Donnelley Financial Solutions Tops Q2; Continued Progress Towards Becoming Software-Centric

Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates
Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
Berkshire's Debt Investments Help Mitigate Equity-Related Losses In Q2; These 5 Companies Made Up 69% Of Equity Portfolio
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) announced on Saturday second-quarter results that showed higher operating profits. The company reported a huge investment loss for the quarter. The fair value of Berkshire’s fixed-maturity securities investment was at $21.14 billion as of June 30, 2022, up from $16.43 billion...
TSEM: Tower Semiconductor Q2 2022 Results Show Increasing Margins
Tower Semiconductor TSEM reported revenues in Q2 2022 of $426 million versus $362.1 million in Q2 2021. The company is no longer providing guidance nor hosting earnings calls. This was year over year growth of 18%. It was also up again sequentially as it has been since Q1 2020. Organic revenue for the second quarter of 2022, (defined as total revenue excluding revenues from Nuvoton in the Japanese fabs and from Maxim in the San Antonio fab,) grew by 30% year over year. We believe sales continue to be mostly constrained by capacity availability but that the bulk of the near term capacity increase has already occurred. Tight industry supply has allowed the company to increase prices which have been reflected in higher gross margins.
Quizam Announces $200,000 Private Placement
CSE Trading Symbol: QQ Telephone: (604) 683-0020 Email: ir@quizammedia.com www.quizammedia.com Facsimile: (604) 683-0045. August 2nd, 2022 – TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC – Quizam Media Corporation ("the Company") (CSE:QQ) is pleased to announce that it has negotiated a non-brokered private placement of 4,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.05 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and a 1/2 share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.1.
Galaxy Digital Asset Management: July 2022 Month End AUM
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. GLXY ("Galaxy Digital") announced that its affiliate, Galaxy Digital Asset Management, ("GDAM"), reported preliminary assets under management of $2,096.6 million as of July 31, 2022. Assets Under Management ("AUM")(a)(c) (In millions) 7/31/22. (b) 6/30/22. (b) 5/31/22. 4/30/22. 3/31/22. 2/28/22.
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla And AMC In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 79.78%, 87.39% and 69.94% since then.
A $1,000 Invested In SPY Now Will Be Worth This Much If It Hits Year-End Price Target: How Returns Compare Vs. Big Techs
The market has shown signs of turning around in recent sessions, prompting many analysts to call for a bottom. That said, there’s limited visibility into the near- and medium-term, given the looming uncertainty around inflation and interest rates. Uncertainties Weigh Down: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, an...
Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 5, 2022
MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 30.58% at $0.02. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 7.95% at $11.27. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 7.14% at $0.06. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 6.38% at $10.00. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 5.24% at $2.01. GrowGeneration GRWG...
Elon Musk Predicts 'Mild Recession' For 18 Months, Says US Economy Is 'Past Peak Inflation'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has said that the U.S. recession is inevitable and will last for the next year and a half. Speaking at the electric-vehicle maker's annual shareholder meeting last week, Musk said that inflation would "drop rapidly" soon and the U.S. is past peak inflation. "We...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Interface, Inc. (TILE) and Encourages Long-Term TILE Investors to Contact the Firm
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2022) - Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Interface, Inc. ("Interface" or the "Company") TILE on behalf of the Company's long-term investors. Interface is a global flooring company specializing in carpet tile and resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile ("LVT"), vinyl sheet,...
NuZee Shares Plummet Post $3.4M Equity Offering
NuZee Inc NUZE has priced its underwritten public offering of 4.2 million shares at a public offering price of $0.82 per share. The offer price is a discount of 27% on NuZee’s closing price of $1.125 on August 5, 2022. The offering will yield the company about $3.4 million...
Vitalik Buterin: Ethereum Miners Moving Chains Won't Impact The Merge
Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin isn’t fazed by miners moving to other blockchains. What Happened: “I don’t expect Ethereum to really be significantly harmed by another fork,” stated Buterin in a webinar seen by Bloomberg on Saturday. “In general my impression from pretty much everyone I...
Why Is NuZee Down By Over 21%: Here Are 38 Stocks Moving Premarket
Bonso Electronics International Inc. BNSO shares rose 46% to $6.98 in pre-market trading after jumping around 46% on Friday. The company recently said it expects unaudited comprehensive loss of $1.6 million for fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Eargo, Inc. EAR shares rose 37.4% to $1.69 in pre-market trading. Eargo...
EMMA: A Stock with Upside Potential
Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. EMMA is expanding the reach of Endari, its treatment for sickle cell disease, while also pursuing other treatments to add to its portfolio. The company had shown the ability of bringing a treatment to commercialization and we believe the market is not fully recognizing the potential Emmaus has to further expand the company's revenues.
What’s Next For Palantir Technologies $PLTR?
Daily Stock Picks and News from Benzinga Newsdesk with hosts Steve Krause and Brent Slava. Straight from Benzinga newsdesk, host Brent Slava brings you the market news and stocks to watch. Subscribe to our Stocks To Watch Newsletter here : https://go.benzinga.com/sales-page-187126583617110118712659. Hosts:. Brent Slava Reach out to Brent at brent@benzinga.com.
New Break Files Final Prospectus and Receives Conditional Listing Approval from the CSE
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2022) - New Break Resources Ltd. ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") for the filing of a Final Long Form Non-Offering Prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated August 4, 2022. As a result, the Company has become a reporting issuer in the Province of Ontario. No securities are being offered and no proceeds were raised pursuant to this Prospectus.
As Apple And Other Big Techs Move Toward Disrupting Healthcare, Munster Weighs In On The Opportunity
Big techs continue to make moves toward the goal of “healthcare disruption,” Loup Funds co-founded Gene Munster said in a recent note. Big Tech’s Healthcare Investment Spike: Between 1999 and 2022, Amazon, Inc. , Apple, Inc. AAPL, Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG and Microsoft Corporation MSFT collectively acquired 22 health-related companies, Munster said.
ZeU Requires Additional Time to File Audited Financial Statements
Montréal – TheNewswire - August 2, 2022 – ZeU Technologies, Inc. ZEU ZEUCF announces that its consolidated audited financial statements for the 15-month period ended March 31, 2022, including the related management's discussion and analysis and the related Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certifications (collectively, the "Financial Documents") will not be filed by the required filing deadline of July 29, 2022.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. – HYZN
Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon Motors" or the "Company") HYZN for potential violations of the federal securities laws. After the market closed on August 4, 2022, Hyzon Motors disclosed in a SEC filing that "the...
