Ulta Beauty Launches Emerging Tech Fund to Boost in-Store and Online Innovation

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 4 days ago
pymnts

FinTech Seamless Group to Become Publicly Traded via SPAC, Expand Globally

Global FinTech platform Seamless Group will become publicly traded through a combination with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) INFINT Acquisition Corp., the two companies announced in a Thursday (Aug. 4) press release. The transaction values Seamless at an enterprise value of $400 million and aims to provide it with capital...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Smart Carts With Embedded Payments Put Consumers in Control of Checkout

With PYMNTS research finding that 34% of U.S. consumers are shopping for groceries online —76% for the convenience, 57% for the speed — it’s time for smart carts to start their ascent. Grocery aggregator Instacart’s 2021 acquisition of smart cart first-mover Caper AI signaled a turning point...
RETAIL
pymnts

AI Firm Veritone Extends Amazon, AWS Partnerships

Artificial intelligence (AI) company Veritone is extending its partnership with Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support its media and entertainment customers. According to a Thursday (Aug. 4) news release from AWS, Veritone last year joined the AWS Media & Entertainment initiative, which helps content creators, rights holders, producers and distributors identify industry-specific AWS capabilities.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Vector.ai Adds AI Finance Tool to Platform for Freight Forwarders

Vector.ai has announced the introduction of payment integrations to its productivity platform for freight forwarders. With automated finance management via the platform and partner network, forwarders will be able to further automate their operations, free up their human workforce and pay the creditors much faster to reduce goods clearing times, the company said in a press release Thursday (Aug. 4).
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

As Apple And Other Big Techs Move Toward Disrupting Healthcare, Munster Weighs In On The Opportunity

Big techs continue to make moves toward the goal of “healthcare disruption,” Loup Funds co-founded Gene Munster said in a recent note. Big Tech’s Healthcare Investment Spike: Between 1999 and 2022, Amazon, Inc. , Apple, Inc. AAPL, Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG and Microsoft Corporation MSFT collectively acquired 22 health-related companies, Munster said.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Virtual Cards Boost Money Mobility for Corporate Spend Management

Consumers have grown accustomed to the idea of low-friction digital payments and account transfers, and businesses that are not keeping up with the push for money mobility ubiquity risk frustrating customers and losing their business. Digital wallets and peer-to-peer (P2P) payment apps continue to grow as a regular feature of consumers’ everyday lives. A nearly endless set of options for financial servicers accounts, from banking to P2P apps, inundate these same consumers, and new account openings continue to rise.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

PYMNTS Summer Series: African Diasporic Brands Go Mainstream With The Folklore

Discovery takes many forms, a popular one being delving into our ancestral roots and coming away inspired by cultural heritage, music, literature and most definitely fashion. It’s a path that took Amira Rasool, founder and CEO at The Folklore Group, from undergrad at Rutgers University to a visit to South Africa, where she was energized by the land of her ancestors and began building a vision for popularizing diasporic fashion in new ways.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
pymnts

Pomelo Pay CEO: B2C Payments Have Raised the Bar for B2B

Today, consumers demand a convenient and hassle-free checkout experience, whether online or in-store. In Europe, that means that physical retailers need to offer whichever contactless payment methods are popular in their local market, either NFC or QR code based. For online stores, there are even more options to consider, with the bar now set at a seamless one-click checkout that supports multiple digital wallets and buy now, pay later (BNPL) options.
NFL
Benzinga

NuZee Shares Plummet Post $3.4M Equity Offering

NuZee Inc NUZE has priced its underwritten public offering of 4.2 million shares at a public offering price of $0.82 per share. The offer price is a discount of 27% on NuZee’s closing price of $1.125 on August 5, 2022. The offering will yield the company about $3.4 million...
STOCKS
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: Amazon Buys iRobot, Partners With Veritone

Today in the connected economy, Amazon pays $1.7 billion to acquire Roomba-maker iRobot, part of the company’s effort to boost its smart home offerings. Plus, Amazon and its cloud company Amazon Web Services (AWS) extend their partnership with the artificial intelligence (AI) firm Veritone, and Payoneer becomes the official payments company of the ZEPETO metaverse.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: Consumer Spending up, JCPenney’s Makeover

Today in the connected economy, higher prices and growing demand lead to an increase in consumer spending in July. Also, JCPenney reinvents itself as a digital-savvy retailer thanks to its customers’ smartphone use, and delivery services Gopuff and Instacart unveil new offerings. Rising demand and higher prices caused consumer...
RETAIL
pymnts

$1.7B iRobot Deal Clears Path for Amazon’s Smart Home Ambitions

Author Isaac Asimov coined ‘The Three Laws of Robotics’ in his 1950 novel “I, Robot’ of which none specifically addressed vacuuming, as the sci-fi visionary didn’t foresee the Roomba. It converges in the Friday (Aug. 5) news that Amazon is acquiring iRobot (the company, not...
BUSINESS
pymnts

South Africa’s TymeBank Acquires SMB-Focused FinTech Retail Capital

South Africa-based digital bank TymeBank has a proposed acquisition lined up for Retail Capital, which will help it boost its business banking services, a press release says. Retail Capital’s services provide funding for smaller businesses in the South Africa area. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and would...
BUSINESS
pymnts

pymnts

