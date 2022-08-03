A whole slew of restaurants in the Menomonie area make flavor their middle name. Lucette Brewing Co. and Woodfire Eatery (910 Hudson Road) not only brews beer but also serves up some of the best eats in the Menomonie area. Try their Sweet Honey Love pizza, and fall in love with this restaurant on your own. Jake’s Supper Club (E5690 County Hwy. D) is known for can’t-miss specials. Try the sandwiches, steaks, and prime rib to get the full Menomonie experience. Log Jam Bar & Eatery (709 Broadway St. S.) takes third place for its laid-back vibe with casually delicious food, brews, and entertaining sports broadcasts in the back. An honorable mention goes to Ted’s Pizza Palace (306 Main St. E.), whose hand-crafted pizza pies and love for great food earned them a close fourth place.

MENOMONIE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO