ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Will Juan Soto sign MLB's first $500 million deal? Four reasons why new Padres star could hit milestone

By Dayn Perry
CBS Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cbssports.com

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline

New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Ott
Person
Jimmie Foxx
Person
Rogers Hornsby
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Juan Soto
ClutchPoints

Angels star Shohei Ohtani incredibly ties Ichiro Suzuki record after 2HR game

Japan has produced a number of incredible MLB talents in the last few years. Guys like Seiya Suzuki to Yusei Kikuchi to Yu Darvish have found varying levels of success in the league. One Japanese standout, though, has taken the league by storm; Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani. The Japanese two-way phenom has been, […] The post Angels star Shohei Ohtani incredibly ties Ichiro Suzuki record after 2HR game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Zack Greinke sent Whit Merrifield cool text message after trade

Zach Greinke is known for being a man of few words. But when he speaks, his words carry meaning. And he apparently had a nice message for Whit Merrifield recently. Merrifield was traded from the Royals to the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Merrifield is a two-time All-Star and career .286 hitter. But this season, his numbers have been bad. His .242 batting average and .645 OPS are career-low marks.
MLB
The Spun

Look: Fight Breaks Out At Mets Game

It got a little rowdy in Queens on Saturday night. It's not clear what provoked the fight in the Citi Field stands, but two Mets fans in deGrom jerseys got into it with a young man and caught him pretty good. The fight got a ton of reaction on social...
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Diego Padres
Yardbarker

Juan Soto Receives Rude Welcome in First At-Bat From LA Fans

Amidst the tribute to Vin Scully on Friday night at Dodger Stadium, there was also a very important baseball game to be played against the Padres. The Dodgers welcomed the new-look Padres in the first game of the three-game series on Friday and fans wasted little time in booing Padres star Juan Soto.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Heads to bench Sunday

Merrifield is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins. Merrifield has seen each of his first three starts with the Blue Jays in center field, and he should serve as the team's primary option at the position for at least the next week after George Springer (elbow) went on the injured list Saturday. However, Raimel Tapia will get the nod in center field Sunday in place of Merrifield, who has gotten off to a 5-for-13 start to his Blue Jays career while adding two runs, one RBI and one stolen base.
MLB
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Trade Deadline Should be a Future Lesson

The St. Louis Cardinals were finally active during this year’s trade deadline. But will they learn that offseason additions can help save prospects?. Adding Jose Quintana and Chris Stratton was a good – and necessary – move for the St. Louis Cardinals. It hurts to lose Harrison Bader but continuing to fortify the rotation by adding Jordan Montgomery was even better.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Phillies Release 2 Former All-Stars On Saturday

The Philadelphia Phillies made a pair of notable moves this Saturday, releasing outfielder Odubel Herrera and right-handed reliever Jeurys Familia. Herrera and Familia were designated for assignment earlier this week. Now that they've been released, they're free to sign with another team. In 62 games this season, Herrera was batting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Rookie Phenom Has High Praise for LA Top Pitching Prospect

Dodgers fans are likely more familiar with the name “Julio Rodriguez” following the rookie’s impressive display during last month’s Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium. The All-Star rookie for the Mariners has been taking the league by storm this season. While his numbers aren’t eye-popping, he’s quickly becoming a thing of legend around Seattle. So much so that when you say Julio in the great northeast, people know exactly who you’re talking about.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy