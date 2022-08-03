ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Eleven food establishments — including a college concession stand — cited in latest Mississippi restaurant inspections. Here’s the list.

By Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
In the last full week of July, 11 restaurants and eateries received the lowest health inspection grade that the Mississippi Department of Health gives to restaurants, bakeries, school cafeterias and other eating establishments.

The food establishments that received a “C” letter grade between July 24 and July 30 were:

  • Pace Setter #1053 Deli – 2041 HWY 49, Seminary. On July 28, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:
  • – Certified manager not present
  • Waffle House #1506 — 309 South Pearson Road, Pearl. On July 27, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:
  • – Food contact surface not cleaned, sanitized
  • Walmart #1468 Deli, 205 House Carlson Drive, Batesville. On July 25, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:
  • – No person in charge was present, who demonstrates knowledge and performs duty
  • – No certified manager present
  • Jo’s Diner, 241 Ridge Way, Flowood. On July 26, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:
  • – Hands were not clean and properly washed
  • – Food contact surface not cleaned, sanitized
  • – Food not kept a proper cold holding temperatures
  • Comfort Inn and Suites Prahar Anisha LLC , 9379 Canal Rd., Gulport. On July 26, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:
  • – No person in charge was present, who demonstrates knowledge and performs duty
  • – No certified manager present
  • – Adequate hand washing facilities not supplied and accessible
  • Jacks Dog and Burger, 17186 Hwy 26, Lucedale. On July 28, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:
  • – Adequate hand washing facilities not supplied and accessible
  • – Permit for last inspection was not posted
  • Humphrey Coliseum Stand 1, 55 Coliseum Dr., Mississippi State. On July 25, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:
  • – Use of bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods
  • North South Tadka, 1011 Lake Harbor Dr., Ridgeland. On July 29, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:
  • – Food not separated and protected
  • – Food contact surface not cleaned, sanitized
  • – Proper date marking and disposition not observed
  • – Evidence of insects, rodents or animals observed
  • Fast Mart #29, 5500 Gautier Vancleave Rd., Gautier. On July 26, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:
  • – Certified manager not present
  • Wing Stop 832, 5500 Gautier Vancleave Rd., Gautier. On July 25, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:
  • – Certified manager not present
  • Corral Flowood LLC, 988 Top Street, Flowood. On July 27, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:
  • – Consumer advisory not provided for raw or undercooked foods

