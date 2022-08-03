Love donuts? You could win $3,000 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local donut shop says you could strike it rich while eating a tasty treat.
Polar Donuts is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a donut eating contest.
The donut shop, located at 1111 N. Meridian Ave., will host the donut eating contest on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 1 p.m.
Organizers say the winner of the fastest time to eat 10 donuts will win a $3,000 cash prize.
Registration is $10 and is available in advance at the store or on the day of the event.
Organizers say the winner of the fastest time to eat 10 donuts will win a $3,000 cash prize.

Registration is $10 and is available in advance at the store or on the day of the event.

Participants must be at least 13-years-old to enter. Any participant who is under 17 needs parental consent.
