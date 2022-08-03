Purple Heart Day ceremony to honor injured and fallen heroes

Read on pvtimes.com
Fourth set of human remains found at drought-stricken Lake Mead
BOULDER CITY, Nev. — A fourth set of human remains have been found at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area east of Las Vegas, where the country’s largest reservoir is located, authorities said. The discovery comes 12 days after a third set of human remains was found in...
Las Vegas baby now on transplant list in Southern California
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Franky and Esmeralda Garcia take life day by day as they deal with their eight-week-old daughter Amelia who needs a new heart. “Amelia has been listed on the transplant list,” Esmeralda recently told FOX5. She says Amelia has also been taken off oxygen support...
Southern Nevada officials provide reminders ahead of upcoming school year
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and officials from Boulder City are reminding Southern Nevadans of back to school safety.
Infected horses at Clark County facility undergo 60-day quarantine
Hundreds of horses in a Henderson facility are now under quarantine after a notice from the Nevada Department of Agriculture announced a horse tested positive for “infectious anemia.”
Horse owners protest design of fences at Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument
They say that good fences make good neighbors, but apparently the kind of fence is just as important to horse owners who live along the border of the new Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument.
Iconic Donut Giant Expanding to Vegas
In true Vegas style, famous donut chain Randy’s Donuts is opening (lucky No.) 7 locations in Las Vegas. If you're not familiar with the chain, it's the one with the iconic giant donut on top of most of its outlets. It's starred in a Justin Timberlake’s music video, and movies ranging from "Earth Girls Are Easy" to "Iron Man 2"
Laxalt continues push as 'law and order' candidate with more police endorsements
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Adam Laxalt showcased growing law enforcement support during a Thursday press conference hosted by his campaign. They promoted it to feature a “special announcement.”. That announcement was an endorsement by the National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO), a national group that represents more than...
Dads in Schools volunteers ready for school year, looking for more community help
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — In just three days, children and staff will be making their way back to Clark County School District campuses. Safety is top of mind for many. Volunteers with Dads in Schools will be stepping up to provide a presence that will keep schools safe. "One...
Westside Mario’s finishes deal for building, hosts backpack drive
A building that sat unused for about eight months is open today, distributing backpacks just before school begins next week.
Nevada Republican candidate for governor Joey Gilbert will ‘never’ concede, he says
Republican Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert said Thursday he will "never" concede the primary election he lost in June.
LV Fire & Rescue helps arborist stuck 35 feet in palm tree
An arborist escaped serious injury when he was stuck 35 feet in a palm tree Friday morning after slipping from his safety harness in a southeast valley neighborhood, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said.
Pahrump woman allegedly called 911 six times without legit emergency
A Pahrump woman was taken into custody after allegedly dialing 911 several times when no emergency existed. According to a July 23 Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Deputy Alec Brian was dispatched to a residence along Pioche Street in reference to assist medical personnel just after 9 p.m.
Back-to-school reminder: Nevada law requires students to be immunized
With classes set to begin Monday, it's a reminder that Nevada law requires students to be immunized unless they are excused because of religious belief or medical condition.
California woman dies from shot to the dead
A California woman died Monday after being treated for a gunshot wound at Desert View Hospital in Pahrump, according to reports from the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office in California. California authorities said they responded to the Pahrump hospital Monday after receiving reports that the 69-year-old woman had been taken...
From homeless to teacher, how former Las Vegas valley student is giving back to community
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three years ago, we shared a story about a homeless CCSD student with a passion in the kitchen. Today, there is a heartwarming update: He will be welcoming students as a new teacher on Monday at Rancho High School. "I've been doing a lot of...
UPDATE: Man who walked to friend’s house seeking ride has been found
North Las Vegas police are looking for a man who was last seen on Friday, saying he was going to a friend's house to get a ride to the hospital.
CCSD adjusts start, end times for 2022-2023 school year
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some schools in the Clark County School District are getting different start and dismissal times in an effort to make sure its buses run in a more timely manner. One reason for the time changes is that the district has experienced a bus driver shortage,...
