Salt Lake City, UT

Man killed in SLC autoped crash

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police responded to two serious crashes on Tuesday night, both happening within 15 minutes of each other, with one crash resulting in a death.

Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says the first crash took place at near Main Street and Merrimac Avenue around 9:15 p.m. and involved a motorcyclist and a vehicle.

When police arrived, they found the motorcyclist unresponsive and lying on the roadway. Police say he is a 50-year-old man, but his identity has not been released.

Officers believe the motorcyclist was attempting to pass the vehicle while the vehicle was simultaneously changing lanes. The collision left the man with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for injury treatment.

FATAL: SLCPD investigating fatal motorcycle crash

The driver of the car, a 23-year-old man, remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities at the time. While speaking to him, police say the driver “observed signs of impairment and are looking into whether impairment played a factor in the crash.”

The second crash happened near 300 S. 700 E. around 9:46 p.m. The autoped collision involved a vehicle and a skateboarder. Police believe the skateboarder was “crossing the street against the traffic light and was hit by the car.”

Police say the skateboarder later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Authorities confirm the skateboarder was a male, although his identity has not been released.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

