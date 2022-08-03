Burlington County Health Department to hold vaccine, booster clinics in August

Read on centraljersey.com
Examiner Datebook, Aug. 10
• The Monmouth County Park System will host Enviro-Quest on Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. at Crosswicks Creek Park, Upper Freehold Township, meet in the Province Line Road parking lot; Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. at Clayton Park, Upper Freehold Township, meet in the Emley’s Hill Road parking lot; and Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. at Perrineville Lake Park, Millstone Township, meet in the Agress Road parking lot. Follow the Enviro-Quest signs to where the park system naturalist is waiting. Once there, join in a mini-nature lesson, activity or walk for 30 to 60 minutes of nature-based fun. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.
Customers are stealing shopping baskets instead of buying bags, N.J. supermarkets say
Shortly after New Jersey enacted a strict plastic bag ban three months ago, employees at the Aberdeen ShopRite noticed something unusual — the store’s handheld plastic shopping baskets were vanishing. They soon realized brazen shoppers who didn’t bring their own bags and didn’t want to buy 33-cent reusable...
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
Tri-Town News Datebook, Aug. 10
• Guitarist and singer Gary Nokes will perform “Sounds of the Shore” at the Ocean County Library Jackson Branch, 2 Jackson Drive, at 2 p.m. Aug 20. Nokes will perform classic beach ballads, nautical numbers and coastal country favorites. Registration at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events is required to attend this free program.
Camden, NJ man receives prison sentence for selling oxycodone pills across Southern New Jersey
A drug dealer from Camden is on his way to prison after being sentenced for distributing and selling oxycodone pills across South Jersey. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said that among the pills that 49-year-old Erick Bell of Camden was selling included high 60 and 80 milligram doses. Bell, who...
Metuchen police blotter
Two men from Ireland – ages 24 and 19 – were charged with fleeing the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash on Middlesex Avenue July 29. Witnesses told police that the occupants of one of the vehicles had allegedly fled the scene on foot. After canvassing the area and a short foot chase, Officer Laurel Louis and Sgt. Joseph Keane were able to locate the individuals. The 24-year-old man was charged with obstruction and resisting arrest. The 19-year-old man was charged with hindering, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury and numerous motor vehicle violations.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wolf, Delloso 'reintroduce' $2,000 payments
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf joined state Rep. David Delloso in Folcroft to reintroduce a program to give $2,000 checks where annual household is less than $80,000. “I hear directly from so many people all across the commonwealth, day after day, about how much this program...
Main Line Media News
Montco to acquire 1-acre property near Green Lane Park
NORRISTOWN — A land acquisition in the works could make Green Lane Park even bigger. The Montgomery County Commissioners voted unanimously last month to acquire just over an acre of property in Upper Frederick Township near the park, and start the process of integrating it. During their July 21...
Community News
The Bridge That Made Trenton and World History
There are nearly 40 car, train, and pedestrian bridges whose spans cross the Delaware River to connect New Jersey and Pennsylvania. And while some are larger and grander, the Lower Trenton Bridge in the capital city is arguably one of the best known in Central New Jersey. It is also...
ocnjsentinel.com
Aldi market gets green light
SOMERS POINT — Some neighbors are not pleased, but City Council agreed July 21 to adopt a redevelopment plan for the property on the northwest corner of Groveland Avenue and Route 9. The agreement, with Provco Partners LP, will see an Aldi grocery store replace the Walgreens drug store,...
Police: Two Houses Used For Drug Dealing
CREAM RIDGE – Two homes – one in Cream Ridge and one in Bordentown – were being used to deal meth, heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl, police said. The houses were under surveillance, and when a suspect left, he got pulled over in Manchester. On July 27, police...
trentondaily.com
E-ZPass Refund: Why You May be Owed Money
You might want to check your E-ZPass statement to see if you have been overcharged for $9 instead of the usual $1.25. Some drivers of passenger vehicles may have been overcharged if they used the right E-ZPass-only Lane at the Trenton-Morrisville (on Route 1) Toll Bridge’s toll plaza between February and early of July.
This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
Atlantic City Council Fails to make a motion on Weitzel’s Liquor License renewal
(Atlantic) On Wednesday, the Atlantic City Council approved a motion to remove Weitzel’s Restaurant Liquor license renewal from the consent agenda. The item moved to an action item, and no one from the Council made a motion for approval. Atlantic City Councilman Dana Halder had issues renewing the restaurant’s...
Edison, NJ daycare worker charged with abusing 2-year-old child
EDISON — A head teacher at a daycare for young children is accused of physically assaulting a 2-year-old. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said that Nusrat J. Ameen, 56, of Edison, was arrested on Monday. Ameen is charged with fourth-degree abuse and neglect. The incident at I Can Kids...
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past year or so and supermarkets are certainly no exception. Just this year alone, at least four major food stores have closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over...
Atlantic City Council Approves Development Agreement with Boose Building
(Atlantic) The Atlantic City Council approved a resolution authorizing a development agreement with Boose Building Construction, L.C., and an internal advance for funding an economic development grant. Atlantic City Administrator John Lund says development agreements are standard features relating to economic development. He says a development agreement is necessary because...
phl17.com
Seventh reported child escaping from Youth Emergency Services Facility
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Saturday. Police say 13-year-old Tyeshia Akines was last seen at the Youth Emergency Services Facility on the 1500 block of Fairmount Avenue around noon. Akines was last seen wearing wearing a black...
Thousands of spotted lanternflies seen Tuesday at the Jersey Shore
News 12 New Jersey's Tony Caputo saw thousands of spotted lanternflies Tuesday in Belmar. Have you seen them at the Jersey Shore?
East Windsor police blotter
A 25-year-old Howell man was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane after he was stopped by police for allegedly weaving on Wyckoff Mills Road Aug. 2. The man allegedly showed signs of impairment and was processed and released. A 24-year-old Monroe...
centraljersey.com
Princeton, NJ
