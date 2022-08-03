Burlington County Health Department to hold vaccine, booster clinics in August

Two men from Ireland – ages 24 and 19 – were charged with fleeing the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash on Middlesex Avenue July 29. Witnesses told police that the occupants of one of the vehicles had allegedly fled the scene on foot. After canvassing the area and a short foot chase, Officer Laurel Louis and Sgt. Joseph Keane were able to locate the individuals. The 24-year-old man was charged with obstruction and resisting arrest. The 19-year-old man was charged with hindering, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury and numerous motor vehicle violations.

METUCHEN, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO