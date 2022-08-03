Transfer running back commits to Tennessee, set to join Vols

Read on 247sports.com
Las Vegas Raiders' Josh McDaniels says why Josh Jacobs played in preseason 2022 Hall of Fame game vs. Jaguars
With the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars participating in this year's Hall of Fame game, an extra preseason outing Thursday, it was no surprise that key players sat out. But starting running back Josh Jacobs was not one of them and saw action early in the Raiders’ 27-11 victory. Head coach Josh McDaniels explained his reasoning for Jacobs seeing action, stating that there are certain things one cannot "simulate in practice."
Neal Brown updates the status of WVU's QB competition after a full week of practice
West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown gives an update on WVU's quarterback situation after getting a full week to see all four signal callers in action.
Sam Pittman recaps Arkansas' first fall practice
The Arkansas Razorbacks opened up fall camp on a sweltering afternoon in Fayetteville (Ark.) on Friday to officially begin preparations for the highly-anticipated 2022 season. As far as first days are concerned, third-year head coach Sam Pittman came away pleased with what he saw. Aside from some expected cramping issues...
Maryland basketball recruiting: Final three schools, decision this weekend for Jamie Kaiser Jr.
Decision time has arrived for top Maryland basketball prospect Jamie Kaiser. Kaiser Jr. has pared his three to three schools -- Maryland, Indiana and Virginia -- and will announce his choice on Sunday. Kaiser Jr., a shooting guard from Burke, Va., who emerged in the spring as perhaps Kevin Willard's...
How it Happened: Ben Minich Commits to Notre Dame
Safety was a position of need for Notre Dame heading into the 2023 cycle. And despite carrying a pair of four-star commitments at that position, the Fighting Irish took a run at Ben Minich. Today, the Cincinnati product announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish over opportunities at Cincinnati, Duke,...
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Wolverines score huge commit, make moves at the BBQ
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. In this week's edition, the crew breaks down the importance of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Evan Link's commitment...
Big 12 coaches anonymously share thoughts on Kansas State football
Kansas State football fans are eager for the 2022 season, as the Wildcats will feature the Big 12's preseason player of the year Felix Anudike-Uzomah, explosive running back Deuce Vaughn and former Heisman Trophy frontrunner Adrian Martinez. While fans are excited, what do coaches around the Big 12 think of the Wildcats? Athlon Sports anonymously asked coaches around the league to share their thoughts on Chris Klieman's squad.
Four-star guard Jamie Kaiser breaks down his final three
Jamie Kaiser had one of the more successful grassroots seasons out of any prospect in the high school game. Now that the summer season has concluded, he announced that he is down a final list of three schools: Indiana, Maryland, and Virginia. “I took visits to all three programs and...
Iowa football: Kirk Ferentz addresses QB competition between Spencer Petras, Alex Padilla
Iowa faces a tough start to its 2022 season, as the Hawkeyes open against FCS power South Dakota State Sept. 3 before hosting arch-rival Iowa State one week later, so the offense needs to operate at peak capacity right away — and, ideally, with a clear starting quarterback. Spencer Petras returns for the Hawkeyes, but head coach Kirk Ferentz acknowledged Thursday during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show that Iowa at least has some semblance of a competition at the position.
How is JT Daniels different now than he was at USC?
When Graham Harrell arrived at USC to be the team's offensive coordinator, he found a young JT Daniels in his quarterback room. Fast forward three years and both parties making career changes, and the two have been reunited in Morgantown, hoping to ramp up the offense at West Virginia University. Harrell fought through two more solid years with the Trojans, while Daniels transferred to UGA, suffered multiple injuries, and won a National Championship. Both have grown since their first time together. But how is Daniels different? Harrell was asked that very question this week.
Ohio State names Iron Buckeyes, the players who had 'the most outstanding summers'
For many Ohio State fans, the offseason is the time spent going from one season to another, waiting for the new year to start. For Buckeye players, it’s not much different. There’s just a heavy workload that goes with that waiting. While the Scarlet and Gray players can’t...
What is Kansas State getting in RJ Jones?
Kansas State landed a commitment from RJ Jones, No. 93 in the Top247, on Sunday night. Jones is a scoring guard who starred for JL3 Elite in the recent EYBL season and is set to transfer to Wasatch Academy for his senior season to compete in the NIBC. He selected...
If I had to predict right now…
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
Pittsburgh linebacker 'in shock' after new WVU offer
Pittsburgh linebacker discusses his new WVU offer. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Where Tennessee basketball is ranked in ESPN's 'Way-Too-Early Top 25'
Tennessee will enter the new college basketball season as a top-15 team, according to ESPN’s latest “Way-Too Early Top 25.”. The Vols came in at No. 12 in the ranking from ESPN college basketball writer Jeff Borzello, moving up one spot from their ranking in a previous edition.
Ammon Allen's confidence pays off
When Ammon Allen came to Arizona, he bet on himself by walking on and then working to earn a scholarship. Nothing was guaranteed, but Allen felt that he could turn down FCS offers and eventually get a scholarship at a higher level. Allen’s gamble paid off as he was recently...
Four-star guard RJ Jones commits to Kansas State
Kansas State has gained the commitment of RJ Jones, as the four-star guard made his pledge Sunday to the Wildcats live on Instagram. Fresh off a K-State visit from August 3-4, the 6-foot-3 guard chose the Wildcats over his list of final six schools — Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Boise State and Colorado.
Emerging combo guard Elijah Gertrude breaks down his final five schools
One of the big names of the spring/summer, Elijah Gertrude is down to five schools. The 6-foot-3 combo guard will decide between Kansas, Rutgers, Seton Hall, St. John’s, and Virginia with decision timeline aiming towards late September/early October. So far Gertrude has visited Virginia and St John’s officially, Seton...
Florida commit eyeing September visit to Gainesville
Haugh is the No. 42 power forward in the 2023 class on the 247Sports Composite. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Bryan Bresee says still 'a little work to do' to return to best game shape
CLEMSON — Tigers defensive tackle Bryan Bresee met the media for the first time since the 2021 season. (Bresee tore his ACL in late September at N.C. State.) — Said he started back with the team for Summer 1 and did all of that and Summer II. Said he...
