Chelsea's New Signing Gabriel Slonina Expresses Delight Over 'Dream Stamford Bridge Transfer'

Lionel Messi scores outrageous bicycle kick goal for PSG, it's an absolute worldie
Lionel Messi produced a moment of magic to score an extraordinary goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Clermont Foot. Messi scored his second goal of the game in outrageous fashion in his side's 5-0 victory on Saturday. His goal completed the rout as he saved the best for last. Leandro Paredes...
Lionel Messi's name chanted by opposition fans after magical bicycle kick goal for PSG
Lionel Messi is such a sublime footballer than sometimes even the opposition just had to stand and applaud his genius. Watch the video below:. The Paris Saint-Germain star produced another moment of magic on Saturday as his side thrashed Clermont Foot in their opening match of the new Ligue 1 season.
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister likes and comments on post mocking Lionel Messi's incredible bicycle kick
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has been accused of being "obsessed" with Lionel Messi after liking and commenting on a post mocking the PSG star's incredible bicycle kick goal against Clermont Foot. Messi stunned the football world with an acrobatic effort to round off an impressive 5-0 win for PSG on Saturday.
Chilwell, Cucurella, Sterling: The Chelsea team news to face Everton in Premier League opener
Thomas Tuchel will take his Chelsea side to face Everton in their opening game of the 2022/23 Premier League season and he is set to have a full squad available. Chelsea travel to Goodison Park to face Frank Lampard’s side on Saturday evening, looking to get off to a winning start and put their defeat to the Toffees back in May behind them.
Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Sterling, Koulibaly and Cucurella after Chelsea debuts
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on his side’s new summer signings amid the potential arrival of more players before the end of the transfer window. So far this window, the Blues have been able to acquire Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella, with all of them making their competitive debuts in the 1-0 win against Everton on Saturday evening.
Man United star absolutely destroyed by fans online after 2-1 defeat to Brighton
Manchester United fans ruthlessly slammed Scott McTominay following his disastrous showing against Brighton on Sunday. Erik ten Hag's reign as Man United boss got off to the worst start possible as his side succumbed to Graham Potter's Brighton at Old Trafford. The visitors went into the break two goals up...
Prince William 'deliberately' broke royal protocol during England's Euro 2022 final win
Prince William 'deliberately' broke royal protocol following England's Euro 2022 final win over Germany according to a former royal butler. The Lionesses ran out 2-1 winners at Wembley on Sunday to claim their first major honour and England's first trophy in 56 years. Chloe Kelly's goal in extra time gave...
Fans are convinced Lionel Messi 'meant' his astonishing assist for Neymar
Fans are convinced Lionel Messi 'meant' his astonishing assist for Neymar in Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 opener against Clermont Foot. Messi wasted no time influencing the game, incredibly setting up Neymar in the ninth minute of their fixture on Saturday. Pablo Sarabia played a ball into Messi who delicately flicked...
Erling Haaland's highlights vs West Ham are insane, he's going to make the Premier League his playground
Erling Haaland's sensational highlights for Manchester City against West Ham prove he's going to make the Premier League his playground. After a difficult outing against Liverpool in the Community Shield, Haaland hit the ground running with a brilliant brace in his first English top flight appearance. The £51 million summer...
Gary Neville explains how Cristiano Ronaldo can fix the Manchester United problems he has caused Erik ten Hag
Cristiano Ronaldo’s future has been the single biggest talking point this summer, with the Manchester United forward desperate to leave the club. Erik ten Hag has been adamant that he wants the player to stay and that he has Ronaldo in his plans for next season. Gary Neville has...
Barcelona and Lionel Messi ‘open negotiations’ for stunning return in 2023
Barcelona have started contract negotiations with club legend Lionel Messi in the hope that he would make a sensational return to the club in 2023. This news was first reported by Catalunya Radio on Sunday evening after Barcelona thrashed Mexican side Pumas UNAM 6-0 in the Joan Gamper Trophy. According...
Gini Wijnaldum given spine-tingling ovation by Roma fans at Stadio Olimpico unveiling, the noise was deafening
Gini Wijnaldum was given an absolutely thunderous ovation by Roma fans after he was presented on the pitch at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday. The Europa Conference League winners hosted Shakhtar Donetsk in their final friendly - a peace match for Ukraine - before the Serie A campaign begins next week.
Erik ten Hag's Manchester United pre-match press conference vs Brighton: What to look out for & what time it is
Erik ten Hag will speak to the media ahead of Manchester United's Premier League opener on Sunday, where there will be several topics which could be brought up. Following an overly positive pre-season camp, Ten Hag's men will now step on the big stage against Brighton, where they'll host the side that beat Ralf Rangnick's side 4-0 just three months ago.
"Needs to play" - Paul Merson Calls For £140k-a-week Liverpool man to start against Fulham
Pundit Paul Merson has stated that he would start Liverpool’s new marquee signing Darwin Nunez against Fulham at Craven Cottage this Saturday. Nunez arrived at Anfield from Benfica earlier this summer for a fee of up to £85 million and is expected to fill the void left by the departing Sadio Mane.
Pep Guardiola sends Liverpool warning to Manchester City squad ahead of Premier League opener
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has sent a timely reminder to his squad to remain on their toes ahead of meeting with West Ham. Aside from their astounding trophy haul under Pep Guardiola, one of the biggest compliments that can be afforded to City is that they have raised the bar like never seen before in English football.
Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney claims the club ‘should allow Cristiano Ronaldo to go’.
Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney has claimed that United should allow last season’s top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club this summer. Ronaldo has been at the heart of a weeks-long transfer saga, with the 37-year-old desperate to play Champions League football this season however, United are yet to receive a serious offer for the striker.
Gary Neville explains why Manchester United players can't handle the pressure after Brighton loss
Gary Neville had his say on Manchester United's 2-1 loss against Brighton in the Premier League opener and says that the players can't "handle the pressure" of playing at Old Trafford. Two first half goals from Pascal Gross gave United a reality check following a relatively positive pre-season. A scrappy...
Fabrizio Romano reveals Barcelona 'working on' deal to sign Manchester City's Bernardo Silva
Barcelona are trying to ensure that a move for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva comes to fruition this summer, according to a new report. While a number of key players have departed the Etihad Stadium this summer, Manchester City fans have found solace in the fact that top drawer replacements have also come in through the door.
Chelsea’s new signings show Thomas Tuchel promise on Blues debuts
After a slow start to summer transfer proceedings, Chelsea have finally started to welcome new players through the doors at Stamford Bridge. Having finished 19 points behind Champions Manchester City last season, the Blues will be keen to close the gap on them and Liverpool in the new campaign, although that is a lot easier said than done.
Arsenal ‘played like 2011 Barcelona’ during Premier League win against Crystal Palace
Arsenal received high praise for their performance against Crystal Palace on Friday night, a game where the Gunners came out 2-0 winners. According to former Aston Villa and England striker Gabby Agbonlahor, Arsenal were so good they reminded him of the stunning Barcelona side of 2011 managed by Pep Guardiola.
