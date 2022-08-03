ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer internship addresses nursing shortage

KTVU's Claudine Wong chats with a Kaiser Permanente nurse and a San Francisco State University nursing student who participated in Kaiser Permanente's paid summer internship program. They share their experience, and the importance of getting hands on training to address the nursing shortage.
KTVU FOX 2

People's Park project on hold; debate over tear gas in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. - At People's Park in Berkeley, dozens of protestors are making a last stand. Some are camping out in tents, hoping to stop construction crews who began clearing trees for the University of California's plans to build 1,100 below-market student housing units and 125 units for unhoused people.
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Rosa parents charged with murder after toddler's fentanyl death

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - The Sonoma County District Attorney has charged two parents with the death of their 15-month-old daughter, who died of a fentanyl overdose in May. Evan Frostick, 26, and Madison Bernard, 23, were charged on Thursday with murder and child cruelty stemming from the death of their daughter, Charlotte.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland firefighters battle blaze at building near airport

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland firefighters on Friday morning battled a blaze at a commercial building near the airport, where flames were seen shooting from the roof. The building is at Edgewater drive and Pendleton Way. The building had been previously red tagged. The fire was reported about 6 a.m. There's...
KTVU FOX 2

13-year-old girl hit by bullet fragment in San Leandro shooting

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A 13-year-old girl was hit by a bullet fragment after shots rang out in San Leandro Friday morning. San Leandro police said a shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of E. 14th Street. Officers said it appears that the shooting happened inside...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 person dead, 3 injured following two shootings in Oakland

The Oakland Police Department is investigating two separate overnight shootings that left one person dead and three others injured. Police say they were near the 1400 block of Webster St. at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Saturday when they heard gun fire. Once officers got to the scene they found one man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is in grave condition with life-threatening injuries according to police.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Cain Velasquez pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez on Friday pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and gun assault charges in a San Jose courtroom. Velasquez, 39, entered the plea at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice. A pre-trial hearing was set for September 26. Velasquez is...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Teen dead after police chase ends in crash in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. - A 17-year-old has died after a chase involving California Highway Patrol officers ended in a crash in Vallejo early Friday morning, authorities said. The crash happened around 12:37 a.m. near Tuolumne Street and North Camino Alto. According to CHP, officers saw a red Chevrolet pickup traveling at...

