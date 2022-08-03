Is Tesla Taking The Next-Gen Roadster To The LA Auto Show?

Read on insideevs.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five star Italian restaurants in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Din Tai Fung Will Leave GlendaleBryan DijkhuizenGlendale, CA
The Best Bottomless Mimosa Brunch in Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
Another World actress Anne Heche involved in fiery auto accidentCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Related
insideevs.com
Tesla Cybertruck Prices And Specs Will Change, Elon Musk Admits
Elon Musk made some interesting comments about the Tesla Cybertruck prices and specs at the company's "Cyber Roundup" annual meeting of shareholders on August 4. More specifically, Tesla CEO said that prices and specifications of the Cybertruck production model will change compared to those announced at the concept's unveiling in November 2019.
insideevs.com
Tesla Produced 3 Million EVs, 2 Million Run-Rate By End Of 2022
As far as production is concerned, Tesla is proving its worth. CEO Elon Musk continues to say that the EV maker's manufacturing efforts will give it an edge over rivals, and it seems he's on to something. Tesla just recently announced that it has produced 3 million EVs since production began in 2008, but that's not even the tip of the iceberg.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model Y Expected To Become World's Best-Selling Car
The Tesla Model Y has undoubtedly been a resounding success. By far the most dominant electric crossover from a sales perspective, the Model Y is now on track to become the world's best-selling car. Speaking at Tesla's annual shareholder's meeting, CEO Elon Musk claimed the Model Y will be the...
insideevs.com
Ford, Stellantis, EV Bill And EV Adoption: EV News August 4, 2022
This week, we have news on Ford, Legislation, Stellantis, and EV Adoption: Our Top EV News for the week of Aug 4, 2022. Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping electric and autonomous vehicle companies hire the best talent. In addition to these services, EPG puts out an informative weekly newsletter that is now named Mobility EVo. You can sign up for the newsletter here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
insideevs.com
The Ford F-150 Lightning Will Eventually Make Gasoline Obsolete
Our friend Andy Slye, who has owned multiple Tesla vehicles, including a Model 3 and Model Y, finally got a chance to check out the Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. As you can probably gather from his title choice, he was impressed with the truck, and it seems that's been the case with most reviewers.
insideevs.com
Elon Musk Makes Fun Of Lucid’s Recent Production Cut Announcement
Lucid recently announced that it was cutting its production target for 2022 again, after it had previously been reduced from 20,000 to 12,000 - 14,000 units. Now the fledgling manufacturer has said that it only expects to manufacture between 6,000 and 7,000 Airs this year, prompting a strong ironic reaction from Elon Musk, a longtime critic of Lucid.
insideevs.com
Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson Now Spending Bulk Of Time On Factory Floor
Lucid Motors is going through its own form of "production hell" with the startup delivering just 679 vehicles in the second quarter of this year. The firm's CEO, former Tesla engineer Peter Rawlinson, is now spending the majority of his time at Lucid's Arizona plant as opposed to the company's Palo Alto HQ. Speaking on an earnings call last week, Rawlinson stated the following:
Elon Musk Confirms Tesla AI Day Part 2 Coming Next Month: Could It Catalyze EV Maker's Shares?
With the annual shareholders' meeting in the rearview now, Tesla, Inc's TSLA next stock catalyst could be its second AI Day. What Happened: CEO Elon Musk on Sunday confirmed on Twitter that AI Day 2022 will be held on Sept. 30. The first AI Day took place on Aug. 19, 2021, in which the billionaire said he wanted to take Tesla beyond just electric cars with "deep AI activity in hardware on the inference level and on the training level."
RELATED PEOPLE
insideevs.com
Tesla Among Fastest-Growing Companies On The Planet: Fortune
With CEO Elon Musk constantly in the news, and often not in a good light, the media coverage can overshadow Tesla's massive successes. According to Fortune, the little startup automaker that has crazy ideas, burned cash, and was expected to go bankrupt is now among the fastest-growing companies across the globe.
insideevs.com
US: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Sales At Nearly 2,000 In July 2022
In July, Hyundai Motor America sold 60,631 cars in the US, which is 11% less than a year ago. Also, the year-to-date result remains in the red at 404,498 cars (down 15% year-over-year). Hyundai's top all-electric model, the Ioniq 5, noted 1,978 sales last month, which represents about 3.3% of...
insideevs.com
Tesla's 2022 Shareholder Meeting: Key Cyber Roundup Takeaways
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
insideevs.com
BMW Delivers Final i3 Models In Special Ceremony At Munich Museum
After over eight years of production, BMW finally discontinued the i3 in June. However, the last cars were only delivered this week. All 18 final models featured the same Galvanic Gold and black paint job. Customers got the chance to pick up their cars from BMW's Munich Museum. Throughout its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
insideevs.com
The NIU SQi Is An E-Bike That Looks Every Bit An Electric Motorbike
NIU, a pioneer in e-mobility, has unveiled its newest electric-powered product in an effort to encourage more people to switch to zero-emission vehicles. At a g ou'd think that this is a modern electric motorbike given its hefty appearance, extended seating position, and clip-on type handlebars. In reality, the NIU SQi is an electric bicycle. So yes, it has pedals and delivers the same amount of performance as many standard electric bicycles.
insideevs.com
BYD Plug-In Car Sales Surge To Over 162,000 In July 2022
BYD highlights spectacular plug-in electric car production and sales results for the month of July, setting massive new records. According to the company's report, in July, BYD plug-in car sales amounted to 162,216, which is 224% more than a year ago and a new monthly record. The previous one of 133,762, set in June, has been improved by almost 30,000.! That's amazing, as there are not that many manufacturers that even produce 30,000 plug-in cars a month, while here this is just the monthly difference.
insideevs.com
Lectric's New E-Bike Battery Claims Up To 45% More Range
As technology advances, electric bikes have become faster, lighter, and more capable than ever before. While e-bike speeds have, for the most part, been capped at around 28 miles per hour, per rules and regulations, manufacturers have been working hard to increase range, enabling cyclists to go further, explore more, and depend on their products as reliable, daily commuters. Such is the case with Lectric and its new battery upgrade.
insideevs.com
US: Mazda MX-30 Sales In July Decreased To Just 8 Units
Mazda car sales in the US decreased in July by 28.5% year-over-year to 23,393 units, as almost all models were in the red. So far this year, the company delivered 166,195 cars, which is 25.1% less than a year ago. The overall decrease in sales probably reflects limited supply, which...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
insideevs.com
Tesla Model Y Owner's Review After 25,000 Miles: Worth The Money?
This Tesla Model Y owner has already owned two Model Y crossovers. If he wasn't happy with the first one, you'd better bet he wouldn't have bought another. Would he buy a third, if needed? Certainly, but that doesn't mean it's perfect. In fact, this owner makes the shortcomings of Model Y ownership clear, especially for people who are just placing their orders now.
insideevs.com
US: Kia EV6 Sales Weakened In July 2022
Kia America reports that, in July, its car sales in the US amounted to 62,449, which is 11% less than a year ago. During the first seven months, the company delivered 395,789 cars (down 12% year-over-year). Meanwhile, Kia increased its electrified car sales (HEVs, PHEVs, and BEVs) by 86% year-over-year,...
insideevs.com
US: Ford BEV Sales Reached A New Record In July 2022
In July, the total sales of Ford and Lincoln vehicles in the US increased by 36.6% year-over-year to 163,942. That's the second month with strong year-over-year growth and a clear indication that the production constraints are easing. Ford sales: 156,975 (up 35.5%) Lincoln sales: 6,968 (up 64.5%) Total sales: 163,942...
insideevs.com
2022 BMW iX XDrive50 Video Review: Move Over, Model X
It’s true that the Tesla Model X is still the only electric three-row SUV on the market. The 2022 BMW iX does not change that fact. However, it does put some pressure on Tesla in the EV SUV space, and that’s still months ahead of the Mercedes EQS SUV and Rivian R1S. If the third row isn’t a must-have for you, the iX is a fantastic alternative to Tesla.
Comments / 0