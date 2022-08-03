Read on www.axios.com
Related
Why the climate bill's Senate passage matters
Congress is poised to pass the most important climate bill in U.S. history, the first step in a years-long effort to transform the measure into a massive, real-world expansion of clean energy. The big picture: If the House approves the Senate-passed bill unchanged, sending it to President Biden's desk, it...
Senate Democrats pass $740 billion tax, climate and health care bill
Senate Democrats on Sunday passed their sweeping, $740 billion tax, climate and health care reconciliation package after an all-night session, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote. Why it matters: The 51-50 passage of the bill, just three months before the midterm elections, is a massive victory for...
How Iowans like to keep their thermostats vs. how they should
It has been hot as hell this week and we've all been sweatin' like a, well, you know…pig. Driving the news: We asked readers Tuesday for their ideal home temps. What's happening: We dug into professional recommendations to help resolve any temp wars among the people living under your roof.
