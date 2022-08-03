The Oakland Police Department is investigating two separate overnight shootings that left one person dead and three others injured. Police say they were near the 1400 block of Webster St. at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Saturday when they heard gun fire. Once officers got to the scene they found one man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is in grave condition with life-threatening injuries according to police.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO