Tomball, TX

Community Impact Houston

3 events to check out in the Conroe, Montgomery area this weekend, Aug. 5-7

Events include a winery tour, farmers markets and a statewide sales tax holiday. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Aug. 5-7: Texas sales tax holiday on school supplies. Round up last-minute back-to-school supplies shopping this weekend. The annual Texas sales tax holiday is when state law exempts items such as clothing, shoes, school supplies and backpacks under $100 from sales tax. According to previous Community Impact Newspaper reporting, qualifying Items can be purchased in stores, online, via phone or through the mail. The selected tax-free clothing and school supplies are listed on the comptroller's website. www.texastaxholiday.org.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

High Ground Airsoft relocates to Cypress

Evike Outpost at High Ground Airsoft moved to Cypress in June. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Evike Outpost at High Ground Airsoft moved from its original location at 100 Cypresswood Drive, Spring, to 13742 N. Eldridge Parkway, Cypress, on June 4 and held a grand opening celebration July 23. The airsoft arena and sales center held special deals and promotions throughout the day. Evike Outpost sells airsoft guns, BBs and other airsoft gear. The facility also hosts parties, airsoft games and other events. 281-547-8367. www.highgroundairsoft.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Minuti Coffee coming soon to Cinco Ranch

Coffee from Minuti Coffee comes from an Italian blend. (Courtesy Minuti Coffee) Minuti Coffee is opening a new location late September at 7115 Katy-Gaston Road, Bldg. B, Richmond. Minuti Coffee sells Italian coffee as a cold brew and espresso. It also serves tea, smoothies with seasonal fruits and hot chocolate....
CINCO RANCH, TX
Community Impact Houston

5 newly opened businesses in Tomball, Magnolia

Heirloom Cafe and Market in Tomball opened July 8 and offers breakfast, brunch and lunch items along with coffee, tea and smoothies. (Courtesy Heirloom Cafe and Market) Interested in learning which Tomball and Magnolia businesses are have opened recently? Check out several that are newly opened below. All American Burgers,...
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Braes Heights Pet Supplies Plus celebrating grand opening

Pet Supplies Plus is launching with a grand opening Aug. 12-14 at 3851 Bellaire Blvd., Houston. (Courtesy Pet Supplies Plus) Animal food and amenities chain Pet Supplies Plus is launching with a grand opening Aug. 12-14. Located at 3851 Bellaire Blvd., Houston, the store held a limited opening in July. The retailer provides pet care to dogs, cats, birds, fish, reptiles and other small animals. Services include grooming, an animal pharmacy, periodic adoptions and other resources to help pet owners. 832-699-5335. www.petsuppliesplus.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Hopdoddy open at former Grub Burger location on Research Forest Drive in The Woodlands

Hopdoddy Burger Bar opened Aug. 2 in The Woodlands. (Courtesy Hopdoddy Burger Bar) Hopdoddy Burger Bar opened at the former Grub Burger location at 2417 Research Forest Drive, Ste. A, The Woodlands, on Aug. 2. The chain offers craft burgers, fries and margaritas among its menu items, featuring Piedmontese beef, Beyond Meat, bison and cage-free chicken options.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Spring Creek County Historical Association is looking for volunteers

The Spring Creek County Historical Association operates the Tomball Museum Center. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) The Tomball Museum Center has been operating since the early 1960s under the Spring Creek County Historical Association. But since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, the museum center has faced financial burdens due to operations being halted, Museum Director Mary McCoy said in an interview.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Hand & Stone Spa opens new franchise location in Spring

On July 18, Hand & Stone Spa opened a new franchise location at 2168 Spring Stuebner Road, Ste. 230, Spring. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) On July 18, Hand & Stone Spa opened a new franchise location at 2168 Spring Stuebner Road, Ste. 230, Spring. The location is locally owned by Larry Salguero and is one of more than 500 spas across the U.S. and Canada. Hand & Stone specializes in massage, including deep-tissue and Swedish, as well as facials and body hair removal. 346-386-6565. www.handandstonespring.com.
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tutoring company Sylvan Learning of Bellaire celebrates new owners

Sylvan Learning of Bellaire is celebrating its new owners Aug. 6. (Courtesy C2 Education) Sylvan Learning of Bellaire, a K-12 tutoring company, is celebrating it new incoming owners, Yvette and Jesse Johnson. A ribbon cutting will be held Aug. 6 at 5316 Bissonnet St., Bellaire. Sylvan Learning offers special lessons for SAT, ACT and State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test prep as well as lessons in science, technology, engineering and math fields, such as coding and robotics. 713-280-3343. locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/bellaire-tx.
BELLAIRE, TX
Community Impact Houston

5 businesses coming soon in Tomball, Magnolia

Matthew Brantner and Billy Schiel will open Honor Society Coffee Co. this fall in September or October, the business owners said. (Courtesy Billy Schiel) Interested in learning which Tomball and Magnolia businesses are scheduled to open soon? Check out several that will open soon below. Tropical Sno of Tomball will...
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Blue Bird Live Music Restaurant & Bar now open in Katy

Blue Bird offers American food and specialty cocktails. (Courtesy Blue Bird) Blue Bird Live Music Restaurant & Bar opened July 30 at 1645 Winding Hollow Drive, Ste. 208, Katy. Blue Bird offers American food and specialty cocktails along with live music. 346-251-5090. Reporter, South Houston Metro. Renee joined Community Impact...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Natural Wonder Nails & Spa now open in Fulshear

Natural Wonder Nails & Spa opened in July. (Courtesy Natural Wonders Nail & Spa) Natural Wonder Nails & Spa opened in July at 6631 W. Crossbend Lane, Ste. 400, Fulshear. The nail salon and day spa offers manicures, pedicures, facials and spa packages. Natural Wonder Nails & Spa uses organic products. 346-707-8387. https://naturalwondernailspa.com/
Community Impact Houston

DATA: See how Lake Houston-area real estate activity compares year over year

Across all Lake Houston-area ZIP codes, fewer homes sold from July 2021-June 2022 than sold in the previous 12 months. Across all Lake Houston-area ZIP codes, fewer homes sold from July 2021-June 2022 than sold in the previous 12 months. Lake Houston-area homes were also staying on the market for less time over the past year than they did the year prior, and the median home sales price increased across all seven ZIP codes.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

My Fit Nutro opens in Spring

My Fit Nutro is a healthy meal preparation and juice store. (Courtesy My Fit Nutro) Healthy meal preparation business My Fit Nutro opened July 16 at 28533 Springs Trails Ridge, Ste. 108, Spring. My FIt Nutro's menu changes weekly to offer different meals in different sizes and also offers juices. The store will hold its grand opening event Aug. 13. 573-356-9528. www.myfitnutro.com.
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

West University Place lays out facility upgrades in new plan

The city of West University Place is undertaking the largest public facilities makeover in the city’s history as spacing issues and aged infrastructure creep in. Since December, West University has held a series of public meetings to discuss its five-year facilities master plan, which involves adding, renovating, expanding and relocating key city buildings. The facilities plan is part of the city’s broader $174.26 million capital improvement plan outlining various projects, including street and road paving, and water line replacements.
WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, TX
