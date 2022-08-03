Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone subpoenaed by federal grand jury

Read on www.foxnews.com
Manchin says Trump campaigning against him may, 'help me,' after former president makes 2024 threat
Sen. Joe Manchin Sunday dismissed former President Donald Trump saying he'll campaign against him in 2024 due to his work on Democrats' social spending bill, speculating Trump's involvement could even help him win his election. "He did it in 2018 and it helped me so I got elected then, so...
Trump pledges to campaign against Manchin in West Virginia because of spending bill deal
Former President Donald Trump on Friday pledged to campaign in West Virginia against Sen. Joe Manchin because of the Democrat's $739 billion tax hike and climate change deal. Trump said that Manchin and Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who are both up for reelection in 2024, would pay a heavy political price for agreeing to back the deal after previously withholding their support.
Jason Chaffetz: Shame on President Biden's inner circle for shielding him
Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz slammed President Biden and members of the Democratic Party for failing to solve the problems America faces on "The Next Revolution." BIDEN TOO OLD TO RUN AGAIN IN 2024 SAYS NEW YORK TIMES COLUMNIST: ‘SEEING SOMEONE WOBBLE ON A TIGHTROPE’. JASON CHAFFETZ: So with...
Senate aides hint at Manchin distress over spending bill backlash, desire to avoid 'Build Back Better' mention
Capitol Hill is currently abuzz over how quickly Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has fallen into a defensive posture over the backroom tax and spend climate deal he announced with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer last week, providing a lifeline to the Biden administration's all-but-dead "Build Back Better" agenda. Manchin has...
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Manchin 2024 re-election chances could 'disappear in a flash' following support for new spending bill
Several West Virginia Republicans could pose a threat to the re-election chances of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., after he and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a social spending measure last week that would dole out hundreds of billions of dollars and raise hundreds of billions more in new taxes.
Republicans promise vote-a-rama 'hell' as Manchin, Sinema advance Dem social spending and tax bill
Republican senators are promising to make the Senate's upcoming vote-a-rama "hell" for Democrats over their social spending and tax bill, and are even threatening to tank a continuing resolution as payback. "What will vote-a-rama be like? It will be like hell," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said in a press conference...
Tulsi Gabbard blasts Kamala Harris' 'hypocrisy' for Brittney Griner response after marijuana lockups as AG
Former Democratic congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard slammed Vice President Kamala Harris' record on marijuana prosecution after Harris condemned Russia's imprisonment of WNBA star Brittney Griner on a cannabis charge. "Another note of hypocrisy coming from Kamala Harris and this administration is you mentioned during her illustrious record as...
Elizabeth Warren blasts GOP's 'political gamesmanship' after Dems reportedly ditch COVID tests for key vote
Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren dismissed reports that Democrats are foregoing coronavirus testing in order to allow the maximum number of senators to vote for the party's social spending and taxation bill on Saturday night. "No. And oh, please," Warren said when asked if she was told not to test...
Latinos, Asians, ‘Black folks in the south’ who vote GOP are pushing white supremacy: MSNBC guest
During the latest episode of MSNBC’s "The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell," Fordham University political science professor Christina Greer educated MSNBC viewers that white Republican voters aren’t the only ones allegedly pushing white supremacy and isolationist rhetoric. She argued Asian, Latino and African American GOP voters were as well.
Jason Chaffetz: Why Democrats Aren’t Going Out Of Their Way To Get Biden’s Endorsement
Host of the “Jason In The House” podcast Jason Chaffetz joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to shed light on why most Democrats involved in high-profile races this November do not seem keen on having President Biden coming out to campaign with them. “In this election cycle,...
Republicans say Democrats will ‘pay the price’ in midterms for passing massive spending bill
Republicans on Sunday heaped scorn on Democrats for passing a multibillion-dollar economic package, warning that it would come back to haunt them in the November midterms. "Democrats will pay the price in November for raising taxes on families during a recession," Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.
Trump rally attendees weigh in on who they want on the 2024 presidential ticket
WAUKESHA, Wis. – Americans at a Trump rally on Friday shared who they hoped to see on the presidential ticket in 2024. "I would like [former President] Trump to have another rematch against Sleepy Joe," rally-goer, Junepit, told Fox News. Junepit was attending a campaign rally Trump held Friday...
McEnany calls out 'Fancy Nancy's life of privilege' after new details emerge from Paul Pelosi DUI arrest
"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany criticized Nancy and Paul Pelosi Friday for their "life of privilege." On "Outnumbered" Friday, McEnany pointed out developments in Paul Pelosi's DUI arrest, arguing many Americans have "disdain" for what they see as special treatment for people in power. KAYLEIGH MCENANY: We'll see if the same...
Mom of California murder victim blasts Soros-backed prosecutors: ‘Helping criminals’
A California mother whose son was murdered snapped back at George Soros for defending liberal district attorneys, claiming that he is "helping criminals." "I do not believe that these district attorneys are acting like district attorneys. They're more like undercover public defenders. They are helping the criminals being released instead of helping my son's case," Imelda Hernandez told "America Reports."
Ohio Senate showdown: JD Vance calls polls a ‘big joke’ and vows he'll have the funds needed to fight Tim Ryan
DALLAS – With three months to go until election day, Ohio Republican Senate nominee JD Vance says he feels "very confident about where we are." Vance, a former hedge fund executive and best-selling author who won a bruising GOP Senate primary in early May, trails Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan in the latest public opinion surveys in Ohio’s Senate race, one of a handful across the country that may determine whether Republicans win back the chamber’s majority in November’s midterm elections.
Lawrence Jones has a message for Eric Adams over border crisis: There's no ignoring it now
Lawrence Jones slammed NYC Mayor Eric Adams's call for the Biden administration to use federal dollars to address the influx of migrants from the border only now that migrants are arriving in NYC. Former acting I.C.E. director Tom Homan called for an end to sanctuary city policies on "Cross Country."
Democrats want to squeeze every dollar out of Americans’ pockets for their ‘wasteful’ spending: Rep. Donalds
During an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Sunday, Florida Republican Congressman Byron Donalds provided insight on the impending results of Democrats' proposed spending bill as the ‘vote-a-rama’ continues, arguing that the passage of the "Inflation Reduction Act" would be an "absolute tragedy" for Americans. REP. BYRON DONALDS:...
Florida Senate showdown: Law enforcement members backing Rubio blast former police chief Demings
EXCLUSIVE: Florida law enforcement officials who support Sen. Marco Rubio take aim at his Democratic challenger, Rep. Val Demings, in the Republican incumbent’s latest campaign commercial. The ad by Rubio and the National Senatorial Campaign Committee, which was shared first with Fox News on Friday, is the latest effort...
Ben Carson blames Biden's policies for America's burgeoning homeless crisis
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said Thursday that President Biden owned the burgeoning homelessness crisis in America's cities. Carson, who led the Trump administration's housing and poverty initiatives, told Fox News Digital the White House's spending and regulatory policies had exacerbated the problem. "These things are caused...
