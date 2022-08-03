6 people rescued from submerged vehicle during flooding

Read on pvtimes.com
Officials: A year's worth of rain fell in Death Valley within three hours
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officials with Death Valley National Park are analyzing the aftermath of recent storms that caused damage and closures on all park roads. In a statement released on Sunday, officials say the weekend rain was historic, calling the rainfall a '1,000 Year Rain Event,' meaning there's only a 0.1% chance of something like this happening yearly.
Man found dead inside truck submerged in sand following monsoon rains
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public about the dangers of entering flood waters after a man was found dead inside a vehicle that was submerged in sand. According to the office, deputies found the truck in a wash east of Kingman at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The […]
Human remains discovered at Lake Mead Saturday morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More human remains have been located at Lake Mead National Recreation Area as water levels continue to drop. The National Park Service said rangers received a call reporting the human skeletal remains at Swim Beach at about 11:15 a.m. Aug. 6. Rangers responded and recovered...
LV Fire & Rescue helps arborist stuck 35 feet in palm tree
An arborist escaped serious injury when he was stuck 35 feet in a palm tree Friday morning after slipping from his safety harness in a southeast valley neighborhood, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said.
Scene of crash involving semi-truck cleared after creating traffic jam on I-15
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash involving a semi-truck briefly brought traffic to a standstill on Interstate 15 heading through the resort corridor. The crash was reported just before 5 p.m. on southbound I-15 near Tropicana Avenue, according to the incident page for Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol. A...
Fourth set of human remains found at Lake Mead
More human skeletal remains found in Lake Mead as the Colorado River water levels continue to drop to critical levels.
Cement truck rollover crash causes heavy delays on southbound I-15
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A rollover crash involving a cement truck caused major delays on the southbound I-15 Thursday morning. The incident was reported around 6:40 a.m. on the I-15 south of Craig Road. According to the North Las Vegas Fire Department, crews responded to the area after reports...
Road Closed in Injury Crash on Interstate 11 [Henderson, NV]
Vehicle Accident near Horizon Drive Resulted in Road Closure and Injuries. The incident occurred 4:30 p.m. on the southbound side of I-11, just north of Horizon Drive on July 20th, according to initial reports. Authorities said the main events leading to the collision remain unknown. Responding officers have not released...
One victim taken to hospital for "critical injuries" after Mammoth Ct. fire
On Friday, at approximately 12:20 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department responded to a report of fire in a double-wide mobile home on Mammoth Ct.
Pedestrian critically injured after southwest valley crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after a crash near the southwest valley Thursday night. According to police, the crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. near West Flamingo Road east of Arville Street when a pedestrian was walking outside of a marked crosswalk over Flamingo Road. A Chevrolet Malibu was driving […]
Pedestrian in 'critical condition' after being hit by vehicle on West Flamingo Road, police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday at approximately 10:33 p.m., a vehicle collided with a pedestrian on West Flamingo Road, east of Arville Street. Evidence at the scene, witness statements and surveillance video indicated a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling eastbound on Flamingo Road in the left-middle lane of four. A pedestrian was crossing over Flamingo Road outside of a marked crosswalk, from the north side of the street to the south side of the street.
1 person hospitalized following structure fire
One person was transported to Desert View Hospital following a structure fire on Saturday, July 30. Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said the incident occurred at a home along the 100 block of Kismet Street just after 5 p.m. “Crews arrived to find the report as...
LVMPD: Man dead after stabbing in East Las Vegas parking lot near church
A 20-year-old hispanic male is dead after a stabbing in an East Las Vegas parking lot near a church. North Las Vegas police called LVMPD after noticing this was in their jurisdiction.
Flood warning issued for Las Vegas valley until Friday evening
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Las Vegas valley, signaling more rain, winds and flooding this monsoon season.
Another fire breaks out near defunct Crazy Horse Too Gentlemen's Club
Fire broke out on Thursday near the Crazy Horse Too Gentlemen's Club in Las Vegas. The vacant club has been the site of several fires in recent months and is slated for demolition.
Breaking: Both directions of Lake Mead shut down in east Las Vegas after 'serious' crash, police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Both directions of Lake Mead Boulevard were closed on Thursday afternoon after a "serious injury crash," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. The crash happened in the area of East Lake Mead Boulevard and Christy Lane, in the far eastern part of the Las...
Planes were approaching for North Las Vegas airport landing in crash that killed 4
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two planes crashed as they approached a runway for landing at North Las Vegas Airport last month, according to federal investigators' findings. The National Transportation Safety Board published its preliminary report on the July 17 aviation crash that killed two people on each plane. NTSB...
Las Vegas police shut down northeast valley intersection after ‘serious’ crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have shut down a northeast valley intersection following a ‘serious’ injury crash. It happened Thursday afternoon at East Lake Mead Boulevard and Christy Lane. At this time police have shut down Lake Mead Boulevard in both directions at Bledsoe Lane due to the severity of the crash. Drivers […]
Police: 1 man dead after stabbing in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the stabbing death of a man who was dropped off at a North Las Vegas hospital early Saturday. North Las Vegas police responded to North Vista Hospital, 1409 E. Lake Mead Blvd., at about 4 a.m. after...
Autopsy reveals woman found dead in east Las Vegas valley was victim of homicide
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An autopsy determined that a woman found dead in the east Las Vegas valley on Thursday was the victim of a homicide, according to police. Officers responded to reports of an unresponsive female at about 9:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
