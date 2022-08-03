ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots CB Marcus Jones emerging as early favorite for punt returner

By Danny Jaillet
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DOVJj_0h3BeNi000

New England Patriots rookie cornerback Marcus Jones could be in line to start at the punt returner position.

Jones does have experience in this area, and quality experience at that. He had success for Houston as a kick and punt returner throughout his time with the Cougars.

The 2021 season was no exception. He recorded two put return touchdowns, which led all of the NCAA. He tied for third in the country with two kick return touchdowns as well. He was a First-Team American Athletic Conference All-American as a returner.

His versatility was billed as one of his strengths heading into the draft. In addition to being a speedy slot corner, he also may take a bigger role as a punt returner for the team.

Jones had a big role in the kick return game during portions of practice on Tuesday, and may be in a position to be the full-time starter, as noted by NESN’s Dakota Randall.

New England has several question marks surrounding their roster as training camp continues. Several positions lack clarity, but the return position may come into focus over the next couple of weeks, with last year’s returner Gunner Olszewski heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with a former first round pick. According to a report on Sunday morning, the Chiefs have released a former New York Giants first round selection. Kansas City had signed cornerback Deandre Baker, but is parting ways with him before the regular season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punt Returner#Kick Returner#American Football#Nesn#The Pittsburgh Steelers
FanSided

Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season

After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns waive injured corner, sign his replacement

The Cleveland Browns are once again making moves near the bottom of their roster as GM Andrew Berry is known to do. This time, another injury has predicated the move. Just as WR Isaiah Weston was waived after his injury, Friday the team released CB Reggie Robinson II. Robinson had missed recent practices with a core muscle issue. Robinson had an interesting tenure with the team in May:
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns RB Kareem Hunt requests trade

According to reports out of Cleveland, running back Kareem Hunt has requested a trade. However, the same reports indicate that the Browns have declined the request, telling Hunt that his best move would be to perform well in Cleveland this season and “earn his next contract.”. Hunt signed a...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star Oregon target RB Dylan Edwards announces commitment

The recruitment of Dylan Edwards has been a rollercoaster ride. Earlier this summer, the 4-star running back out of Kansas announced his decision to stay home and commit to the Kansas State Wildcats. About a month later, though, Edwards announced his de-commitment a couple of days after receiving an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Now, Edwards appears ready to make his decision, which we can assume will be final. Edwards announced on Saturday that he would be committing to Notre Dame and joining one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. It came down to three schools, and the Oregon...
MANHATTAN, KS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

136K+
Followers
182K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy