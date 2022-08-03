Read on www.beckershospitalreview.com
Allscripts CEO eyes new life sciences, payer acquisitions
Allscripts will focus on payers and life sciences companies after selling its hospital and large physician practices division, CEO Rick Poulton announced in an earnings call Aug. 4. Five things to know:. Allscripts is seeking acquisitions that increase its payer and life sciences work with its Veradigm business. Allscripts will...
Former CEO makes $3M bet on CHS turnaround
Wayne Smith, former CEO and current executive chairman of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, has bought 1 million shares of CHS this month, according to a disclosure filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mr. Smith made the buy when the hospital operator's share price dipped. The transactions, which occurred...
Building a Financial Safety Net: Implementing Safeguards to Achieve and Sustain Revenue Integrity
Hospitals’ median operating margins in February were down 27% year-over-year while expenses per adjusted discharge were up 31% for that same period. Facing substantial financial and operational pressures even without the COVID-19 pandemic, has left many hospitals struggling financially. Based on these challenges, ParaRev: A CorroHealth Company discusses how...
Amgen to acquire ChemoCentryx for $3.7B
Thousand Oaks, Calif.-based pharmaceutical company Amgen will acquire ChemoCentryx and its autoimmune drug, Tavneos, for an all-cash payment of $3.7 billion, according to an Aug. 4 news release from Amgen. Each company's board of directors approved the acquisition. The FDA approved Tavneos, the brand name for the generic avacopan, in...
How 6 drugmakers fared in Q2
After more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resurgence of a global monkeypox outbreak, here's where six major pharmaceutical companies stand after 2022's second quarter:. Pfizer saw its biggest increase in quarterly sales, totaling $27.7 billion. This is a 47 percent increase from last year's second quarter....
Amwell revenue up 7% to $64.5M
Amwell reported a second quarter revenue of $64.5 million, up 7 percent from $60.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. Amwell's subscription revenue increased by 10 percent to $29.6 million from $26.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. Amwell's total active providers grew to 103,500, up 46 percent...
Amwell announces CVS Health virtual care partnership
Amwell is working with CVS Health to roll out the retail drugstore giant's new virtual primary care service, the telehealth provider announced in its Aug. 4 second quarter earnings call. Ido Schoenberg, MD, chairman and co-chief executive officer of Amwell, said CVS' virtual care platform is a "consumer-centric offering designed...
Viewpoint: CMS' health equity plans lack key details
CMS in April released a plan to revamp its approach to equitable healthcare, but it has not provided enough details on how it will address critical barriers that may occur during implementation, Janelle Alleyne and Stefanie Doyle wrote in an opinion piece in Bloomberg Law on Aug. 5. Ms. Alleyne...
The top 4 factors for retaining nurses, according to Incredible Health CEO Dr. Iman Abuzeid
With an estimated 130,000 new cases reported each day and ongoing staff shortages across the country, the highly transmissible BA.5 variant of the coronavirus, a subvariant of omicron, poses a threat to recruiting and retaining nurses. Iman Abuzeid, MD, CEO and co-founder of Incredible Health, an organization that matches nurses with available hospitals and health systems positions, weighed in on this issue with Becker's and has solutions for how hospitals can best tackle further nursing shortages.
Sutter Health posts $51M operating loss in Q2
Sutter Health reported a year-over-year decline in revenues in the second quarter of this year, and the Sacramento, Calif.-based health system ended the period with a loss, according to unaudited financial documents. Six things to know:. 1. Sutter's operating revenues totaled $3.49 billion in the second quarter of this year,...
