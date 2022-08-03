ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Downtown Roanoke extends refreshment zone until late September

By Justin Geary
WDBJ7.com
 4 days ago
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke celebrates ‘Street Scape’ project on Melrose Avenue

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s ‘Street Scape’ project on Melrose Avenue is now complete. Mayor Lea hosted a ribbon cutting Friday morning to celebrate. The $1.85 million project began seven years ago, and has improved the sidewalks and roadways from 22nd to 24th street. A man who’s...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Vinton brick-oven pizzeria is closed as of Saturday. WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business. Per the...
VINTON, VA
WSLS

Man badly burned at Lake Spring Park in Salem

SALEM, Va. – A man was badly burned at a Salem Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses say his body was covered in fire. It happened around 1:07 p.m. at Lake Spring Park, at the corner of West Main Street and Green Street. The man was on a bench near the...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

New business Books by the Pound opens in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Books by the Pound does exactly what you’d expect– sells books by the pound. The store held its soft opening Saturday. The Coombes family says they enjoy reading and didn’t like the idea of these books ending up in the landfill. So, they decided to put them in big boxes hoping the books get loved again.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fans trade in food items for a ticket to the Salem Red Sox game

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Landscape Supply Inc organized a community food drive at the Salem Red Sox game on Sunday. The first 500 fans were able to trade non-perishable food items for a ticket to the game. The organization said this is the biggest charitable drive they’ve ever organized in Roanoke County.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Three taken to hospital after Roanoke crash and fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were taken to a hospital after a crash and fire early Sunday in Roanoke. About 3:30 a.m., police and fire crews were called to 3797 Peters Creek Road SW, near the intersection of Brandon Avenue SW. The driver of a car hit a building,...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Town of Stuart begins downtown revitalization planning

STUART, Va. (WDBJ) - Stuart town officials are involving the community in the new downtown Stuart revitalization plan. Patrick County received funding from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to develop a revitalization plan for downtown Stuart. Officials involved in the plan met with community members at the...
STUART, VA
WDBJ7.com

Childcare in southwest Virginia unable to meet “astronomical” demand

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The child care available in southwest Virginia can’t meet what one provider says is an “astronomical” demand. “The number one thing we hate saying is, ‘I’m sorry we don’t have a position,’” said Jeanna Williams, the Owner and Executive Director of the Children’s Castle Early Learning Center in Roanoke.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfirnews.com

Hot pursuit ends with arrest in SE Roanoke

(Roanoke PD) On August 4 at approximately 9:50 a.m., Roanoke Police Officers on routine patrol in the 400 block of Elm Avenue SE saw an individual in a parked vehicle that they knew had active felony warrants. Two marked patrol vehicles blocked the immediate exit routes for the subject’s vehicle, in an attempt to keep the individual from fleeing. The suspect, identified as Tyler A. Jones, 32 of Roanoke, rammed into both patrol vehicles and managed to flee the scene. Patrol units immediately engaged in a pursuit with Jones, who was traveling at a high rate of speed with little regard for traffic or other vehicles.
WDBJ7.com

Multiple incidents cleared after travel disruptions Saturday

(WDBJ) - UPDATE: All crashes have been cleared. A crash along I-77N at mile marker 18.7 is causing two-mile delays. A tractor-trailer crash along I-81S at mile marker 42.7 has closed the right lane and shoulder. Wythe County. A crash at mile marker 65 in Wythe County along I-81N is...
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Goodbye Dan River Finishing Mill-Hello Caesars Casino

Dan River Mills opened in 1882 as the Riverside Cotton Mills, and was once a thriving textile business that employed many of the citizens of Danville Virginia. And was also the largest textile mill in the south. The last plant closed in 2007, the water tower was destroyed by DH Griffith Demolition in 2021 and now the building that housed the Dan River Finishing Mill has been demolished by Kaiser Virginia. The land is being cleared for the construction of the Caesars Casino which will be a new and different big business for the area.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

One injured in Roanoke Avenue fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person sustained non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening in a kitchen fire in the 1500 block of Roanoke Ave SW, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Roanoke Fire-EMS says the fire was an accidental grease fire. Crews estimated the damage to the property and contents to be around $4,500.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police: Car chase, foot chase across SE Roanoke ends with man arrested

UPDATE 4:34 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department released new details about an incident that started as a police chase and ended with a crash and a man behind bars Thursday morning. Authorities say the incident started in the 400 block of Elm Avenue SE when they were performing a routine...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Chase leads to crash and arrest in SE Roanoke; woman hospitalized

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was arrested after a chase and crash in southeast Roanoke Thursday. Shortly before 10 a.m. August 4, Roanoke Police officers on patrol in the 400 block of Elm Avenue SE saw a person in a parked vehicle they knew had active felony warrants, according to police. Officers in two marked patrol vehicles blocked the immediate exit routes for the man’s vehicle to keep him from going anyway, but the suspect, Tyler A. Jones, 32 of Roanoke, rammed into both patrol vehicles and drove off according to police.
ROANOKE, VA

