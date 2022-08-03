Read on www.beckershospitalreview.com
Amwell revenue up 7% to $64.5M
Amwell reported a second quarter revenue of $64.5 million, up 7 percent from $60.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. Amwell's subscription revenue increased by 10 percent to $29.6 million from $26.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. Amwell's total active providers grew to 103,500, up 46 percent...
Sutter Health posts $51M operating loss in Q2
Sutter Health reported a year-over-year decline in revenues in the second quarter of this year, and the Sacramento, Calif.-based health system ended the period with a loss, according to unaudited financial documents. Six things to know:. 1. Sutter's operating revenues totaled $3.49 billion in the second quarter of this year,...
Building a Financial Safety Net: Implementing Safeguards to Achieve and Sustain Revenue Integrity
Hospitals’ median operating margins in February were down 27% year-over-year while expenses per adjusted discharge were up 31% for that same period. Facing substantial financial and operational pressures even without the COVID-19 pandemic, has left many hospitals struggling financially. Based on these challenges, ParaRev: A CorroHealth Company discusses how...
Former CEO makes $3M bet on CHS turnaround
Wayne Smith, former CEO and current executive chairman of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, has bought 1 million shares of CHS this month, according to a disclosure filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mr. Smith made the buy when the hospital operator's share price dipped. The transactions, which occurred...
How 6 drugmakers fared in Q2
After more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resurgence of a global monkeypox outbreak, here's where six major pharmaceutical companies stand after 2022's second quarter:. Pfizer saw its biggest increase in quarterly sales, totaling $27.7 billion. This is a 47 percent increase from last year's second quarter....
Amgen to acquire ChemoCentryx for $3.7B
Thousand Oaks, Calif.-based pharmaceutical company Amgen will acquire ChemoCentryx and its autoimmune drug, Tavneos, for an all-cash payment of $3.7 billion, according to an Aug. 4 news release from Amgen. Each company's board of directors approved the acquisition. The FDA approved Tavneos, the brand name for the generic avacopan, in...
