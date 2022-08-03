Protein-rich foods to keep your kids fueled for school

Read on www.wishtv.com
Noblesville trying to boot adult baby store out of town
NOBLESVILLE, Ind (WISH) — The owners of My Inner Baby received a cease and desist order from the City of Noblesville Friday, days after the Board of Zoning appeals ruled the business was in violation of its current zoning guidelines. The store opened almost two years ago in a...
How to spot if your child is experiencing back-to-school stress
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Going back to school is stressful enough, but layer the anxieties children have been experiencing living through two-and-a-half years of a pandemic on top of that and they may be feeling overwhelmed to a degree they’ve never felt before. Dr. Lucille Gotanco, child and adolescent...
Community Link: Helping survivors overcome the struggles of Post-traumatic stress disorder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by Lydia Wood, founder and chairman of the Freedom K9 Project. “We are actually...
GRATEFUL FEST offers music, food and pet festival!
Spend the day at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Muncie on Saturday August 13th for the 2nd Annual Grateful Fest Music, Food & Pet Festival – presented by Midwest Homes for Pets. The event runs from 11AM to 7PM and admission is FREE!. Pamela Terhune, Founder and President, Grateful...
Scientists move closer to cure for baldness
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A new study reveals scientists may be closer to finding a cure for baldness. Researchers at the University of California discovered hair growth and hair loss are controlled by a single protein. The protein – or chemical – is called TGF-beta. TGF-beta has two...
Indiana Grown: Daniel’s Family Vineyard
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Blake Trobaugh, winemaker with Daniel’s Family Vineyard. Daniel’s Family Vineyard is the official winemaker of Gen Con. Visit the website here.
Pediatrician lists signs your child may be contemplating suicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s normal for kids to have bad days. But if a child is having more bad days than good ones, especially if it’s been that way for a couple of weeks, it could be a sign something is seriously wrong. “What you may notice...
Don’t miss Saturday’s ‘Summer Sip & Shop Block Party’ at Carmel City Center
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Anyone looking for a way to relax and unwind on Saturday is encouraged to stop by Carmel City Center for the Summer Sip & Shop Block Party. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors can check out sidewalk sales, enjoy complimentary wine and cocktails, take part in a free pop-up outdoor yoga class, and relax with a complimentary neck and shoulder massage. For kids, free airbrush tattoos and complimentary juice boxes will be available.
Lilly: Abortion law will make it harder for future investments in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Company says Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion, signed into law Friday by Gov. Eric Holcomb, could make it more difficult to attract talent and negatively impact plans for future growth in the state. In a Saturday morning statement, Lilly...
Melissa Etheridge tests positive for COVID, cancels Fishers, Elkhart concerts
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge says she’s tested positive for COVID-19, causing the cancellation of Friday night’s Symphony on the Prairie concert at Conner Prairie. Sara Galer, vice president of marketing and communications for Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, shared the announcement with the news media...
BOOK WORMS, unite! Indianapolis Public Library holds upcoming AUTHOR FAIR
The Indianapolis Public Library is getting ready for its upcoming author fair, taking place Saturday, August 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m at Central Library. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and network with more than 40 authors and attend writing workshops led by local literary experts. Alexis...
Fallen officer Noah Shahnavaz remembered at funeral
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered for a final farewell to fallen Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Officer Shahnavaz was 24 years old when he was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday, July 31 in Elwood. Nearly a week later, people from...
Another hot and humid day
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Highs once again will climb into the lower 90s but feels like temperatures soar close to 100. Shower chances are possible for the next few days. Relief from the high heat and humidity is on the way. TODAY: There’s a slight chance some spots may start...
Comedian Reno Collier bringing shows to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 spoke with comedy headliner Reno Collier. Collier will be appearing at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Columbus, IN Friday night. He’ll also be appearing in multiple other cities across Indiana including Hobart, Richmond, and Martinsville. More information about his shows and ticket...
More than 500 businesses sign letter opposing abortion restrictions in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of businesses are standing up for abortion rights in Indiana. “We fully support reproductive rights. It’s a woman’s choice what to do with her body,” the co-owner of Amelia’s, Charlie McIntosh, said. The Indianapolis bakery, Amelia’s, is one of more than...
Hot and humid weekend with isolated storm chances ahead
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hotter air is on the way for the first full weekend of August with low chances for showers and storms. Friday night: Scattered rain and storms remain possible until mainly sunset. Lows look to bottom out in the upper 60s to low 70s as we keep muggy conditions around through the nighttime hours.
Community gathers to honor fallen Elwood officer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family, friends, fellow police officers, and members of the community gathered Saturday to honor and remember Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz. Shahnavaz, 24, was shot and killed during a traffic stop Sunday in Madison County. Saturday morning began with a funeral service at ITWON Church in...
Elwood community gathers for procession, remembers officer killed in line of duty
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a somber moment for the Elwood community while they watched the procession for Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was killed in the line of duty. The Elwood community is coming together to honor 24-year-old officer Noah Shahnavaz who was shot and killed during a traffic stop early Sunday.
Visitation on Friday for Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The community is invited to honor a hero Friday during visitation for Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz. Shahnavaz, 24, had been with the department for 11 months when he was shot and killed Sunday during a traffic stop. Services will be held at ITOWN Church...
