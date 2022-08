Ashleigh Buhai overcomes late hiccups, wins AIG Women’s Open in marathon playoff. After watching her lead of five shots erode, the AIG Women’s Open seemed to slip from Ashleigh Buhai’s grasp, but her brilliant bunker play in the dramatic playoff with In Gee Chun saved the day for her first major win, finishing with a -10 par 274 with 70, 65, 64, 75 scores.

GOLF ・ 10 HOURS AGO