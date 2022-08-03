Rapper “Ksoo” from Jacksonville has been charged in two separate murders.”Ksoo” whose government name is Hakeem Robinson is once again in the news after his police interrogation video went viral. News4JAX was able to get the video from 2021 that showed Robinson being questioned by Jacksonville investigators. Robinson was about to bond out of jail after being arrested in connection to the 2020 murder of Charles McCormick. The video below was the moment he found out he could no longer bond out. Jacksonville investigators informed Robinson that he was being charged in a second murder. Records show the second-degree murder warrant was for the 2019 death of Adrian Gainer who was only 16-years-old. Investigators say that Robinson has made several rap videos mocking Gainer’s death.In the video’s Ksoo refers to Gainer as Bibby. Next court day is August 21st. Below is the video of the interrogation.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO