Next in talks to take £15m stake in struggling chain Joules
Smaller retailer also in negotiations for deal to use its larger rival’s online platform to run digital operations
BBC
Cost of living: People turning back to cash as prices rise
People are going back to cash to keep tighter control on their spending as living costs soar, according to new research by the Post Office. Post offices handled £801m in personal cash withdrawals in July, the most since records began five years ago. That's up more than 20% from...
BBC
Bank's recession warning matters to everyone
We don't need the Bank of England to tell us times are hard. Even before its recession warning on Thursday, the typical person's finances were already stretched as prices, particularly for food and fuel, soared. Half of households cut back on energy usage over the spring, while a third were...
‘Like a rocket’: Why one couple bought an electric car and how it’s faring so far
Graham Corner says he and his wife, Julie, have long wanted to buy an electric car to reduce their environmental footprint.Having recently inherited some money, the couple managed to buy two new vehicles - a second-hand electric Nissan Leaf and a plug-in hybrid Cupra Formentor.The Corners are among a growing number of UK residents turning to electric vehicles. Earlier this month it was revealed that the UK automotive industry suffered its worst June for new car sales since 1996, the one bright spot was electric vehicles with more electric cars than ever taking to the road.Mr Corner, a 65-year-old retired...
French utility Veolia agrees to sell Suez UK assets to Macquarie for 2.4 billion euros
PARIS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - French utility company Veolia confirmed it would sell Suez's UK waste business to Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd (MQG.AX) for around 2.4 billion euros ($2.4 billion), in a deal aimed at resolving antitrust concerns.
European shares bounce as cyclicals, growth stocks find footing
Aug 8 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Monday, led by cyclical and growth stocks, after clocking falls in the previous week when a strong U.S. jobs report rekindled bets of another aggressive rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
BBC
Future of closed historic castle to be discussed
A public meeting is to be held on the future of Barra's Kisimul Castle. The clan stronghold has been closed to the public since the start of the Covid pandemic. Its owners have previously spoken of health and safety concerns around its reopening. The castle dates from the 15th Century...
BBC
The lockdown side-hustles that turned into full-time businesses
When the pandemic took hold in 2020, many people who had lost work or been put on furlough started their own businesses as a way to make ends meet. For some of these lockdown entrepreneurs, those companies have now become their day job and main source of income. Delivering groceries...
BBC
Scottish island of Pladda on sale for price of a city flat
A tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Clyde has gone on sale for £350,000. The isle of Pladda, off the coast of Arran, includes a five-bedroom house, a helipad and lighthouse dating back to the 1790s. It has an asking price that could buy a three-bedroom flat in...
