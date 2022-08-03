Read on www.beckershospitalreview.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
fox32chicago.com
2 families awarded $33.5M in Dolton police misconduct lawsuit
DOLTON - A Cook County jury has issued one of the largest police misconduct verdicts in Illinois history. Thirty-three-and-a-half million dollars was awarded to two families in connection to a fatal police chase in Dolton back in 2016. One man was killed, and another was severely injured when Dolton police...
beckershospitalreview.com
University of Chicago Medicine breaks ground on $86M microhospital
Representatives from University of Chicago Medicine held a ceremonial groundbreaking on a new $86 million, 130,000-square-foot microhospital and outpatient center on Aug. 3 in Crown Point, Ind., according to a report from the Northwest Indiana Business Magazine. Planned services include an emergency department, short-stay inpatient unit, comprehensive cancer center, medical...
fox32chicago.com
CPS loses another $30 million in expected state funding
CHICAGO - A change in state funding has caused Chicago Public Schools to lose almost $30 million in expected state money, representing yet another hit as district officials warn of ramifications in both the near and distant future. The school district, Illinois’ largest by far, was surprisingly categorized Friday in...
insideradio.com
Former ‘Mix’ Chicago Co-Host Appeals Decision In Defamation Suit Against Hubbard.
Melissa McGurren, the former morning show co-host at hot AC “The Mix” WTMX Chicago whose $10 million defamation suit against Hubbard Radio was dismissed by a federal judge in March, is appealing that decision. McGurren, who claimed the company defamed her when it responded to her harassment charges...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Levels in Chicago Area, At-Home Treatment
Most of the Chicago area is still at a “high” community level of COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But experts say some locations are seeing more than others. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Archdiocese to pay $1.75M settlement to woman who says she was abused by priest in 1980s
CHICAGO - The Archdiocese of Chicago and the Carmelites, a Catholic religious order, will pay a reported $1.75 million to a woman who claimed she was repeatedly sexually abused as a girl by a priest at St. Cyril Catholic Church on the South Side. The case was brought by a...
fox32chicago.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Illinois
CHICAGO - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
vfpress.news
Summer Youth Workers Praised In Broadview, Bellwood
Bellwood youth summer workers pose for a group photo with Bellwood village officials during a year-end ceremony held at Bellwood Village Hall on July 29. | Provided. Thursday, August 4, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Village officials in Bellwood and Broadview recently marked the end of their youth...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alex Jones: Jury awards $45.2M additional punitive damages
One day after a jury decided Infowars host Alex Jones owes the family of a Sandy Hook victim millions of dollars, they sat down again to decide other damages he owes.
“Human chain” protest takes place in downtown Chicago
CHICAGO — Hundreds of Ukrainian women and girls linked hands, forming a human chain, in downtown Chicago to protest the war in Ukraine Sunday. The human chain started at Water Tower Place on Michigan Ave and extended down to Millennium Park. Protesters wore white to represent innocent lives lost in the war and called for […]
Ending cash bail will make things more dangerous, suburban prosecutor warns: 'What you see in Chicago, we'll have here'
The top prosecutor in Will County is issuing a dire warning about what will happen when cash bail ends in Illinois at the beginning of 2023.
Data Shows 1 Metro Area in Illinois has more jobs than pre COVID
Spoiler...it's not Chicago, so which of the metro areas in Illinois has actually now grown more jobs than it had back in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic began, and overall as a state how close is Illinois to getting jobs back to pre-pandemic levels?. According to data from the website...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Do You Need to Test Negative After Having COVID? What to Know About Ending Isolation
If you test positive for COVID and isolate, do you need a negative test before you can see people again?. It's a question many are asking after news first broke that President Joe Biden tested negative, then positive again days later. While there is currently no requirement to test out...
DeWalt recalling 1.4 million electric saws
CHICAGO — The tool company DeWalt is recalling nearly 1.4 million electric miter saws. The company says the saw’s rear safety guard can break causing debris to hit the user and others nearby. DeWalt has received nearly 600 reports of the guard assembly or components breaking or detaching. Nine of those incidents resulted in laceration […]
UPS hosting hiring event Saturday for hundreds of available positions
CHICAGO (CBS) – U.S. employers added 528,000 jobs last month, much higher than expected.CBS 2 is working for Chicago, letting you know about jobs available right now.UPS is holding a hiring event Saturday morning at its facility in Hodgkins, located at 7811 Willow Springs Road, until 11a.m Saturday.200 full-time permanent tractor-trailer team driver positions are available.More than 100 warehouse worker positions are also available.
Chicago magazine
The Most Corrupt Addresses in the Chicago Area
You can spend your bottom dollar on an alderman in Chicago. On LaSalle Street, where pals meet to fix City Hall. They do things and accrue things the goo-goos appall. 1940 W. Foster Ave.: This long-abandoned police station was once the headquarters of the Summerdale District. In the late 1950s, eight Summerdale officers helped professional burglar Richard Morrison break into houses on the North Side. The cops not only acted as lookouts for Morrison, but helped him haul away the loot, then divided it up amongst themselves. Five cops went to prison. The scandal was so bad that Mayor Richard J. Daley had to hire an egghead professor to make the department look honest again. He fired police superintendent Timothy O’Connor, your usual Irish cop, and replaced him with reformer O.W. Wilson, dean of the University of California’s School of Criminology.
Man arrested for possessing loaded handgun hours after appearing in Cook County court for other charges
WILLOWBROOK, Ill. - A Lake Zurich man who was out on bond from Cook County was arrested for possessing a loaded handgun and cannabis Thursday. Lamarcus Washington, 38, has been charged with one count of armed habitual criminal, one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, one count on unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and one count of obstructing justice.
New 'WIN' safe house opening in Berwyn; providing women with second chance at life
CHICAGO (CBS) – Friday was the big reveal for a brand-new home that will provide women with a second chance -- cutting the ceremonial ribbon in Berwyn. The home provides women with a safe place to stay and get back on their feet after tough times.Tucked away on this quiet street is a house filled with hope."The spirit within it was just amazing. The peace that I felt when I came into it and it had everything, absolutely everything that we needed."It's the latest safe home for the 'WIN' program -- women in need.The goal? Help women who hit rock...
30 years later: Legacy of 2 lawmen killed in Chicago courthouse shootout
CHICAGO — This is the story of a suburban officer who became a criminal and the two lawmen who stopped his escape attempt from a downtown Chicago courthouse. Jeffrey Erickson hid a handcuff key in his mouth and used it to get free from his restraints as he was moved into the basement of the […]
Comments / 0