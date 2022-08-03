Read on www.athleticbusiness.com
Tom Brady Excused From Practice: NFL World Reacts
Tom Brady was not present for Friday's training camp practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to Bucs insiders Greg Auman and Rick Stroud, the veteran quarterback was excused from practice for "a personal matter." This is Brady's third day in a row away from practice. On Wednesday, he took...
Former Patriot says he crashed car to avoid being cut by Bill Belichick when late to practice
Rich Ohrnberger said he once overslept and purposely got into a fender-bender on the way to practice to avoid Patriots coach Bill Belichick's wrath.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady is back at practice
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made a bit of a stir by missing practice on Friday for personal reasons. The stir can officially end. Brady is back. Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times has posted video evidence of Brady at practice. Brady had missed two practices, and he hadn’t been...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Patriots coach Bill Belichick shuts down 'NBC Kids' reporter over question
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick laughed off a question about fantasy football Thursday. A 14-year-old reporter for NBC's Nightly News: Kids Edition saw his question about fantasy football dismissed by the NFL legend while interviewing Belichick at the Patriots' training camp. "We’re obsessed with fantasy football," the reporter said....
Colin Cowherd Unveils Shocking Prediction For Bill Belichick
During this Friday's edition of The Herd, Colin Cowherd unveiled his five bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season. The boldest prediction Cowherd made is that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will retire after this season is over. "First of all, retirement is weird. He likes to golf,...
Ex-New England Patriots player shares wild story about trying to not anger Bill Belichick
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will go down as the winningest coach in NFL history thanks to his
FOX Sports
Rams, Vikings, Belichick highlight Colin's NFL predictions
Surprise players, teams and storylines develop during every NFL season. Some quarterback has a breakout first half. An unexpected team goes undefeated through September. A perceived contender falls flat on its face. With that in mind, Colin Cowherd provided five bold predictions for 2022 on Friday's edition of "The Herd."
Bears among the most valuable NFL franchises
The Chicago Bears may have won only one Super Bowl, but they are still one of the most valuable franchises in the NFL. Why it matters: The value ranking from Sportico comes as the Bears are weighing whether to move out of Soldier Field. The city of Chicago offered to...
Three best moves in the offseason for the New England Patriots
The 2022 offseason for the New England Patriots wasn’t that special, but here are the team’s top three moves since the 2021 season ended. The 2021 New England Patriots were a team filled with an insane amount of free agency signings. Last offseason, the Patriots spent a ton of money trying to rebuild their team a couple years after Tom Brady left.
Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2022 is enshrined. Plus: Updated power rankings.
As the Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomed its class of 2022, the Raiders and Jaguars kicked off the NFL preseason.
Good Vibez: Broncos RB Melvin Gordon, friends try to change how people who 'look like us' see golf
Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is hoping that his Vibez Golf Club will help create a more diverse and inclusive golf community.
New England Patriots: Former OL Purposely Got Into a Car Accident So Bill Belichick Wouldn’t Cut Him
Bill Belichick has no problem putting his foot down if a player is late for a meeting. Rich Ohrnberger certainly knew that. The post New England Patriots: Former OL Purposely Got Into a Car Accident So Bill Belichick Wouldn’t Cut Him appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Patriots HC Bill Belichick doesn’t care about anyone’s fantasy league
It’s no secret that New England Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick can care less about people’s fantasy teams! Belichick always has prioritized winning. It should come as no surprise that New England Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick isn’t much fun. This latest statement regarding fantasy football only confirms the theory further. Many Patriots supporters understand Belichick has always brought a no-nonsense kind of approach to the team. Recently, during Belichick’s press conference, he was asked about fantasy football and he didn’t disappoint. Prior to Belichick’s response, he gave a smirking grin, and proceeded to say:
How many AFC Championships will Patrick Mahomes see?
Remember the 50-year Super Bowl drought? Yeah, me neither. (Okay, a little bit.) How about the 20+ year AFC championship drought? Oh, you don’t remember how before Patrick Mahomes came along, the last Lamar Hunt Trophy the Kansas City Chiefs had even sniffed was with Joe Montana in the 90s?
