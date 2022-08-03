New Tempe streetcar service prepares for the return of ASU students while eyeing Mesa expansion

Read on www.abc15.com
AZFamily
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor
PHOENIX (Stacker) - With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
3 Great Burger Places in Arizona
When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that they love to eat a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side or a really nice pizza. If you are among these people, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three amazing places in Arizona where you can grab truly delicious burgers. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
ABC 15 News
DPS seizes 26 pounds of fentanyl near Flagstaff in late July
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — The Arizona Department of Public Safety reportedly seized 26 pounds of fentanyl in late July during a traffic stop. On July 26, DPS says a trooper pulled over a pickup truck on eastbound Interstate f40 just east of Flagstaff. The trooper reported "multiple signs" of criminal activity during the stop and conducted a search.
foodieflashpacker.com
8 Must-Try Restaurants in Wickenburg AZ | Best Wickenburg Restaurants
Wickenburg is known as the “most Western town in Arizona.” Although it’s only an hour northwest of the hustle and bustle of Phoenix, it feels like another world where cowboys roam and cattle ranches rule. Whether you’re in town for a rodeo, the annual Gold Rush Days festival or just sightseeing, you’ll find a wide choice of restaurants where you can experience the Wild West.
AZFamily
Family grieving after Peoria football player mysteriously dies in his sleep
Fans flocked to Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix to show their support for the team and Brittney Griner following the conviction this week. Glendale church gifts over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to families. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Volunteers handed out over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies...
Phoenix New Times
Snared: How a South Phoenix Kid Got 16 Years in the Slammer for One Ounce of Weed
There was no reason Trent Bouhdida had to go to prison. Certainly not for a 16-year stretch. But flukes and bad luck can do that. It was May 14, 2015. Bouhdida was 21 years old. With another unbearable Arizona summer fast approaching, he found himself in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven across from his east Phoenix apartment in need of a soft drink.
ABC 15 News
US 60 will be closed in Tempe area for weekend construction
TEMPE, AZ — East Valley drivers, be prepared for a closure on the US 60 (Superstition Freeway) this weekend. On their website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:. Westbound US 60 closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and McClintock Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday...
fox10phoenix.com
'El Jefe': Famous southern Arizona jaguar spotted for first time in 7 years
PHOENIX - A famous jaguar known to have roamed the mountains in southern Arizona has been spotted for the first time in years south of the border. "El Jefe" was spotted in Sonora, Mexico, about 120 miles south of his last recorded sighting in Arizona, the Center for Biological Diversity announced on Aug. 4.
No injuries after popular Scottsdale steakhouse catches fire
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — No one was hurt after a fire at a popular Scottsdale restaurant sent a large plume of smoke into the air on Sunday. The fire happened at Fogo de Chao around 3 p.m. That's near Lincoln Drive and Scottsdale Road. It’s unclear how the fire started,...
fox10phoenix.com
World's longest fingernails, good deeds, 'El Jefe' reappears: This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines
From a Phoenix police officer's miraculous road to recovery after being shot to a famous southern Arizona jaguar being spotted for first time in 7 years, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from July 30-Aug. 5 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:
ABC 15 News
Phoenix Police Department summer camp wraps up with traffic education for Valley students
PHOENIX — These students may still be years away from a driver's license, but the Phoenix Police Department has started their learning well before they get behind the wheel. Operation Safe Roads spent the morning with kids as they wrapped up their time at the Phoenix Police Youth Experience Summer Camp. This day's focus was on traffic education.
ABC 15 News
Man arrested for allegedly stealing vehicles in Arkansas, Mesa and Phoenix
PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Public safety announced Friday the arrest of a Phoenix man following a month-long investigation into stolen vehicles. 37-year-old Brandon Jones was arrested Monday after Vehicle Theft Task Force detectives saw him operating and transporting multiple stolen vehicles and a trailer between properties in south Phoenix, according to a DPS release.
AZFamily
Man dead after crashing into parked semi-truck in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man is dead after he crashed into a parked semi-truck in Phoenix on Saturday night. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., deputies were called to an accident near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road. When they arrived, they found a car that had slammed into the back of the semi-truck. The man died at the scene, deputies say. There were no passengers in the car.
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen from Thursday's monsoon storms?
PHOENIX — The Valley is waking up to a round of heavy monsoon thunderstorms this Thursday morning. Some areas have already received an inch of rain in less than an hour. The rain could have major impacts on the morning commute. How much has fallen in your area? See...
1 Killed, 1 Injured In A Traffic Collision In Pinal County (Pinal, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, an unidentified man was killed following a traffic collision on Interstate 10 in Pinal County. The Department spokesperson, Bart Graves, said a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle near milepost 211 travelling Westbound. [..]
citysuntimes.com
Highest-selling acre lot in Arizona's history located in Paradise Valley
It should be no surprise that economic forces have created some recent obstacles in the housing market but Frank Aazami and Arizona’s Luxury Leader Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty has managed to cut through those obstacles by transacting properties and making robust sales regardless of what is happening in our economy.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Italian Food in Phoenix
Phoenix, Arizona, is a beautiful and sprawling metropolis. Phoenix is the state capital, known for its year-round warm climate and sunny days. Whether you are a Phoenix resident or just visiting for a few days, the city has plenty of dining experiences available!. From pizza to linguine to tiramisu, Phoenix...
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town Opens
A new seafood restaurant and market is now open.Mike Bergmann/Unsplash. For those who can’t get enough seafood around greater Phoenix, there’s good news, because a local seafood brand has opened its third location in the heart of metro Phoenix. With plenty of fresh seafood to choose from as well as a fish market for guests who would rather take their seafood home, this opening should make it that much easier to grab seafood while in the Valley.
Popular Go-Kart Chain Planning Second Arizona Location
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Arizona History
