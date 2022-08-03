ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix New Times

Best Phoenix Concerts This Weekend: Father John Misty, Destroy Boys, 12th Planet

Up for seeing a show this weekend? You've got many options available, including gigs by indie rock/indie folk star Father John Misty, dubstep pioneer 12th Planet, and female-fronted punk band Destroy Boys. If those don't float your particular boat, pop-punk act New Found Glory and DJ superstar Borgeous are also due in the Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite Popularity

Another local business is closing down.Markus Spiske/Unsplash. Owning a restaurant can quickly take over someone’s life. It’s not simply a 9-5 job. It’s a 24-hours a day, 7-days a week job. There’s plenty to stress over, and that’s without COVID shutdowns, staffing issues, rising inflation, and distribution problems. Not everyone is cut out to own a restaurant. Some don’t mind this time requirement, and yet others would rather spend their time, in the end, with friends and family. One local Phoenix restaurant owner has decided to hang up the apron in favor of doing exactly this.
CHANDLER, AZ
iheart.com

Speakeasies In The Valley

When it comes to cool and fun nightlife in Phoenix, there is nothing better than a speakeasy. A speakeasy got its roots during prohibition, where you had to speak softly while enjoying cocktails in a hidden secret bar. Prohibition has ended long ago, but that does not mean that you can enjoy some amazing speakeasies here in Phoenix. Check out some of these awesome speakeasies, the next time you are looking to enjoy a cocktail with friends.
PHOENIX, AZ
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Greek Food in Phoenix

When I think about Greece, I think about ancient history, mythical gods, paradisiacal Mediterranean islands, and delicious food. Greek food encompasses spit-fired meats, olive oil, lemon marinated fish, savory pastries, and fresh salads. A cuisine this fresh and tasty has earned global praise, with many cultures adopting a “Mediterranean diet.”...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Your Game On Expo 2022 Insider's Guide — Tickets, Guests, and More

When the pandemic hit back in 2020, Game On Expo co-founder John Lester knew organizers would have to press pause on the popular event. More than two years later, he says they’re ready to grab their controllers and pick up where they left off. “It’s definitely been a long...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Fill Up Your Weekend with These 4 Fun Food and Drink Events

The weekend is here again, and with that comes plenty of fun food and drink events around the Valley and beyond. Whether you want to celebrate Phoenix at downtown's First Friday, or escape the city to southern Arizona, enjoy an adult afternoon sampling beer or treat the kids to a special Saturday night, this weekend has options for everyone.
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Highest-selling acre lot in Arizona's history located in Paradise Valley

It should be no surprise that economic forces have created some recent obstacles in the housing market but Frank Aazami and Arizona’s Luxury Leader Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty has managed to cut through those obstacles by transacting properties and making robust sales regardless of what is happening in our economy.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

'El Jefe': Famous southern Arizona jaguar spotted for first time in 7 years

PHOENIX - A famous jaguar known to have roamed the mountains in southern Arizona has been spotted for the first time in years south of the border. "El Jefe" was spotted in Sonora, Mexico, about 120 miles south of his last recorded sighting in Arizona, the Center for Biological Diversity announced on Aug. 4.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Snared: How a South Phoenix Kid Got 16 Years in the Slammer for One Ounce of Weed

There was no reason Trent Bouhdida had to go to prison. Certainly not for a 16-year stretch. But flukes and bad luck can do that. It was May 14, 2015. Bouhdida was 21 years old. With another unbearable Arizona summer fast approaching, he found himself in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven across from his east Phoenix apartment in need of a soft drink.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Valley's big dig: Getting ahead of Broadway Curve improvements

As perhaps the most recognizable junction in Arizona, it seems everyone knows the Broadway Curve. The Arizona Department of Transportation’s Julie Gadsby has gotten to know it all too well. She is the construction manager for the massive $776 million improvement project surrounding the curve. “For anyone who has...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Man asks Gilbert for $500K over Cactus Yards spill

A man has claimed he suffered serious and ongoing head injuries because Gilbert failed to properly maintain its sports venue Cactus Yards. Carlos Escobar filed a claim April 29 demanding $500,000, which was denied, according to the town. Escobar now has a year from the date of the claim to...
GILBERT, AZ

