ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Robinson knows Bears 'perfect' team to help him reach potential

LAKE FOREST – Growing up, Dominique Robinson was, like most prolific high school athletes, confident in his abilities and his football future. That belief remained when Robinson, a quarterback by trade, converted to wide receiver during his freshman season at Miami University. During the 2018 season, Robinson caught 13 passes for 156 yards and four touchdowns. He felt the transition taking hold. The 2019 season was going to be his coming out party and put him firmly on the NFL's radar.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears sign veterans Davonate Harris, Trevon Coley

The Chicago Bears are never done improving the roster. They proved that with the signings of Riley Reiff and Michael Schofield at the beginning of training camp. Again, they're proving their aggressiveness by signing veteran cornerback Davontae Harris and defensive tackle Trevon Coley to the roster. Harris, 27, played six...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#Nfl Season#Super Bowl Lvii#American Football#Hall Of Fame#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Buffalo Bills#The Detroit Lions#The New York Giants#The New England Patriots#The Minnesota Vikings#The U S Bank Stadium
NBC Sports Chicago

Getsy denies participation with Aaron Rodgers' psychedelics

​Aaron Rodgers claimed the ayahuasca plant -- a South American psychedelic -- was one of the reasons for him having the "best season of [his] career." The Green Bay Packers quarterback claimed the psychedelic drug helped him win back-to-back MVPs in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The drug is a proclaimed healing medicine, in which Rodgers explained helped him with self-love, healing and mind-expansion.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Eddie Jackson feels at ease in new defense

When Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus took over the Bears, they overhauled the roster in a big way. Eddie Jackson, however, ended up as one of a few veterans on an expensive contract who stuck with the team. Jackson is coming off of two disappointing seasons where he didn’t produce up to his expectations. A bright spotlight shined on him, and he drew the ire of Bears fans more than their admiration. But the Bears have made it clear that they want Jackson to forget about his past, and focus on his future with a clean slate. He’s on board with that mentality, too.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: N'Keal Harry suffered high ankle sprain

One day after N’Keal Harry needed to be helped off the field during Bears training camp, Ian Rapoport reported that the wide receiver was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. Recovery rates vary for high ankle sprains, from several weeks to several months. According to Rapoport, Harry is headed to see a specialist for a clearer picture of his prognosis.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

3 Bears receivers deal with injuries at practice

The Bears wide receiver room took a hit over the course of the past couple of days. When practice kicked off on Saturday, the team was without both Velus Jones and Byron Pringle, after each player practiced on Friday. Matt Eberflus said Jones is day-to-day, so no cause for alarm about the rookie pass catcher yet. However, Eberflus said the team will be without Pringle a bit longer, as he’s dealing with a quadriceps injury.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Tim Anderson's suspension reduced to 2 games

Tim Anderson’s suspension for making contact with an umpire last month has been reduced to two games. Major League Baseball originally handed down a three-game suspension after Anderson’s helmet made contact with home plate umpire Nick Mahrley’s hat in a game against the Oakland A’s last month.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears DC impressed with how team embraced H.I.T.S.

When Alan Williams first arrived in Chicago, he was frank when he said there may be challenges when bringing Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. philosophy to the Bears. He foresaw obstacles. He thought some players wouldn’t get on board. Williams anticipated some of these hurdles based on his experience installing the system in Indianapolis in 2018.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Pippen shuts down dynasty Bulls vs. Warriors debate

Scottie Pippen says the words with gusto. He isn't interested in a debate on the topic. "Put this out there: The best team to win a championship is the '96 Bulls," he told NBC Sports Chicago while promoting a partnership with DICK's Sporting Goods to give back to Chicago through a basketball camp and gear giveaway.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Sunday's Cubs-Marlins game delayed by rain

Sunday's Marlins-Cubs series finale at Wrigley Field was delayed due to rain in the area. The Cubs said the approximate start time is 2:15 p.m. A tarp covered the infield from late morning up until the originally scheduled 1:20 p.m. first pitch approached. The Cubs took Friday and Saturday's games...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Smyly, 'very happy' to remain Cub, picks up 1st Wrigley win

Drew Smyly said he figured there was at least a chance he could be moved before the trade deadline this year. “I thought it was maybe 50-50," the Cubs lefty said Saturday. Smyly didn’t frequent the rumor mill as much as some of his Cubs teammates the last month. But as a guy capable of starting or relieving who won the World Series last fall, it’s obvious he could have helped a contending team this season.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy