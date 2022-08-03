Downtown Roanoke extends refreshment zone until late September

Read on www.wdbj7.com
Best Places To Retire in Virginia with Only Social SecurityChannelocityVirginia State
Karen Parsons from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air made a stop at Big Lick Comic-ConCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Wrestling Legend Arn Anderson was at Big Lick Comic-ConCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges announces August scheduleCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Actress Jen Lilley assists local organizations to obtain 200 backpacks for Roanoke foster childrenCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke celebrates ‘Street Scape’ project on Melrose Avenue
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s ‘Street Scape’ project on Melrose Avenue is now complete. Mayor Lea hosted a ribbon cutting Friday morning to celebrate. The $1.85 million project began seven years ago, and has improved the sidewalks and roadways from 22nd to 24th street. A man who’s...
WDBJ7.com
Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Vinton brick-oven pizzeria is closed as of Saturday. WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business. Per the...
WSLS
Man badly burned at Lake Spring Park in Salem
SALEM, Va. – A man was badly burned at a Salem Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses say his body was covered in fire. It happened around 1:07 p.m. at Lake Spring Park, at the corner of West Main Street and Green Street. The man was on a bench near the...
wfxrtv.com
WDBJ7.com
New business Books by the Pound opens in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Books by the Pound does exactly what you’d expect– sells books by the pound. The store held its soft opening Saturday. The Coombes family says they enjoy reading and didn’t like the idea of these books ending up in the landfill. So, they decided to put them in big boxes hoping the books get loved again.
WDBJ7.com
Fans trade in food items for a ticket to the Salem Red Sox game
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Landscape Supply Inc organized a community food drive at the Salem Red Sox game on Sunday. The first 500 fans were able to trade non-perishable food items for a ticket to the game. The organization said this is the biggest charitable drive they’ve ever organized in Roanoke County.
WDBJ7.com
Three taken to hospital after Roanoke crash and fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were taken to a hospital after a crash and fire early Sunday in Roanoke. About 3:30 a.m., police and fire crews were called to 3797 Peters Creek Road SW, near the intersection of Brandon Avenue SW. The driver of a car hit a building,...
WDBJ7.com
Town of Stuart begins downtown revitalization planning
STUART, Va. (WDBJ) - Stuart town officials are involving the community in the new downtown Stuart revitalization plan. Patrick County received funding from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to develop a revitalization plan for downtown Stuart. Officials involved in the plan met with community members at the...
WDBJ7.com
Childcare in southwest Virginia unable to meet “astronomical” demand
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The child care available in southwest Virginia can’t meet what one provider says is an “astronomical” demand. “The number one thing we hate saying is, ‘I’m sorry we don’t have a position,’” said Jeanna Williams, the Owner and Executive Director of the Children’s Castle Early Learning Center in Roanoke.
wfirnews.com
WDBJ7.com
Ribbon-cutting for Buena Vista business a first for new innovation center
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - A ribbon-cutting in Buena Vista was a milestone for a new business there, and a preview of coming attractions for the business incubator where it started. Buena Vista’s Mundet-Hermetite Factory printed paper products for the tobacco industry. It closed in 2015 after more than 50...
WDBJ7.com
Multiple incidents cleared after travel disruptions Saturday
(WDBJ) - UPDATE: All crashes have been cleared. A crash along I-77N at mile marker 18.7 is causing two-mile delays. A tractor-trailer crash along I-81S at mile marker 42.7 has closed the right lane and shoulder. Wythe County. A crash at mile marker 65 in Wythe County along I-81N is...
Goodbye Dan River Finishing Mill-Hello Caesars Casino
Dan River Mills opened in 1882 as the Riverside Cotton Mills, and was once a thriving textile business that employed many of the citizens of Danville Virginia. And was also the largest textile mill in the south. The last plant closed in 2007, the water tower was destroyed by DH Griffith Demolition in 2021 and now the building that housed the Dan River Finishing Mill has been demolished by Kaiser Virginia. The land is being cleared for the construction of the Caesars Casino which will be a new and different big business for the area.
WDBJ7.com
Body found, believed to be person reported missing out of Alleghany Co.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Per the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office:. “Earlier today, the body of a deceased male was found in the general area where Matthew Walton was last seen on 7/27/22. The body matches the general description of Walton. An official identification will be made by...
WDBJ7.com
One injured in Roanoke Avenue fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person sustained non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening in a kitchen fire in the 1500 block of Roanoke Ave SW, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Roanoke Fire-EMS says the fire was an accidental grease fire. Crews estimated the damage to the property and contents to be around $4,500.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County Animal Shelter receives 50 cats after owner is evicted
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Animal Shelter has received 50 cats from a person who was evicted. The animal shelter was already at capacity and code red before the cats arrived. Right now, they say they have around 80 cats but only have room for 35. Friends of...
WDBJ7.com
I-81S back open in Montgomery Co. after vehicle fire
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The road has been reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: VDOT says a vehicle fire has closed a portion of I-81S in Montgomery County early Saturday morning. The fire was reported at mile marker 127. Travelers can expect delays.
wfxrtv.com
WDBJ7.com
Chase leads to crash and arrest in SE Roanoke; woman hospitalized
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was arrested after a chase and crash in southeast Roanoke Thursday. Shortly before 10 a.m. August 4, Roanoke Police officers on patrol in the 400 block of Elm Avenue SE saw a person in a parked vehicle they knew had active felony warrants, according to police. Officers in two marked patrol vehicles blocked the immediate exit routes for the man’s vehicle to keep him from going anyway, but the suspect, Tyler A. Jones, 32 of Roanoke, rammed into both patrol vehicles and drove off according to police.
