niceville.com
Florida woman charged with Medicaid provider fraud
FLORIDA— A Florida self-employed care provider has been charged with Medicaid provider fraud, Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced. Kimberly Greene Byrd of Duval County is accused of submitting more than $11,000 worth of fraudulent claims to the Agency for Persons with Disabilities, including billing for hours not worked, Moody said in her statement.
mycbs4.com
UF Health Shands CEO Ed Jimenez resigned
Gainesville — This is a developing story, which will be updated. After questions from CBS4, a UF Health Spokesperson shares Shands CEO Ed Jimenez resigned on July 8th. UF Health has not explained why Jimenez resigned. CBS4 requested a copy of the resignation letter Jimenez submitted, and a UF Health spokesperson refused that request.
Companies looking to fill over 2,000 positions at job fair in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is not related to this story) Looking for a job? Over 35 companies will be looking to fill over 2,000 jobs at an event in Jacksonville at the end of August. Job News USA, along with 1915 South - Ashley, GATE...
thejaxsonmag.com
Here's a new strategy for the rental housing crisis
This garage apartment in Neptune Beach is an example of a form of missing middle housing not allowed in many of Duval County’s residential neighborhoods. Jacksonville may let people build small rental residences on their properties with the goal of solving two distressing problems: inflation and the housing shortage.
Florida Blue for a family-friendly Back to School Bash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Members of the community are invited to join the fun at the Florida Blue Center as we head Back to School! Children will enjoy face painting and free back to school backpacks and supplies will be given to the first 200 families. The event lasts from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
News4Jax.com
Kicks for the Kids helps more than 1,000 children receive new shoes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Kicks for the Kids collected 1,656 new pairs of shoes to donate to some of the city’s underprivileged children. Over 1,000 youngsters from kindergarten through high school received a new pair of kicks at the organization’s three-day giveaway event at The Bethel Church. The shoes were donated by members of the community.
Back to school bash prepares students for the upcoming year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Students will have the opportunity to get the supplies they need to return to school at the annual Back to School Bash on Saturday at Ribault High School Gymnasium 3701 Winton Drive, from 9 a.m. to noon. Those who attend will receive a free backpack, school...
Here are some Central Florida back-to-school events happening this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — For many counties in Central Florida, the new school year starts next week. Whether families are preparing for their child to return to the classroom or start school for the first time, we collected a roundup of the following back-to-school events happening this weekend. Orange County.
News4Jax.com
Florida nonprofit providing food to insecure families this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks is hosting a food distribution event for food insecure Floridians on Jacksonville’s Eastside Saturday. Farm Share works with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that the farmers would discard because of aesthetic imperfections. Recipients can receive...
Council considers bill allowing ‘backyard cottages’ to help affordable housing crisis
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A unique solution proponents argue could help Jacksonville’s affordable housing crisis is working its way through the city council. A bill would change zoning to allow for “Accessory Dwelling Units,” or as they have been dubbed in some cities, “backyard cottages.”. >>>...
WCJB
Gainesville residents are outraged after finding anti-semitic flyers in multiple neighborhoods
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the Rosemont, Sutters Landing, and Mile Run neighborhoods in Alachua County, anti-semitic letters were found in ziplock bags filled with corn and thrown in the yards of many residents. “I have no idea why this neighborhood was targeted Rosemont, Sutters Landing why the speech inside...
News4Jax.com
Ballistic backpack company says it’s received many inquiries ahead of school year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As parents prepare their children for the start of the school year, safety is obviously a major concern. And after the tragic events that unfolded during the spring in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 21 people at an elementary school, Byrna Technologies says it’s received many inquiries and orders for ballistic backpacks and insertable shields. Another company that’s making the backpacks is called A Safe Pack.
This Is Florida's Best College Town
Far & Wide found the best college town in every state.
News4Jax.com
‘Beacon of light’: Community mourns unexpected passing of longtime Raines High educator
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Deborah Mosley Norman is credited with securing millions of dollars in scholarships for students during her tenure as a guidance counselor at Raines High School. But as the community mourned her unexpected passing, it wasn’t the millions in scholarship money they were remembering. It was...
First Coast News
JSO disables computers after “detected suspicious activity”
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was hit by "detected suspicious activity" and is experiencing computer outages as of Sunday afternoon, according to multiple law enforcement sources. This information was first reported by The Tributary and has been independently confirmed by First Coast News. As of 6 p.m....
He heard conditions were bad inside Regency Square Mall, he checked, this is what he saw 😢
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Andrew Mayorga said he hasn't been in the Regency Square Mall in years. He's seen posts circulating on social media lately about current conditions at the mall that once boasted over 160 stores. Curious about how things looked there these days, Mayorga went to see for...
wild941.com
Florida Rapper Charged In Two Separate Murders
Rapper “Ksoo” from Jacksonville has been charged in two separate murders.”Ksoo” whose government name is Hakeem Robinson is once again in the news after his police interrogation video went viral. News4JAX was able to get the video from 2021 that showed Robinson being questioned by Jacksonville investigators. Robinson was about to bond out of jail after being arrested in connection to the 2020 murder of Charles McCormick. The video below was the moment he found out he could no longer bond out. Jacksonville investigators informed Robinson that he was being charged in a second murder. Records show the second-degree murder warrant was for the 2019 death of Adrian Gainer who was only 16-years-old. Investigators say that Robinson has made several rap videos mocking Gainer’s death.In the video’s Ksoo refers to Gainer as Bibby. Next court day is August 21st. Below is the video of the interrogation.
Animal shelter looking for families to adopt and foster as they reach capacity; more than 50 dogs taken from Union County home
UNION COUNTY, Fla — The Union County Animal Shelter is running out of space, which means for some dogs, they are running out of time to find a forever home. Luckily, the call for help was answered earlier week, sparing two dogs from being put down. But, that doesn't mean others could not unfortunately fall victim to overcrowding.
WCJB
Florida Army National Guard will host a departure ceremony at the Camp Blanding joint training center
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a departure ceremony for the 2nd infantry battalion and 3rd cavalry squadron 54th security force assistance brigade on Friday. The event is hosted by the Florida Army National Guard. The ceremony will start at 2 pm. It will be held at the Camp...
WCJB
Firefighters rescue mom and several pups from fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A dog and her eight puppies are recovering after Gainesville and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews saved them from a fire. Gainesville Fire Rescue workers say the fire happened at a home on Southeast 24th Drive. The dog and the puppies were treated for smoke inhalation...
