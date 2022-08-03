Graham Corner says he and his wife, Julie, have long wanted to buy an electric car to reduce their environmental footprint.Having recently inherited some money, the couple managed to buy two new vehicles - a second-hand electric Nissan Leaf and a plug-in hybrid Cupra Formentor.The Corners are among a growing number of UK residents turning to electric vehicles. Earlier this month it was revealed that the UK automotive industry suffered its worst June for new car sales since 1996, the one bright spot was electric vehicles with more electric cars than ever taking to the road.Mr Corner, a 65-year-old retired...

CARS ・ 45 MINUTES AGO