently took to his YouTube page to share the latest episode of Hollywood Babble-On, which featured his take on the Batgirl news.
Warner Bros. Discovery Takes Major Tax Write-Down Amid Recent Content Cancellations
Warner Bros. Discovery has taken a $825 million tax write-down on its cancelled and scrapped content, according to a recent regulatory filing. The newly-minted company disclosed the information in documents on Friday (via The Hollywood Reporter), revealing that the number comes from content that was cancelled or axed completely in Q2 of this year. That figure reportedly includes a $496 million impairment on content, representing content that had already been produced or was in production before being axed. It also includes $329 million in content development write-offs, representing programming that did not make it past the development stage. The content is question hails from Warner Bros. Discovery's various film and television studios, linear networks, and streaming services like HBO Max and Discovery+.
Marvel Fans Are Stoked About Potential Jon Bernthal Punisher Return
Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin have already been folded into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, years after the Defenders shows ended on Netflix. Now, the duo will be starring in a new Daredevil series for Disney+, and it seems like Jon Bernthal's Punisher might be the next to follow suit. The MCU could be on the verge of adding Frank Castle to its ranks in the near future.
The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Reveals Season 4 Renewal Chances, Says Disney+ Views Could Be Game-Changer
The Orville's third season is finally over and fans are eager for news about the sci-fi show's future. Previous reports suggested that things weren't looking good for a fourth season, especially with the cast's contracts all expiring after wrapping on Season 3. Speaking to TVLine, The Orville creator/star Seth MacFarlane says that it's currently "50-50" as to whether the series will be renewed. However, the show was recently added to the Disney+ library. Coming to another streaming service (in addition to its home at Hulu) could help it find an entirely new audience. Those views stand to tip the scales in The Orville's favor.
