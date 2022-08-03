Nye County bids farewell to longtime clerk Merlino

Read on pvtimes.com
pvtimes.com
COVID-19 downturn stretches to a month
The COVID-19 downturn in Nevada has now stretched to a month, with data released Wednesday showing continued declines in hospitalizations and cases. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Clark County where most of Southern Nevada’s seriously ill patients are treated dropped to 285 from the previous week’s 349, according to data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. In the past month, hospitalizations — considered one of the best indicators of disease trends — have declined by 34 percent.
pvtimes.com
Pahrump woman allegedly called 911 six times without legit emergency
A Pahrump woman was taken into custody after allegedly dialing 911 several times when no emergency existed. According to a July 23 Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Deputy Alec Brian was dispatched to a residence along Pioche Street in reference to assist medical personnel just after 9 p.m.
news3lv.com
FBI serves search warrant on Nye County Sheriff's Office
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The FBI served a search warrant on the Nye County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said. Federal agents presented a warrant and all records requested were turned over, Capt. David Boruchowitz said in a video posted to social media Thursday night.
