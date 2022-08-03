Aitch and Drama Call's "Smiley Trackeh" Feels Close to Home

Read on hypebeast.com
Related
hypebeast.com
King Krule Featured in Yardsale's Summer Part 2 Drop
Perhaps more than any decade in recent memory, the 1990s continues to influence a range of creative industries – from music to fashion. Coming off the heels of a hip-hop inspired Spring/Summer 2022 capsule, Yardsale returns to the ’90s with its latest Summer offerings. The South London skate...
hypebeast.com
Slam Jam, Ill-Studio and Techno Icon Joseph Capriati Celebrate Amnesia's Legacy
Ibizan nightclubs are the cornerstone of the electronic music scene, a hub for letting loose, finding oneself and exploring new music in the luxury of the island’s ample scenery and almost enchanting allure. Recently, we’ve seen the iconic CircoLoco celebrate 23 years of parties with an adidas Originals collaboration and work with Off-White™ for an “After Hours” collection, and now its the turn of another party institution — Amnesia — which has been tapped by Slam Jam and Ill-Studio in a three-way partnership-meets-takeover.
hypebeast.com
Jaden Smith Reveals His True Sense of Style – and Self – for Summer 2022
Seamlessly floating between the realms of rapping, singing and acting, Jaden Smith has consistently found a niche within the world of fashion. Amongst his numerous accolades and platinum-selling music, the Syre and Erys performer still finds time to create stylishly conscious clothing that speaks to the next generation. In between...
hypebeast.com
Balenciaga Bathes Runner Sneaker in Fresh Shades
From the recent Winter 2022 black trash bag for $1,790 USD to the UNITED24 Charity T-Shirt in support of Ukraine, Demna’s Balenciaga has no signs of slowing down. But in the effort of expanding its ever-evolving sneaker catalog, the Paris-based brand has unveiled a new colorway of its Runner Sneaker.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 12 "Black Taxi" Lets Its Yellow Shine
Jordan Brand has reworked the Air Jordan 12 in plenty of different colorways over the years, however, none are as influential in the shoe’s history as the original “Taxi.” It’s rare to see a model so bound to one look as colorways such as the “Wings,” “Reverse Taxi” and now “Black Taxi” have all drawn inspiration from the “Taxi” color arrangement. Earlier this year, the “Taxi” treatment graced the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf after four years had passed since the last time the look hit the Air Jordan 12. Now, rather than simply reissuing the colorway, a “Black Taxi” rework is coming soon.
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s pattern-rich bags such as the Supreme Duffle Bag and the Louis Vuitton Chapman Brothers Collection Messenger Bag, HBX Archives is back with a diverse range of apparel, footwear, carrying options, and collectibles for Week 82. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for...
hypebeast.com
Rising Men’s Brand AKNVAS Piles On Plush Knitwear for FW22
Joining the ranks of a few directional brands that are aiming for the front of the fashion pack, AKNVAS – helmed by Danish designer Christian Juul Nielsen – is heading in the right direction. Presenting extreme yet cozy sweaters for next season’s cold months, the rising men’s brand has piled on plush knitwear for Fall Winter 2022.
hypebeast.com
Willow Unveils Forthcoming Album '<CopingMechanism>'
Willow has announced her forthcoming album <CopingMechanism>. Produced by Willow and Chris Greatti, the new work marks the alternative/indie artist’s fifth studio album and the follow-up to Lately I Feel Everything. Alongside the announcement, Willow has released a new single from the LP titled “hover like a GODDESS.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
KENZO Blends Military Styles and Tailoring for FW22 Drop 3
In January of this year, NIGO made his debut as KENZO’s new creative director for the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 men’s and women’s collection. Held at the Galerie Vivienne in Paris, the collection was an exhibition of multifaceted design influences and tailoring. But since its debut, the Paris-based house has a couple of FW22 collection drops and the latest addition to the catalog is Drop 3.
Make the Famous Popeyes Biscuits at Home With the Founder’s Secret Recipe
In January of last year, Popeyes opened its first location in Britain and had hundreds of customers wait in line for hours at a food court inside an East London shopping mall in East London to get a taste of American fried chicken. Though the opening weekend was a hit,...
hypebeast.com
Omar Apollo Unveils 2022 Tour With Ravyn Lenae
Omar Apollo has announced his 2022 “The Prototype Tour.” Set to feature Ravyn Lanae, the tour is in support of Apollo’s first studio album, Ivory, which was released in April of this year. Apollo’s “The Prototype Tour” is set to include 22 shows across North America. The...
hypebeast.com
Watch the Third Trailer for the 'Chainsaw Man' Anime
Adding to the anticipation of the anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man, studio MAPPA has now released the third trailer for the upcoming series. Directed by Ryū Nakayama, the animated series is a faithful adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s popular manga serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump. The...
hypebeast.com
Instagram To Test New 9:16 Ratio for Portrait Images
The past few months have been turbulent for Instagram, which rolled out new features but subsequently had to backpedal on some of them due to widespread backlash from the Internet, with many commentators criticizing the service for becoming too much like its competitor TikTok. In hopes of getting back on the good side of its users, the social media platform’s boss Adam Mosseri is now redirecting efforts toward still images, announcing a new testing phase for 9:16 portrait images.
hypebeast.com
Cody Hudson Worked With Louis Buhl & Co. On Two New Hand-Woven Rugs
Limited to just four rugs per edition. Last September, Cody Hudson created a meditative series of work that reflected his experiences during the pandemic. Housed at Detroit’s Louis Buhl & Co., “Well I Thought It Was Already As Heavy As Can Be” featured a large mural, paintings and an array of small sculptures that tied into the contemplation he found in his home studio.
hypebeast.com
Guerrilla-Group and Sealson's Collection is Inspired by the Transformation of Insects
After delivering its OSVI Season 05 “REKONSTRUKT” collection, Guerrilla-Group and Sealson have come together for a baggage range inspired by the transformative stages of insects. Dubbed “METAMORPHOSIS,” the collaborative project builds on Sealson’s original bag series with GG’s outlook on military references and modular design.
hypebeast.com
Duckwrth and His Rebellious Musical Approach
Duckwrth announced the Chrome Bull EP will be released on August 26 alongside a vibrant, sex-positive new single “Ce Soir” featuring Syd out now. Known for his genre-bending sound, Duckwrth has collected millions of streams across his catalog and a cult following across the globe. Hypebeast had a chat with the LA-based recording artist regarding his musical inspirations, staying true to his art and more regarding his latest single “Ce Soir”. Read on to learn more.
hypebeast.com
Dover Street Market and Cherry Los Angeles Collide for an Exclusive Collection
After launching its new retro-themed Cherry General Store on Melrose Avenue, Cherry Los Angeles now partners with London-based retailer Dover Street Market for an exclusive capsule. Carrying over its nostalgic American aesthetics reminiscent of old Westerns and baseball games, Cherry serves up a range of unisex headwear and apparel. Highlighted...
hypebeast.com
Beyoncé Taps Madonna for a New “Break My Soul” Remix
Beyoncé has released yet another “Break My Soul” remix, but this time the newly-minted disco diva calls upon pop superstar, Madonna. Titled “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix),” the high-energy cut fuses Beyoncé’s groovy dance track with Madonna’s famous “Vogue.” By tapping Madonna and her Vogue track, “Break My Soul” now doubles down on its homage to ballroom culture and its exaltation of every identity. From Whitney Houston and Rosetta Tharpe down to the legendary Houses of Revlon and LaBeija, Beyoncé pays tribute to an array of influential Black women and figures.
hypebeast.com
Leslie Grace Responds to Warner Bros. Canceling 'Batgirl'
Leslie Grace has finally responded to the recent announcement from Warner Bros. that Batgirl will not be released. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared several behind-the-scenes images and videos of the film’s production, which went on for seven months in Scotland with a budget of $90 million USD. “Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie ‘Batgirl,’ I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland,” Grace wrote in the caption.
hypebeast.com
Mike Tyson Accuses Hulu of Stealing His Life Story for 'MIKE' Biopic Series
Mike Tyson took to Instagram to slam Hulu for its upcoming biopic series MIKE, accusing the streamer of stealing his life story and comparing its executives to masters selling slaves in auction blocks. Sharing two posts on Instagram, the boxer first claimed that Hulu “tried to desperately pay” Dana White,...
Comments / 0