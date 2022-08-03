ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Love donuts? You could win $3,000 in Oklahoma City

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GLqoW_0h3BfDux00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local donut shop says you could strike it rich while eating a tasty treat.

Polar Donuts is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a donut eating contest.

The donut shop, located at 1111 N. Meridian Ave., will host the donut eating contest on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 1 p.m.

Yukon police search for man accused of following women, children around retail store while touching himself

Organizers say the winner of the fastest time to eat 10 donuts will win a $3,000 cash prize.

Registration is $10 and is available in advance at the store or on the day of the event.

Participants must be at least 13-years-old to enter. Any participant who is under 17 needs parental consent.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

Horror-Con In Oklahoma City This Week

This weekend is Oklahoma City's Premiere Horror Con, and we have a special guest to tell us all about it. Actor Lou Ferrigno, who you may better know as the Incredible Hulk, is here in Oklahoma City for the event this weekend. There will be things like shopping, Q&A panels,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Bank of America cardholders can get free museum admission this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a way to beat the heat this weekend, you might be able to visit a local museum for free. Bank of America’s Museums on Us program allows Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank credit and debit cardholders to receive free general admission to three of Oklahoma City’s museums.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma Restaurants
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Oklahoma City, OK
Food & Drinks
Oklahoma City, OK
Restaurants
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Lifestyle
Local
Oklahoma Food & Drinks
OKC VeloCity

Q&A with Jody McAnally, OKC Farmers Public Market

VeloCityOKC: Looking back at the beginning, what about the OKC Farmers Public Market space caught your eye? Where did the dream to revitalize it come from?. Well, I would say it was not really on our radar to purchase this property. In the beginning, my husband Burt and I used to own apartment complexes and had a lot of rental units around town. We were out with our realtor who was showing us an apartment complex for sale. My husband promoted boxing at the time and the realtor asked Burt how it was going, and he said, “It sure would be nice to have a good venue.” So, after we looked at the apartment complex, the realtor goes, “Well, have you ever been to the Oklahoma City Farmer's Market?” We said, “Yes, but it won't work because there's too many stanchions.” Then he asked if we’d ever been up to the second floor. We hadn’t as it was blocked off, but we realized he may know something that we didn’t. At that time that whole space was filled with antique shops, and they were just all cobbled together. We went up on the mezzanine and we looked down, and I said, “Oh my gosh, this is a clear span space.” My husband saw boxing and I saw weddings, reunions, art shows, sporting events, concerts and fundraisers that we could host. We thought about it for a while, but we couldn’t help but to fall in love with that beautiful art deco, colonial revival building. She’s so beautiful. It took a little bit and then we finally decided that we were going to bite the bullet and do it. Our original thought just to buy the main building but right before we closed, we ended up buying the rest of the property. We thought it was silly to have almost six acres downtown and not buy it. Anyway, that's how it started.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

MIO: Watermelon and spinach salad

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is hot outside so you may find yourself reaching for a refreshing treat. 1 Triple S Watermelon, partly cut into cubes to equal 3 cups and remaining watermelon sliced for serving. 2 cups Scissortail Farms Baby Spinach. 2 cups Scissortail Farms Arugula. 1/2 cup...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Doughnut#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Polar Donuts#Nexstar Media Inc
KOCO

Oklahoma City Zoo offering free general admission on weekday afternoons

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo is offering free general admission on weekday afternoons through mid-August. Zoo officials announced Tuesday that people can go to the zoo for free from noon to 2 p.m. each weekday through Aug. 19. The Oklahoma City Zoo is open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Aug. 31, with the final entry being no later than 2 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KLAW 101

The OKC Zoo Is Offering Free Admission This Week

If you're new to Oklahoma, this state has plenty of awesome things everyone must experience while they're here. The Oklahoma City Bombing Memorial and Museum is a must. So are the Bone Museum and the Jenks Aquarium. Somewhere in the middle of those travels, you have to include the amazing OKC Zoo.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Walker Named Co-Anchor To Be On Weekend Program

Kylie Walker has been named co-anchor of the weekend morning news show on KOCO-TV (Channel 5), The Black Chronicle has learned. She will join Shelby Montgomery, who is co-anchor of the news program. She will be a news reporter for KOCO-TV on weekdays. She comes to KOCO 5 from Hearst...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KFOR

Former patient brings truck full of items to kids of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Long-time patient of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health, Elliot Johnston, wanted to give back to the hospital that kept him alive. The 5-year-old came with his mother, Mariah Johnston, and his grandparents to OK Children’s Hospital from Tulsa with a moving truck full of boxes. The packages contained items from video games for older kids and baby rattles for newborns.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
itinyhouses.com

Adorable Tiny House with Land is a Turnkey Ready Homestead

Whether you’re looking for an additional property or are just planning to go tiny full time, it can be rather tough finding a tiny house with land as a part of the complete package. This 24’ tiny house though, is just that and more!. With acres of land,...
TECUMSEH, OK
KFOR

KFOR

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy