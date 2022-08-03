Read on www.benzinga.com
Related
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
Bitcoin Crowd Calling For 'Moon', 'Lambo' During Price Drops Was 'True Irony,' Says Analysis Firm
Major coins were buoyant Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.9% to $1.1 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Bitcoin and Ethereum traded in the green at press time, even as S&P500 and Nasdaq futures were down 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively, at press time.
With Growing Crypto Market Pressure, This Top Miners Sold More Bitcoin Than It Mined
One of the largest Bitcoin BTC/USD miners, Core Scientific Inc CORZ, says it has produced close to 1,221 Bitcoins in July and sold 1,975 Bitcoins to pay for growth expenses. The firm accumulated $44 million and used that cash for capital investment. It spent on increasing its data center capacity and paid mining rig manufacturer Bitmain for 100,000 mining rigs.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Gains; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Monday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, remained steady during the weekend, trading above the $23,400 mark this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, surpassed the $1,700 level on Monday. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD also recorded gains today. Oasis Network ROSE/USD...
IN THIS ARTICLE
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan
Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla And AMC In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 79.78%, 87.39% and 69.94% since then.
Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 5, 2022
MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 30.58% at $0.02. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 7.95% at $11.27. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 7.14% at $0.06. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 6.38% at $10.00. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 5.24% at $2.01. GrowGeneration GRWG...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Week's Scheduled IPOs
With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. Forza X1, Inc FRZA will be trading publicly starting on Aug....
Elon Musk Predicts 'Mild Recession' For 18 Months, Says US Economy Is 'Past Peak Inflation'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has said that the U.S. recession is inevitable and will last for the next year and a half. Speaking at the electric-vehicle maker's annual shareholder meeting last week, Musk said that inflation would "drop rapidly" soon and the U.S. is past peak inflation. "We...
Dogecoin Daily: Price Consolidates As Crypto Sheds Equity Correlation, Key DOGE Building Block Could Make Its Way To Android
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 3.1% higher at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning. DOGE traded higher along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2.8% to $1.12 trillion at press time. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 3.1%. 24-hour against Bitcoin...
Why Traders Are Getting Increasingly Bearish On The Australian Dollar
Fears of a recession have reportedly led fund managers to wager the most bearish bets on the Australian dollar since March. According to Bloomberg, hedge funds and traditional asset manager peers have accumulated short positions on the currency worth 61,405 contracts, as per Commodity Futures Trading Commission data compiled by Bloomberg.
Why Is NuZee Down By Over 21%: Here Are 38 Stocks Moving Premarket
Bonso Electronics International Inc. BNSO shares rose 46% to $6.98 in pre-market trading after jumping around 46% on Friday. The company recently said it expects unaudited comprehensive loss of $1.6 million for fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Eargo, Inc. EAR shares rose 37.4% to $1.69 in pre-market trading. Eargo...
NuZee Shares Plummet Post $3.4M Equity Offering
NuZee Inc NUZE has priced its underwritten public offering of 4.2 million shares at a public offering price of $0.82 per share. The offer price is a discount of 27% on NuZee’s closing price of $1.125 on August 5, 2022. The offering will yield the company about $3.4 million...
Traders More Optimistic After Better-Than-Expected Jobs Data
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further rise in optimism level in U.S. stock markets. U.S. stocks closed mixed on Friday despite the country’s economy adding higher-than-expected jobs for the month of July. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 528,000 in July, crushing the estimates of 258,000. The unemployment rate dropped from 3.6% to 3.5%, returning to its pre-COVID pandemic level.
Benzinga
TSEM: Tower Semiconductor Q2 2022 Results Show Increasing Margins
Tower Semiconductor TSEM reported revenues in Q2 2022 of $426 million versus $362.1 million in Q2 2021. The company is no longer providing guidance nor hosting earnings calls. This was year over year growth of 18%. It was also up again sequentially as it has been since Q1 2020. Organic revenue for the second quarter of 2022, (defined as total revenue excluding revenues from Nuvoton in the Japanese fabs and from Maxim in the San Antonio fab,) grew by 30% year over year. We believe sales continue to be mostly constrained by capacity availability but that the bulk of the near term capacity increase has already occurred. Tight industry supply has allowed the company to increase prices which have been reflected in higher gross margins.
U.S. Stock Futures Higher After Friday's Jobs Report
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Monday following Friday’s better-than-expected jobs report. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO, American International Group, Inc. AIG and BioNTech SE BNTX. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 72...
Meet the ‘demon stock:’ Chinese investors have coined their own name for stocks that defy logic
China investors have a much more metal-sounding name for stocks that rise and fall for unexplained reasons: "demon stocks". U.S. media outlets called AMTD Digital, whose shares surged by as much as 15,000% shortly after its July IPO, a “meme stock“. But Chinese investors called it something else:...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, And Why Kevin O'Leary Dumped His Coinbase, Robinhood Shares
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of the top stories from this week. Stocks ended the week on a strong note on Friday after the July jobs numbers came in better than anticipated. All three indexes ended the first week for August in the green. The S&P 500 was up 0.80%, the Nasdaq Composite rose by 2.76%, while the Dow Industrials finished the week 0.15% higher.
Vitalik Buterin: Ethereum Miners Moving Chains Won't Impact The Merge
Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin isn’t fazed by miners moving to other blockchains. What Happened: “I don’t expect Ethereum to really be significantly harmed by another fork,” stated Buterin in a webinar seen by Bloomberg on Saturday. “In general my impression from pretty much everyone I...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
67K+
Followers
155K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0