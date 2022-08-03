6 people rescued from submerged vehicle during flooding

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday at approximately 10:33 p.m., a vehicle collided with a pedestrian on West Flamingo Road, east of Arville Street. Evidence at the scene, witness statements and surveillance video indicated a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling eastbound on Flamingo Road in the left-middle lane of four. A pedestrian was crossing over Flamingo Road outside of a marked crosswalk, from the north side of the street to the south side of the street.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO