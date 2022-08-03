ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

niceville.com

Florida woman charged with Medicaid provider fraud

FLORIDA— A Florida self-employed care provider has been charged with Medicaid provider fraud, Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced. Kimberly Greene Byrd of Duval County is accused of submitting more than $11,000 worth of fraudulent claims to the Agency for Persons with Disabilities, including billing for hours not worked, Moody said in her statement.
FLORIDA STATE
mycbs4.com

UF Health Shands CEO Ed Jimenez resigned

Gainesville — This is a developing story, which will be updated. After questions from CBS4, a UF Health Spokesperson shares Shands CEO Ed Jimenez resigned on July 8th. UF Health has not explained why Jimenez resigned. CBS4 requested a copy of the resignation letter Jimenez submitted, and a UF Health spokesperson refused that request.
GAINESVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Here's a new strategy for the rental housing crisis

This garage apartment in Neptune Beach is an example of a form of missing middle housing not allowed in many of Duval County’s residential neighborhoods. Jacksonville may let people build small rental residences on their properties with the goal of solving two distressing problems: inflation and the housing shortage.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Kicks for the Kids helps more than 1,000 children receive new shoes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Kicks for the Kids collected 1,656 new pairs of shoes to donate to some of the city’s underprivileged children. Over 1,000 youngsters from kindergarten through high school received a new pair of kicks at the organization’s three-day giveaway event at The Bethel Church. The shoes were donated by members of the community.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Florida nonprofit providing food to insecure families this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks is hosting a food distribution event for food insecure Floridians on Jacksonville’s Eastside Saturday. Farm Share works with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that the farmers would discard because of aesthetic imperfections. Recipients can receive...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Ballistic backpack company says it’s received many inquiries ahead of school year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As parents prepare their children for the start of the school year, safety is obviously a major concern. And after the tragic events that unfolded during the spring in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 21 people at an elementary school, Byrna Technologies says it’s received many inquiries and orders for ballistic backpacks and insertable shields. Another company that’s making the backpacks is called A Safe Pack.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO disables computers after “detected suspicious activity”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was hit by "detected suspicious activity" and is experiencing computer outages as of Sunday afternoon, according to multiple law enforcement sources. This information was first reported by The Tributary and has been independently confirmed by First Coast News. As of 6 p.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wild941.com

Florida Rapper Charged In Two Separate Murders

Rapper “Ksoo” from Jacksonville has been charged in two separate murders.”Ksoo” whose government name is Hakeem Robinson is once again in the news after his police interrogation video went viral. News4JAX was able to get the video from 2021 that showed Robinson being questioned by Jacksonville investigators. Robinson was about to bond out of jail after being arrested in connection to the 2020 murder of Charles McCormick. The video below was the moment he found out he could no longer bond out. Jacksonville investigators informed Robinson that he was being charged in a second murder. Records show the second-degree murder warrant was for the 2019 death of Adrian Gainer who was only 16-years-old. Investigators say that Robinson has made several rap videos mocking Gainer’s death.In the video’s Ksoo refers to Gainer as Bibby. Next court day is August 21st. Below is the video of the interrogation.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Animal shelter looking for families to adopt and foster as they reach capacity; more than 50 dogs taken from Union County home

UNION COUNTY, Fla — The Union County Animal Shelter is running out of space, which means for some dogs, they are running out of time to find a forever home. Luckily, the call for help was answered earlier week, sparing two dogs from being put down. But, that doesn't mean others could not unfortunately fall victim to overcrowding.
UNION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Firefighters rescue mom and several pups from fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A dog and her eight puppies are recovering after Gainesville and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews saved them from a fire. Gainesville Fire Rescue workers say the fire happened at a home on Southeast 24th Drive. The dog and the puppies were treated for smoke inhalation...
GAINESVILLE, FL

