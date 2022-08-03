Florida Missing Child Alert canceled for Lee County 6-year-old last seen on July 1

Read on www.abcactionnews.com
ABC Action News
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Naples 17-year-old
NAPLES, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a statewide missing child alert for a 17-year-old girl from Naples on Friday. FDLE said Octavia Joseph was last seen on Tuesday in the 2600 block of Horseshoe Drive South in Naples. Joseph is described as 5 feet 6...
Click10.com
Florida girl, 6, missing since July, found safe
FORT MYERS, Fla. – State law enforcement officials found a southwest Florida girl who was missing since July on Wednesday hours after alerting the public about her disappearance. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 6-year-old Zainab Hassan had been last seen in the 2200 block of Fowler...
WATCH: Manatee Chases Alligator at State Park in Wild Video Captured by Florida Man
Florida man and alligators, a pair as classic as peanut butter and jelly. However, this Florida man wasn’t directly involved. What Dennis Osha saw at the Myakka River State Park was something rare indeed. While enjoying the great outdoors of Sarasota, Osha saw a chase that sounds like something out of a nature documentary.
Man hospitalized after road-rage shooting, investigation ongoing
Collier County deputies responded to a road rage incident that led to a shooting near the intersection of Radio and Livingston Rd. in Naples.
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; July 27
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
