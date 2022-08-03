When Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus took over the Bears, they overhauled the roster in a big way. Eddie Jackson, however, ended up as one of a few veterans on an expensive contract who stuck with the team. Jackson is coming off of two disappointing seasons where he didn’t produce up to his expectations. A bright spotlight shined on him, and he drew the ire of Bears fans more than their admiration. But the Bears have made it clear that they want Jackson to forget about his past, and focus on his future with a clean slate. He’s on board with that mentality, too.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO