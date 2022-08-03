Kaiser mental health workers signal open-ended strike in Northern California

California this week crossed over 10 million official COVID-19 cases. So does that mean 3 out of 4 of the Golden State’s residents have really avoided the virus so far?. There have likely been 44.6 million COVID cases in the Golden State since early 2020, more than the number of residents, according to estimates from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington in Seattle. And the high-end of their modeling says there could have been up to 52 million infections.

