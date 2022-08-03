ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

2 families awarded $33.5M in Dolton police misconduct lawsuit

DOLTON - A Cook County jury has issued one of the largest police misconduct verdicts in Illinois history. Thirty-three-and-a-half million dollars was awarded to two families in connection to a fatal police chase in Dolton back in 2016. One man was killed, and another was severely injured when Dolton police...
DOLTON, IL
beckershospitalreview.com

University of Chicago Medicine breaks ground on $86M microhospital

Representatives from University of Chicago Medicine held a ceremonial groundbreaking on a new $86 million, 130,000-square-foot microhospital and outpatient center on Aug. 3 in Crown Point, Ind., according to a report from the Northwest Indiana Business Magazine. Planned services include an emergency department, short-stay inpatient unit, comprehensive cancer center, medical...
CROWN POINT, IN
fox32chicago.com

CPS loses another $30 million in expected state funding

CHICAGO - A change in state funding has caused Chicago Public Schools to lose almost $30 million in expected state money, representing yet another hit as district officials warn of ramifications in both the near and distant future. The school district, Illinois’ largest by far, was surprisingly categorized Friday in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Illinois

CHICAGO - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
ILLINOIS STATE
vfpress.news

Summer Youth Workers Praised In Broadview, Bellwood

Bellwood youth summer workers pose for a group photo with Bellwood village officials during a year-end ceremony held at Bellwood Village Hall on July 29. | Provided. Thursday, August 4, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Village officials in Bellwood and Broadview recently marked the end of their youth...
BELLWOOD, IL
WGN News

“Human chain” protest takes place in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO — Hundreds of Ukrainian women and girls linked hands, forming a human chain, in downtown Chicago to protest the war in Ukraine Sunday. The human chain started at Water Tower Place on Michigan Ave and extended down to Millennium Park. Protesters wore white to represent innocent lives lost in the war and called for […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

DeWalt recalling 1.4 million electric saws

CHICAGO — The tool company DeWalt is recalling nearly 1.4 million electric miter saws. The company says the saw’s rear safety guard can break causing debris to hit the user and others nearby. DeWalt has received nearly 600 reports of the guard assembly or components breaking or detaching. Nine of those incidents resulted in laceration […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

UPS hosting hiring event Saturday for hundreds of available positions

CHICAGO (CBS) – U.S. employers added 528,000 jobs last month, much higher than expected.CBS 2 is working for Chicago, letting you know about jobs available right now.UPS is holding a hiring event Saturday morning at its facility in Hodgkins, located at 7811 Willow Springs Road, until 11a.m Saturday.200 full-time permanent tractor-trailer team driver positions are available.More than 100 warehouse worker positions are also available.
HODGKINS, IL
Chicago magazine

The Most Corrupt Addresses in the Chicago Area

You can spend your bottom dollar on an alderman in Chicago. On LaSalle Street, where pals meet to fix City Hall. They do things and accrue things the goo-goos appall. 1940 W. Foster Ave.: This long-abandoned police station was once the headquarters of the Summerdale District. In the late 1950s, eight Summerdale officers helped professional burglar Richard Morrison break into houses on the North Side. The cops not only acted as lookouts for Morrison, but helped him haul away the loot, then divided it up amongst themselves. Five cops went to prison. The scandal was so bad that Mayor Richard J. Daley had to hire an egghead professor to make the department look honest again. He fired police superintendent Timothy O’Connor, your usual Irish cop, and replaced him with reformer O.W. Wilson, dean of the University of California’s School of Criminology.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man arrested for possessing loaded handgun hours after appearing in Cook County court for other charges

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. - A Lake Zurich man who was out on bond from Cook County was arrested for possessing a loaded handgun and cannabis Thursday. Lamarcus Washington, 38, has been charged with one count of armed habitual criminal, one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, one count on unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and one count of obstructing justice.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

New 'WIN' safe house opening in Berwyn; providing women with second chance at life

CHICAGO (CBS) – Friday was the big reveal for a brand-new home that will provide women with a second chance -- cutting the ceremonial ribbon in Berwyn. The home provides women with a safe place to stay and get back on their feet after tough times.Tucked away on this quiet street is a house filled with hope."The spirit within it was just amazing. The peace that I felt when I came into it and it had everything, absolutely everything that we needed."It's the latest safe home for the 'WIN' program -- women in need.The goal?  Help women who hit rock...
BERWYN, IL

