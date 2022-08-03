Read on www.speedsport.com
wtmj.com
Travel Wisconsin: Breweries, Wineries, and Distilleries
Summertime is a great time to get out and taste local wine and sip on hand-crafted Wisconsin cocktails under the summer sun. Here’s to savoring the flavors of summer!. Sample spirits in New Richmond (St. Croix County) Book a tour and tasting at 45th Parallel Distillery, a family-owned Wisconsin...
Apple River stabbing victim from Elk River required multiple surgeries
A third victim of the Apple River mass stabbing in Wisconsin has been identified. AJ Martin, identified by his uncle in a GoFundMe campaign, was with friends on the popular tubing river in western Wisconsin when 52-year-old Nicolae Miu allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen amid a violent reaction during a confrontation with a group of tubers.
dewittmedia.com
Konder family hanging up milkers after 5 generations on the farm
Kondquest Holsteins owner Kraig Konder and his wife, Maureen, will soon be hanging up the milkers, after being part of a five generation dairy legacy in the Glenwood City area. The farming began with Kraig’s great-grandparents, Francis (Frank) and Teophilia (Tillie Palewicz) Kondratowicz, both from Poland, who followed Tillie’s brother and sister, John Palewicz and Valeria (Palewicz) Bogut, to Glenwood City, after having had enough of the Pennsylvania coal mines. The couple came with their children, Anthony, Leo, Mary, and Frank Jr. (who changed the family name to Konder to be more “American”) looking for a better way of life.
Details emerge in deadly Wisconsin river attack
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
WEAU-TV 13
Former WEAU colleagues reconnect
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As WEAU gets ready to celebrate 70 years on the air in 2023, a reunion is planned this weekend for former WEAU colleagues to reconnect. Former anchors and reporters, Scott Cohn and Mina Rollin Will, talk about the impact WEAU had on their career and their friendships.
Volume One
The Best Eateries – and More! – in Menomonie
A whole slew of restaurants in the Menomonie area make flavor their middle name. Lucette Brewing Co. and Woodfire Eatery (910 Hudson Road) not only brews beer but also serves up some of the best eats in the Menomonie area. Try their Sweet Honey Love pizza, and fall in love with this restaurant on your own. Jake’s Supper Club (E5690 County Hwy. D) is known for can’t-miss specials. Try the sandwiches, steaks, and prime rib to get the full Menomonie experience. Log Jam Bar & Eatery (709 Broadway St. S.) takes third place for its laid-back vibe with casually delicious food, brews, and entertaining sports broadcasts in the back. An honorable mention goes to Ted’s Pizza Palace (306 Main St. E.), whose hand-crafted pizza pies and love for great food earned them a close fourth place.
cbs3duluth.com
Rice Lake woman involved in hit and run has been identified, charged
DULUTH, MN -- The Rice Lake woman involved in a hit and run that injured three people last Saturday, has been charged with multiple felonies. Police said it happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, July 30, near 5th Ave E. and 4th Street in the Central Hillside neighborhood. When officers arrived,...
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested after authorities respond to disturbance in Barron County
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man has been arrested after authorities responded to a disturbance at a home in Barron County Wednesday. According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 3 at 8:31 a.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home north of New Auburn for a person with a knife causing a disturbance and destroying a trailer home on the property.
