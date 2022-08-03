It’s no secret that New England Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick can care less about people’s fantasy teams! Belichick always has prioritized winning. It should come as no surprise that New England Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick isn’t much fun. This latest statement regarding fantasy football only confirms the theory further. Many Patriots supporters understand Belichick has always brought a no-nonsense kind of approach to the team. Recently, during Belichick’s press conference, he was asked about fantasy football and he didn’t disappoint. Prior to Belichick’s response, he gave a smirking grin, and proceeded to say:

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO