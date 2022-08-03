Oregon Department of Forestry officials increase public use restrictions

Read on elkhornmediagroup.com
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
Lawn-care workers are offered raise in pay
PENDLETON – Umatilla County has had no luck in finding lawn maintenance employees in the Pendleton area this summer. The offer was a paycheck of $13 an hour. Board of Commissioners Chairman John Shafer said that because the money set aside for that had not been paid out, the county could afford to offer more money.
elkhornmediagroup.com
ODFW August Recreation Report
EASTERN OREGON — (Release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) With extreme temperatures in the forecast, fish will start feeling the heat. Give them a break by remembering these five tips for fishing when water temperatures are high:. Anglers: Know before you go. The best advice for...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Cove City Council to Vote on Psilocybin Ban
COVE, OR – (Release from the City of Cove) City of Cove Council Special meeting Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 7:00 P.M. at the Cove City Hall, 504 Alder Street in Cove Oregon. To consider an ordinance declaring a ban on psilocybin service centers and the manufacture of psilocybin products. Copies of the proposed ordinance are available to public inspection at Cove City Hall 504 Adler Street. Office Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Multiple agencies made quick work of the Tucker Creek Fire near Keating Valley area
KEATING – (From Baker County Sheriff’s Office) On August 3, 2022 at approximately 5:34 p.m., Baker County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a report of a possible fire near the Keating Valley area. When fire crews arrived, the Tucker Creek Fire was moving quickly and threatening structures. Buzz Harper, Keating Rural Fire Protection District Chief, assumed the role of Incident Commander and requested additional resources.
IN THIS ARTICLE
elkhornmediagroup.com
West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes in Baker County
BAKER CITY, OR – (Release from the Baker Valley Vector Control District) West Nile virus, which is spread by mosquitoes, has been detected in mosquitoes at a testing site in Baker County, Ore., according to Oregon Public Health officials. The mosquitoes, found approximately 15 miles east of Baker City,...
elkhornmediagroup.com
WA teens to get credit for after-school jobs
OLYMPIA – Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal released his plan to allow students ages 16 and older to earn elective credits toward their high school diploma from the jobs they hold. During his announcement yesterday, he pointed out that nearly 30 percent, (45,000 to 55,000) of Washington’s high school students are employed.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Ronald “Ron” Lee found guilty of Murder, sentenced to life in prison
UNION COUNTY – Posted August 5, 2022. Ronald “Ron” Lee was sentenced to life in prison this morning in a Union County Courtroom. Lee was found guilty yesterday of Murder in the 2nd Degree for the murder of Loretta A. Williams of Cove. Lee was arrested for the murder in 2019.
Comments / 0