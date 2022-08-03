Protein-rich foods to keep your kids fueled for school

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Anyone looking for a way to relax and unwind on Saturday is encouraged to stop by Carmel City Center for the Summer Sip & Shop Block Party. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors can check out sidewalk sales, enjoy complimentary wine and cocktails, take part in a free pop-up outdoor yoga class, and relax with a complimentary neck and shoulder massage. For kids, free airbrush tattoos and complimentary juice boxes will be available.

CARMEL, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO