Secret Headquarters (2022 movie) Paramount+, Owen Wilson, trailer, release date

Look Both Ways (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Lili Reinhart, Luke Wilson
Look Both Ways (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Lili Reinhart, Luke Wilson

On the night of her college graduation, Natalie's life splits into parallel realities after she takes a pregnancy test. In one life, Natalie (Lili Reinhart) becomes pregnant and must navigate motherhood as a young adult in her hometown and in the other she moves to LA to pursue her career. In both journeys, she experiences life-changing love, pursues her dream career as an artist, and rediscovers herself.
After ‘Transparent’ Amazon’s Italian Original Series ‘Prisma,’ Which Launches From Locarno, Challenges Teen Gender Norms –– Watch Clip (EXCLUSIVE)
After 'Transparent' Amazon's Italian Original Series 'Prisma,' Which Launches From Locarno, Challenges Teen Gender Norms –– Watch Clip (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Amazon Prime Video's Italian original series "Prisma," which launches on Aug. 10 from the Locarno Film Festival, sees the streamer revisit the theme of gender identity fluidity after "Transparent" while catering to a young adult audience and also connecting with Italy's neorealist roots. The eight-episode show (watch exclusive clip) – which marks the first TV series to premiere at the prominent Swiss fest dedicated to indie cinema – is centered around identical adolescent twins Marco and Andrea, who challenge gender norms in different ways, along with their group of friends who are also going...
Becoming Elizabeth (Season 1 Episode 8) Season finale, trailer, release date
Becoming Elizabeth (Season 1 Episode 8) Season finale, trailer, release date

The king is sick and the court that made an enemy of Catholics now fears the possibility of being ruled by one as Mary rides to Whitehall. Mary and Elizabeth are briefly reunited in their love for their sick brother. Edward is distraught...
Westworld (Season 4 Episode 7) HBO, “Metanoia”, trailer, release date
Westworld (Season 4 Episode 7) HBO, "Metanoia", trailer, release date

You want to have a drink at a time like this? Westworld is an American dystopian science fiction, neo-Western television series created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who also serve as executive producers. It is based on the 1973 film of the same name (written and directed by Michael Crichton) and, to a lesser extent, the film's 1976 sequel, Futureworld. The series debuted on HBO on October 2, 2016. Westworld was renewed through the fourth season which premiered on HBO on June 26, 2022.
The Legend of Molly Johnson (2022 movie) trailer, release date
The Legend of Molly Johnson (2022 movie) trailer, release date

The Legend of Molly Johnson tells the story of strong-willed Molly (Leah Purcell), heavily pregnant and alone with her children, who struggle in isolation to survive the harsh Australian landscape after her husband left to go droving sheep in the high country.
In The Dark (Season 4 Episode 9) “Center of Gravity” trailer, release date
In The Dark (Season 4 Episode 9) "Center of Gravity" trailer, release date

Murphy and Max have a long overdue conversation. Darnell's paranoia turns into fear when everything starts crumbling. This episode was directed by Chloe Sarbib and written by Corinne Kingsbury. Network: The CW. Episode title: "Center of Gravity". Release date:...
Roswell, New Mexico (Season 4 Episode 9) “Wild Wild West” trailer, release date
Roswell, New Mexico (Season 4 Episode 9) "Wild Wild West" trailer, release date

After being exposed to her own "alien-power mist," Liz finds herself trapped in a fever dream and a battle to save not just her own life but Max's life as well. Meanwhile, Michael stumbles on a secret Rosa is keeping involving a surprising former adversary. This episode was directed by Michael Trevino and written by Leah Longoria and Onalee Hunter Hughes.
