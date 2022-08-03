Ulta Beauty Launches Emerging Tech Fund to Boost in-Store and Online Innovation

Read on www.pymnts.com
Related
Mop Or Map? How Amazon Has Struck 'Digital Gold' In Smart Homes With iRobot Buy
There is more to Amazon.com, Inc’s AMZN acquisition of Roomba-maker iRobot Corporation IRBT in a $1.7 billion deal than meets the eye. What Happened: The robot vacuum cleaner company reportedly has reserves of knowledge about floor plans of homes and changes made by people to their interiors. On the...
FinTech Seamless Group to Become Publicly Traded via SPAC, Expand Globally
Global FinTech platform Seamless Group will become publicly traded through a combination with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) INFINT Acquisition Corp., the two companies announced in a Thursday (Aug. 4) press release. The transaction values Seamless at an enterprise value of $400 million and aims to provide it with capital...
Smart Carts With Embedded Payments Put Consumers in Control of Checkout
With PYMNTS research finding that 34% of U.S. consumers are shopping for groceries online —76% for the convenience, 57% for the speed — it’s time for smart carts to start their ascent. Grocery aggregator Instacart’s 2021 acquisition of smart cart first-mover Caper AI signaled a turning point...
AI Firm Veritone Extends Amazon, AWS Partnerships
Artificial intelligence (AI) company Veritone is extending its partnership with Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support its media and entertainment customers. According to a Thursday (Aug. 4) news release from AWS, Veritone last year joined the AWS Media & Entertainment initiative, which helps content creators, rights holders, producers and distributors identify industry-specific AWS capabilities.
RELATED PEOPLE
Vector.ai Adds AI Finance Tool to Platform for Freight Forwarders
Vector.ai has announced the introduction of payment integrations to its productivity platform for freight forwarders. With automated finance management via the platform and partner network, forwarders will be able to further automate their operations, free up their human workforce and pay the creditors much faster to reduce goods clearing times, the company said in a press release Thursday (Aug. 4).
Burger King, Popeyes Parent Cuts App Load Times 52% to Boost Digital Orders
Driving digital sales is about more than just offering a range of fulfillment options and incentivizing purchases with loyalty rewards — it is also about consumers’ experience in the app itself. And one thing consumers like is speed. Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King, Tim...
As Apple And Other Big Techs Move Toward Disrupting Healthcare, Munster Weighs In On The Opportunity
Big techs continue to make moves toward the goal of “healthcare disruption,” Loup Funds co-founded Gene Munster said in a recent note. Big Tech’s Healthcare Investment Spike: Between 1999 and 2022, Amazon, Inc. , Apple, Inc. AAPL, Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG and Microsoft Corporation MSFT collectively acquired 22 health-related companies, Munster said.
Virtual Cards Boost Money Mobility for Corporate Spend Management
Consumers have grown accustomed to the idea of low-friction digital payments and account transfers, and businesses that are not keeping up with the push for money mobility ubiquity risk frustrating customers and losing their business. Digital wallets and peer-to-peer (P2P) payment apps continue to grow as a regular feature of consumers’ everyday lives. A nearly endless set of options for financial servicers accounts, from banking to P2P apps, inundate these same consumers, and new account openings continue to rise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PYMNTS Summer Series: African Diasporic Brands Go Mainstream With The Folklore
Discovery takes many forms, a popular one being delving into our ancestral roots and coming away inspired by cultural heritage, music, literature and most definitely fashion. It’s a path that took Amira Rasool, founder and CEO at The Folklore Group, from undergrad at Rutgers University to a visit to South Africa, where she was energized by the land of her ancestors and began building a vision for popularizing diasporic fashion in new ways.
Pomelo Pay CEO: B2C Payments Have Raised the Bar for B2B
Today, consumers demand a convenient and hassle-free checkout experience, whether online or in-store. In Europe, that means that physical retailers need to offer whichever contactless payment methods are popular in their local market, either NFC or QR code based. For online stores, there are even more options to consider, with the bar now set at a seamless one-click checkout that supports multiple digital wallets and buy now, pay later (BNPL) options.
NFL・
Selecta: Strong H1 Results Drive Shift From Vending Machines to NextGen Autonomous FoodTech
Swiss FoodTech company Selecta used the presentation of its first half (H1) 2022 results Wednesday (Aug. 3) to announce its new ESG targets, built around the four pillars of protecting the environment, creating healthy and sustainable products, maintaining a sustainable supply chain, and being a responsible employer. The announcement came...
NuZee Shares Plummet Post $3.4M Equity Offering
NuZee Inc NUZE has priced its underwritten public offering of 4.2 million shares at a public offering price of $0.82 per share. The offer price is a discount of 27% on NuZee’s closing price of $1.125 on August 5, 2022. The offering will yield the company about $3.4 million...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pine Labs Payments Unit Plural Expects Exponential Growth Within 2 Years
Merchant commerce omnichannel platform company Pine Labs’ online payments processing division Plural is anticipated to grow 10 to 15 times in the next two years and earn $4 to $5 billion in monthly transactions within two years from the $380 million it’s currently taking in now. “Offline payments...
Today in the Connected Economy: Amazon Buys iRobot, Partners With Veritone
Today in the connected economy, Amazon pays $1.7 billion to acquire Roomba-maker iRobot, part of the company’s effort to boost its smart home offerings. Plus, Amazon and its cloud company Amazon Web Services (AWS) extend their partnership with the artificial intelligence (AI) firm Veritone, and Payoneer becomes the official payments company of the ZEPETO metaverse.
Plastiq’s SPAC Deal Brings SMB’s Digital B2B Payments Shift to Wall Street
The digital shift in B2B — and specifically the way small and midsized businesses (SMBs) pay and are paid — now comes full force to Wall Street. To that end, Plastiq Inc., the B2B payment platform focused on SMBs, said it had entered into an agreement to merge with Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II and then list its shares.
Today in the Connected Economy: Consumer Spending up, JCPenney’s Makeover
Today in the connected economy, higher prices and growing demand lead to an increase in consumer spending in July. Also, JCPenney reinvents itself as a digital-savvy retailer thanks to its customers’ smartphone use, and delivery services Gopuff and Instacart unveil new offerings. Rising demand and higher prices caused consumer...
Amazon vs Walmart Weekly: Delivery Takes Center Stage in Omnichannel Retail Fight
The week started with a simple blog post from Amazon. “Get Same-Day Delivery from your favorite retail stores,” the eCommerce giant said in a blog post, as it outlined its latest effort to get more in-stock goods, from more stores, into the hands of more people. On its own,...
$1.7B iRobot Deal Clears Path for Amazon’s Smart Home Ambitions
Author Isaac Asimov coined ‘The Three Laws of Robotics’ in his 1950 novel “I, Robot’ of which none specifically addressed vacuuming, as the sci-fi visionary didn’t foresee the Roomba. It converges in the Friday (Aug. 5) news that Amazon is acquiring iRobot (the company, not...
South Africa’s TymeBank Acquires SMB-Focused FinTech Retail Capital
South Africa-based digital bank TymeBank has a proposed acquisition lined up for Retail Capital, which will help it boost its business banking services, a press release says. Retail Capital’s services provide funding for smaller businesses in the South Africa area. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and would...
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0