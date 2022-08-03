Burglars try stealing safe from Somerset County discount store, police report
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for two suspects they say broke into a discount store and tried to make off with a safe in the early morning Wednesday hours.
Police were called to Country Bargains Variety Discount Store at 801 Barn Street in Hooversville for a burglary that happened around 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 3.
Upon arrival, Troopers saw a broken window at the store. They reviewed security footage and say the two suspects pictured below ransacked the store and tried to remove a safe through the window they entered.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police out of Somerset at 814-445-4104 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online by clicking here .
