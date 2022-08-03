Eleven food establishments — including a college concession stand — cited in latest Mississippi restaurant inspections. Here’s the list.

In the last full week of July, 11 restaurants and eateries received the lowest health inspection grade that the Mississippi Department of Health gives to restaurants, bakeries, school cafeterias and other eating establishments.

The food establishments that received a “C” letter grade between July 24 and July 30 were:

Pace Setter #1053 Deli – 2041 HWY 49, Seminary. On July 28, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:

Waffle House #1506 — 309 South Pearson Road, Pearl. On July 27, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:

Walmart #1468 Deli , 205 House Carlson Drive, Batesville. On July 25, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:

– No certified manager present

Jo’s Diner , 241 Ridge Way, Flowood. On July 26, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:

– Food contact surface not cleaned, sanitized

– Food not kept a proper cold holding temperatures

Comfort Inn and Suites Prahar Anisha LLC , 9379 Canal Rd., Gulport. On July 26, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:

– No certified manager present

– Adequate hand washing facilities not supplied and accessible

Jacks Dog and Burger , 17186 Hwy 26, Lucedale. On July 28, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:

– Permit for last inspection was not posted

Humphrey Coliseum Stand 1 , 55 Coliseum Dr., Mississippi State. On July 25, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:

North South Tadka , 1011 Lake Harbor Dr., Ridgeland. On July 29, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:

– Food contact surface not cleaned, sanitized

– Proper date marking and disposition not observed

– Evidence of insects, rodents or animals observed

Fast Mart #29 , 5500 Gautier Vancleave Rd., Gautier. On July 26, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:

Wing Stop 832 , 5500 Gautier Vancleave Rd., Gautier. On July 25, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:

Corral Flowood LLC, 988 Top Street, Flowood. On July 27, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following: