ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Cost of living: People turning back to cash as prices rise

People are going back to cash to keep tighter control on their spending as living costs soar, according to new research by the Post Office. Post offices handled £801m in personal cash withdrawals in July, the most since records began five years ago. That's up more than 20% from...
ECONOMY
BBC

Bank's recession warning matters to everyone

We don't need the Bank of England to tell us times are hard. Even before its recession warning on Thursday, the typical person's finances were already stretched as prices, particularly for food and fuel, soared. Half of households cut back on energy usage over the spring, while a third were...
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘Like a rocket’: Why one couple bought an electric car and how it’s faring so far

Graham Corner says he and his wife, Julie, have long wanted to buy an electric car to reduce their environmental footprint.Having recently inherited some money, the couple managed to buy two new vehicles -  a second-hand electric Nissan Leaf and a plug-in hybrid Cupra Formentor.The Corners are among a growing number of UK residents turning to electric vehicles.  Earlier this month it was revealed that the UK automotive industry suffered its worst June for new car sales since 1996, the one bright spot was electric vehicles with more electric cars than ever taking to the road.Mr Corner, a 65-year-old retired...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sawmill#Bsw Group#The Scottish Borders#Austrian#Binderholz
BBC

Future of closed historic castle to be discussed

A public meeting is to be held on the future of Barra's Kisimul Castle. The clan stronghold has been closed to the public since the start of the Covid pandemic. Its owners have previously spoken of health and safety concerns around its reopening. The castle dates from the 15th Century...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
BBC

Scottish island of Pladda on sale for price of a city flat

A tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Clyde has gone on sale for £350,000. The isle of Pladda, off the coast of Arran, includes a five-bedroom house, a helipad and lighthouse dating back to the 1790s. It has an asking price that could buy a three-bedroom flat in...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy