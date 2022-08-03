WATCH: Democrats running for Massachusetts auditor gather for debate

Read on www.wbur.org
If Baker signs sports betting bill, regulators say it could take months to set operator rules
Hold your horses, eager sports bettors. State officials who would be in charge of licensing and regulating sports betting signaled Thursday that it may take longer for them to make sports wagering a reality in Massachusetts. With a bill now on Gov. Charlie Baker's desk, some proponents have expressed hopes...
The MBTA's shutdown of the Orange Line, and Ayanna Pressley on public transit and student debt
With the Orange Line shutting down for 30 days later this month, we speak with former mayoral candidate John Barros and Charlie Chieppo, senior fellow at the Pioneer Institute, to discuss how the move may affect riders. Brendan Little, former policy director for Boston's Office of Recovery Services, weighs in...
State lawmakers push to limit MassHealth's ability to recoup funds after members die
One of the proposed state laws left in limbo at the end of formal legislative sessions on Beacon Hill this week is an amendment to limit MassHealth's estate recovery program. MassHealth is the state's Medicaid program. It provides health coverage mainly to people with low incomes. Many people don't know...
MBTA will shut down Green Line service from downtown Boston to Somerville for nearly a month
A portion of the Green Line will shut down for nearly a month at the end of the summer, and the planned extension into Medford has been delayed until November, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak announced Friday. Green Line service from Government Center station to the newly opened Union Square...
As Indiana moves to ban abortions, baby boxes in the state increase
Indiana is installing boxes in which newborns can be anonymously surrendered, usually at a fire station. Baby boxes have seen a surge in use and more are planned as Indiana moves to ban abortions. WFYI's Jill Sheridan reports.
Weekend forecast: As sweltering temps keep up, Boston could see a 6-day heat wave
Today marks the second day of temperatures that have exceeded 90 degrees, putting Boston right in the middle of what may end up being a five- or potentially six-day-long heat wave in the city. The high on Thursday broke the daily record after hitting 98 degrees. Friday's temperature was just...
