Robinson knows Bears 'perfect' team to help him reach potential
LAKE FOREST – Growing up, Dominique Robinson was, like most prolific high school athletes, confident in his abilities and his football future. That belief remained when Robinson, a quarterback by trade, converted to wide receiver during his freshman season at Miami University. During the 2018 season, Robinson caught 13 passes for 156 yards and four touchdowns. He felt the transition taking hold. The 2019 season was going to be his coming out party and put him firmly on the NFL's radar.
Jones 'answered bell' vs. Quinn, continues to impress Bears
LAKE FOREST – Many might have expected Braxton Jones to fade into the background of the Bears' offensive line competition when they signed Riley Reiff to begin camp. He did not. When the pads came on, it was a prime example for Jones to look like a rookie going...
Bears sign veterans Davonate Harris, Trevon Coley
The Chicago Bears are never done improving the roster. They proved that with the signings of Riley Reiff and Michael Schofield at the beginning of training camp. Again, they're proving their aggressiveness by signing veteran cornerback Davontae Harris and defensive tackle Trevon Coley to the roster. Harris, 27, played six...
What we learned as Fields, St. Brown deliver in red zone on Day 10
LAKE FOREST – With the rain coming down Sunday in Lake Forest, the Bears moved practice inside as they wrapped up their second week of training camp. Having spent the last two days in pads, the Bears returned to shells Sunday. The Bears' red-zone offense was the most notable...
Getsy denies participation with Aaron Rodgers' psychedelics
Aaron Rodgers claimed the ayahuasca plant -- a South American psychedelic -- was one of the reasons for him having the "best season of [his] career." The Green Bay Packers quarterback claimed the psychedelic drug helped him win back-to-back MVPs in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The drug is a proclaimed healing medicine, in which Rodgers explained helped him with self-love, healing and mind-expansion.
Why Eddie Jackson feels at ease in new defense
When Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus took over the Bears, they overhauled the roster in a big way. Eddie Jackson, however, ended up as one of a few veterans on an expensive contract who stuck with the team. Jackson is coming off of two disappointing seasons where he didn’t produce up to his expectations. A bright spotlight shined on him, and he drew the ire of Bears fans more than their admiration. But the Bears have made it clear that they want Jackson to forget about his past, and focus on his future with a clean slate. He’s on board with that mentality, too.
Report: N'Keal Harry suffered high ankle sprain
One day after N’Keal Harry needed to be helped off the field during Bears training camp, Ian Rapoport reported that the wide receiver was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. Recovery rates vary for high ankle sprains, from several weeks to several months. According to Rapoport, Harry is headed to see a specialist for a clearer picture of his prognosis.
Why Pippen doesn't think Bulls are built for playoffs
Scottie Pippen took note of the Chicago Bulls' improvements in the 2021-22 season, when, fueled by a slew of free-agent additions, they vaulted from 31 to 46 regular-season wins and made the playoffs for the first time in five years. "Last year they definitely made some acquisitions that made them...
3 Bears receivers deal with injuries at practice
The Bears wide receiver room took a hit over the course of the past couple of days. When practice kicked off on Saturday, the team was without both Velus Jones and Byron Pringle, after each player practiced on Friday. Matt Eberflus said Jones is day-to-day, so no cause for alarm about the rookie pass catcher yet. However, Eberflus said the team will be without Pringle a bit longer, as he’s dealing with a quadriceps injury.
Jenkins short on answers about injury, trade rumors after return
LAKE FOREST – Teven Jenkins returned to Bears practice for the first time in over a week Saturday at Halas Hall. The young offensive tackle did light work during individual drills but didn't participate in any competitive team drills during practice in the 90-degree heat. Jenkins missed seven practices...
Gordon showing Bears he's 'not typical rookie' even when out
LAKE FOREST – Kyler Gordon has been one of the biggest bright spots of Bears training camp when he has been on the field. However, the rookie corner has missed the last three days of practice with what head coach Matt Eberflus has deemed a "day-by-day" ailment. After seeing...
Tim Anderson's suspension reduced to 2 games
Tim Anderson’s suspension for making contact with an umpire last month has been reduced to two games. Major League Baseball originally handed down a three-game suspension after Anderson’s helmet made contact with home plate umpire Nick Mahrley’s hat in a game against the Oakland A’s last month.
Everything you need to know about the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Canton, Ohio – the storied household of countless football icons. It’s the city where the Pro Football Hall of Fame is located, paying tribute to the sport’s greatest players. Every year, a new batch of players is selected to be enshrined into the Hall of Fame. In...
Bears DC impressed with how team embraced H.I.T.S.
When Alan Williams first arrived in Chicago, he was frank when he said there may be challenges when bringing Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. philosophy to the Bears. He foresaw obstacles. He thought some players wouldn’t get on board. Williams anticipated some of these hurdles based on his experience installing the system in Indianapolis in 2018.
Schrock: Bears did Jenkins disservice with handling of camp absence
LAKE FOREST – Teven Jenkins spoke Saturday for the first time after a seven-practice absence at Bears training camp. Jenkins' eight-minute media availability included 32 questions for the young tackle about his injury, trade rumors, and his status with the new regime. During that time, one answer stuck out...
Pippen shuts down dynasty Bulls vs. Warriors debate
Scottie Pippen says the words with gusto. He isn't interested in a debate on the topic. "Put this out there: The best team to win a championship is the '96 Bulls," he told NBC Sports Chicago while promoting a partnership with DICK's Sporting Goods to give back to Chicago through a basketball camp and gear giveaway.
Sunday's Cubs-Marlins game delayed by rain
Sunday's Marlins-Cubs series finale at Wrigley Field was delayed due to rain in the area. The Cubs said the approximate start time is 2:15 p.m. A tarp covered the infield from late morning up until the originally scheduled 1:20 p.m. first pitch approached. The Cubs took Friday and Saturday's games...
Smyly, 'very happy' to remain Cub, picks up 1st Wrigley win
Drew Smyly said he figured there was at least a chance he could be moved before the trade deadline this year. “I thought it was maybe 50-50," the Cubs lefty said Saturday. Smyly didn’t frequent the rumor mill as much as some of his Cubs teammates the last month. But as a guy capable of starting or relieving who won the World Series last fall, it’s obvious he could have helped a contending team this season.
