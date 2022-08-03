ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

The Spun

Tom Brady Excused From Practice: NFL World Reacts

Tom Brady was not present for Friday's training camp practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to Bucs insiders Greg Auman and Rick Stroud, the veteran quarterback was excused from practice for "a personal matter." This is Brady's third day in a row away from practice. On Wednesday, he took...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Tom Brady is back at practice

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made a bit of a stir by missing practice on Friday for personal reasons. The stir can officially end. Brady is back. Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times has posted video evidence of Brady at practice. Brady had missed two practices, and he hadn’t been...
TAMPA, FL
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Patriots coach Bill Belichick shuts down 'NBC Kids' reporter over question

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick laughed off a question about fantasy football Thursday. A 14-year-old reporter for NBC's Nightly News: Kids Edition saw his question about fantasy football dismissed by the NFL legend while interviewing Belichick at the Patriots' training camp. "We’re obsessed with fantasy football," the reporter said....
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Unveils Shocking Prediction For Bill Belichick

During this Friday's edition of The Herd, Colin Cowherd unveiled his five bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season. The boldest prediction Cowherd made is that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will retire after this season is over. "First of all, retirement is weird. He likes to golf,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
FOX Sports

Rams, Vikings, Belichick highlight Colin's NFL predictions

Surprise players, teams and storylines develop during every NFL season. Some quarterback has a breakout first half. An unexpected team goes undefeated through September. A perceived contender falls flat on its face. With that in mind, Colin Cowherd provided five bold predictions for 2022 on Friday's edition of "The Herd."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios

Bears among the most valuable NFL franchises

The Chicago Bears may have won only one Super Bowl, but they are still one of the most valuable franchises in the NFL. Why it matters: The value ranking from Sportico comes as the Bears are weighing whether to move out of Soldier Field. The city of Chicago offered to...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Three best moves in the offseason for the New England Patriots

The 2022 offseason for the New England Patriots wasn’t that special, but here are the team’s top three moves since the 2021 season ended. The 2021 New England Patriots were a team filled with an insane amount of free agency signings. Last offseason, the Patriots spent a ton of money trying to rebuild their team a couple years after Tom Brady left.
NFL
FanSided

Patriots HC Bill Belichick doesn’t care about anyone’s fantasy league

It’s no secret that New England Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick can care less about people’s fantasy teams! Belichick always has prioritized winning. It should come as no surprise that New England Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick isn’t much fun. This latest statement regarding fantasy football only confirms the theory further. Many Patriots supporters understand Belichick has always brought a no-nonsense kind of approach to the team. Recently, during Belichick’s press conference, he was asked about fantasy football and he didn’t disappoint. Prior to Belichick’s response, he gave a smirking grin, and proceeded to say:
FOXBOROUGH, MA
FanSided

How many AFC Championships will Patrick Mahomes see?

Remember the 50-year Super Bowl drought? Yeah, me neither. (Okay, a little bit.) How about the 20+ year AFC championship drought? Oh, you don’t remember how before Patrick Mahomes came along, the last Lamar Hunt Trophy the Kansas City Chiefs had even sniffed was with Joe Montana in the 90s?
KANSAS CITY, MO

