FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Racoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
It’s still a beautiful game – even if the locals are strugglingClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
KTVU FOX 2
Summer internship addresses nursing shortage
KTVU's Claudine Wong chats with a Kaiser Permanente nurse and a San Francisco State University nursing student who participated in Kaiser Permanente's paid summer internship program. They share their experience, and the importance of getting hands on training to address the nursing shortage.
JOBS・
Parents embrace back-to-school preps minus mandatory COVID restrictions
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The first week of August isn’t over, and for some, it’s already the end of summer. "Surprised because it went by so fast. Like in the blink of an eye it was here," said parent Rosa Soto. The calendar, for some, says it’s time...
San Mateo's Samaritan House donates 3,500 backpacks to families in need
SAN MATEO, Calif. - The new school year is right around the corner in the Bay Area. And, for some families, that could bring a level of mixed emotions. "Very anxious as a mom," said Marietza Ochoa, a mother of four. To help ease those anxieties, the Samaritan House, a...
Parents still occupying Oakland elementary school after confrontation with guards
OAKLAND, Calif. - A near three-month long occupation of a school in East Oakland saw violence on Thursday over an unsuccessful forced eviction. A group of parents has been occupying Parker Elementary School since May when the district decided to shut the school down. That prompted Oakland Unified School District...
People's Park project on hold; debate over tear gas in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Calif. - At People's Park in Berkeley, dozens of protestors are making a last stand. Some are camping out in tents, hoping to stop construction crews who began clearing trees for the University of California's plans to build 1,100 below-market student housing units and 125 units for unhoused people.
San Francisco's Asian Community rallies against hate following recent attacks
"Fight Asian Hate," was the rallying cry of more than 100 people who went to San Francisco’s Washington Square Park on Sunday to raise awareness and demand change. Justin Zhu says he decided to help organize the rally in light of recent attacks. "We called this rally because in...
Hundreds protest outside Chevron on the 10th anniversary of a fire that sent thousands to the hospital
More than a hundred activists protested outside of Chevron's Richmond refinery today to recognize the ten-year anniversary of one of the worst refinery accidents in decades in the Bay Area. On August 6th, 2012 a huge, black plume of smoke hanging over Richmond could be seen for miles. Thousands of...
Police arrest suspect accused of attacking veteran San Francisco commissioner
San Francisco police have arrested a man they say is responsible for attacking 70-year-old Gregory Chew, San Francisco's long-time commissioner. Police say on Tuesday at approximately 7:30 p.m., Chew was walking to his SOMA home when he was approached by a man, attacked and beaten. On Sunday police say they...
Santa Rosa parents charged with murder after toddler's fentanyl death
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - The Sonoma County District Attorney has charged two parents with the death of their 15-month-old daughter, who died of a fentanyl overdose in May. Evan Frostick, 26, and Madison Bernard, 23, were charged on Thursday with murder and child cruelty stemming from the death of their daughter, Charlotte.
San Francisco releases video of clash between supervisor, sheriff's cadet
SAN FRANCISCO - Surveillance video released Friday shows an incident at San Francisco City Hall in which a sheriff's cadet says Supervisor Shamann Walton berated him and used racial epithets after being asked to take off his belt at a security checkpoint. The video does not have audio, but it's...
SF sheriff's cadet says Supervisor Shamann Walton used racial slurs, threatened him
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Sheriff's cadet Emare Butler told his version of what happened during an incident with Supervisor Shamann Walton at San Francisco City Hall. The cadet said the supervisor used racial slurs when asked to take off his belt while going through a metal detector. Butler said...
Oakland firefighters battle blaze at building near airport
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland firefighters on Friday morning battled a blaze at a commercial building near the airport, where flames were seen shooting from the roof. The building is at Edgewater drive and Pendleton Way. The building had been previously red tagged. The fire was reported about 6 a.m. There's...
13-year-old girl hit by bullet fragment in San Leandro shooting
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A 13-year-old girl was hit by a bullet fragment after shots rang out in San Leandro Friday morning. San Leandro police said a shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of E. 14th Street. Officers said it appears that the shooting happened inside...
1 person dead, 3 injured following two shootings in Oakland
The Oakland Police Department is investigating two separate overnight shootings that left one person dead and three others injured. Police say they were near the 1400 block of Webster St. at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Saturday when they heard gun fire. Once officers got to the scene they found one man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is in grave condition with life-threatening injuries according to police.
Cain Velasquez pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez on Friday pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and gun assault charges in a San Jose courtroom. Velasquez, 39, entered the plea at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice. A pre-trial hearing was set for September 26. Velasquez is...
Outside Lands returns to San Francisco's Golden Gate Park
The 14th annual Outside Lands music festival kicked off Friday at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. With COVID still a concern and now monkeypox as the latest public health emergency, many concertgoers said they're happy the event is indeed outside.
Palo Alto police arrest man who allegedly exposed himself to a 4-year-old
Police in Palo Alto arrested a man on Friday after a witness told police than A man exposed himself while talking to a 4-year-old child. Police say they got a call from a man in his forties who was at El Camino Park with his son on Friday afternoon. The...
Teen dead after police chase ends in crash in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. - A 17-year-old has died after a chase involving California Highway Patrol officers ended in a crash in Vallejo early Friday morning, authorities said. The crash happened around 12:37 a.m. near Tuolumne Street and North Camino Alto. According to CHP, officers saw a red Chevrolet pickup traveling at...
Sideshow spectator makes unexpected recovery after being struck during illegal show
A young father who was seriously injured after being struck by a car at a Vallejo sideshow last month is making a miraculous recovery. He tells us what he plans to do with his second chance at life.
Danville police searching for suspects who robbed a man in a parking lot and pistol whipped a witness
Danville police say they are searching for three suspects who robbed a man in a parking lot and then pistol whipped a witness who tried to intervene. Police say officers responded to a call for an armed abbey at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Saturday at the Livery Shopping Center on Sycamore Valley Rd.
