Manatee County, FL

Hit-and-run driver seriously injures bicyclist on I-75 in Manatee County: FHP

By Athina Morris
WFLA
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking information about a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist with serious injuries in Manatee County.

The Highway Patrol said the cyclist was traveling along the right northbound lane of Interstate 75, near mile marker 230, when they were struck by the unknown vehicle.

The cyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their current condition was not disclosed.

5 dead, including children, in Florida murder-suicide, police say

The Highway Patrol said the vehicle, which might be black or dark gray, fled the scene. The vehicle should have damage to the side mirror and headlight headlamp on the passenger side, trooper said.

Those with information about the crash are being asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at 850-617-3416.

Comments

Robert Rowen
4d ago

I feel sorry for the person on a bicycle but let's be realistic common sense that you don't ride a bicycle on an interstate highway. Most states is completely illegal so here's somebody doing something illegal and somebody hits somebody the car and now that person is in trouble and he should have stopped I agree

Reply
2
