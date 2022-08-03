Read on durangodowntown.com
Related
New Mexico Farmer’s Market Week kicks off Aug. 7
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The month of August is when shoppers will see colorful spreads of fruits and vegetables that were locally grown. For this reason, August is a big month not only for the growers themselves but also for the New Mexico Farmer’s Marketing Association. The association provides resources like education and marketing assistance for its […]
Boil advisories in place for some water users in San Juan, Sandoval counties
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A boil water advisory is in effect for hundreds of water uses in San Juan and Sandoval counties. The New Mexico Environment Department says E. Coli was found in the Lee Hammon Water system as well as the Cochiti Elementary School. Water should be boiled for three minutes before using it. The source […]
Ground crews leave remote backcountry by train, search for missing hiker suspended in Colorado
The search for a missing hiker that was last seen in Colorado's southwest has been suspended until further notice pending more information or clues coming to light. Daniel Lamthach, 22, was last seen leaving for a trail run in the area of Molas Lake, near Silverton, on July 17. His phone and vehicle have since been found, but neither led to search crews locating him despite an extensive search.
ksut.org
Homeless advocacy group steps up assistance as the Purple Cliffs encampment sets to close
Community Compassion Outreach is a Durango-based organization that helps people living outside. Their work is more urgent now, as the Purple Cliffs encampment will close this fall. Donna Mae Baukat, CEO of Community Compassion Outreach, talks about increased efforts to help homeless people in La Plata County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Structure fire leaves one dead in Aztec
AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – Fire investigators are investigating a fire in Aztec that left one person dead. Just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Aztech Fire Department was sent to reports of a structure fire. They say the person was dead inside. Their name has not yet been released. Officials say there is no sign of […]
FBI offering $5k for information on Shiprock murder
SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information about a four-year-old murder. The body of 67-year-old Herbert Whitehorse was found in an arroyo in Shiprock on May 3, 2018. An autopsy revealed he died from blunt force trauma to the head. Whitehorse was last seen alive in the Shiprock area in […]
Suspected drunk driver denies hitting Farmington police officer
FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 is getting a look at new video from the night a suspected drunk driver nearly crashed into a Farmington Police officer leading to shots fired. Despite lapel camera footage showing it all play out, the suspect says he didn’t do it. “If I hit him with my car, then […]
Farmington woman lies to police about being kidnapped
FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington police say a kidnapping that put the community on edge did not actually happen. Earlier this week, a woman told Farmington police that someone in a black van had kidnapped her on Monday. They say they were uncertain of the validity of what she told them and were actively investigating the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Woman orchestrated boyfriend’s murder in Flora Vista
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sierra Collins, 21, is charged with conspiracy and murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend, William Johnson. Investigators say Johnson was gunned down in his yard off Road 3400 in Flora Vista on July 24. Surveillance video shows two men getting out of an SUV and immediately opening fire, then fleeing. […]
Comments / 0