Cam Reddish of the New York Knicks has drawn the attention of the purple and yellow. Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Los Angeles Lakers might be looking to add the 2019 lottery pick that joined the Knicks for 15 games last season. Formerly of the Atlanta Hawks, Reddish (along with Solomon Hill, who was waived shortly after) was acquired in a January trade that sent Kevin Knox down south.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO