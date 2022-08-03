“They are BACK!” NBA Fans go berserk as Kendall Jenner adorably showers love on ‘boyfriend’ Devin Booker

Read on firstsportz.com
Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Back Together: He Promised He Wants Marriage, Kids
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are an item again! After a reported split in late June, a KarJenner source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the famous couple are back at it and going strong again — but not without a fervent effort from the NBA star, 25. “Devin made a huge effort to fix things with Kendall almost as soon as they broke up,” the source told HL. “The threat of losing her was a huge wake-up call for Devin. He’s been laser focused on making her happy ever since, it’s like they’re back in the honeymoon stage. Her friends and family are thrilled that they’re back together, everyone would love to see them get married.”
Devin Booker Seemingly Confirms He Joined Kendall Jenner on Tropical Vacation
Watch: Devin Booker Seemingly Confirms Vacay With Kendall Jenner. It appears Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner took their romance on a beachy retreat. The Kardashians star has shared a whole lot of snippets from her tropical trip on Instagram recently—including a July 14 post by the beach, a photo on a boat and a video next to waterfall. Now, Devin is sharing pics of a similar nature on his own Instagram, leading many eagle-eyed fans to believe he was on that same vacation.
Kendall Jenner Just Confirmed Her and Devin Booker’s Relationship Status With One Video
Watch: Devin Booker Seemingly Confirms Vacay With Kendall Jenner. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's nature-themed trip was a slam dunk. The Kardashians star and Phoenix Suns player recently enjoyed a fun-filled adventure together outdoors—proving that they're on the best of terms. On July 31, Kendall shared a snippet of Devin axe-throwing while the two were in a wooded area to her Instagram Stories. As for more evidence of their good time? She also shared a video of herself ziplining during their quick getaway.
Kendall Jenner Wore a Graphic Tank Top Professing Her Love for Cowboys
Kendall Jenner is embracing that rural, Western lifestyle during her latest vacation. The model took a trip to Wyoming and really enjoyed all the things the state has to offer, like ranches, hiking, rodeos, and ... cowboys. On Tuesday, Jenner posted an Instagram carousel documenting a night at the rodeo....
