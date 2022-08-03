ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea's New Signing Gabriel Slonina Expresses Delight Over 'Dream Stamford Bridge Transfer'

By Sam Collins
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.sportbible.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Bettinelli
Person
Kalidou Koulibaly
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Kepa Arrizabalaga
SPORTbible

Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Sterling, Koulibaly and Cucurella after Chelsea debuts

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on his side’s new summer signings amid the potential arrival of more players before the end of the transfer window. So far this window, the Blues have been able to acquire Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella, with all of them making their competitive debuts in the 1-0 win against Everton on Saturday evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West London#Chicago Fire#Napoli#Spaniard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United pre-match press conference vs Brighton: What to look out for & what time it is

Erik ten Hag will speak to the media ahead of Manchester United's Premier League opener on Sunday, where there will be several topics which could be brought up. Following an overly positive pre-season camp, Ten Hag's men will now step on the big stage against Brighton, where they'll host the side that beat Ralf Rangnick's side 4-0 just three months ago.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney claims the club ‘should allow Cristiano Ronaldo to go’.

Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney has claimed that United should allow last season’s top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club this summer. Ronaldo has been at the heart of a weeks-long transfer saga, with the 37-year-old desperate to play Champions League football this season however, United are yet to receive a serious offer for the striker.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Chelsea’s new signings show Thomas Tuchel promise on Blues debuts

After a slow start to summer transfer proceedings, Chelsea have finally started to welcome new players through the doors at Stamford Bridge. Having finished 19 points behind Champions Manchester City last season, the Blues will be keen to close the gap on them and Liverpool in the new campaign, although that is a lot easier said than done.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

85K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy