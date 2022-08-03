Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fans Are Ready to Protect Fidough at All Costs

Read on comicbook.com
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Claims Another New Pokemon Was Hidden in Newest Trailer
A Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaker claims that one more new Pokemon was secretly introduced during this week's Pokemon Direct. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company introduced three new Pokemon that will appear in this fall's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games. However, a notorious leaker with a track record of insider knowledge about the new Pokemon games claims that the most recent trailer showed off one additional new Pokemon hidden in plain sight. Riddler Khu, who hinted at the appearance of both Fidough and Cetitan before the release of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, claims that a floating hot rod that appears within the trailer contains a Poison/Steel-type Pokemon that resembles an engine. You can check out the full tweet below.
Hitman 3 Gets New Elusive Targets and Other Content This Month
Hitman 3 is still running strong with new content and there's a wealth of activities to engage in this month. Hitman 3 was advertised as the end of this era of Hitman, largely because developer IO Interactive is going to play in the James Bond sandbox with Project 007. Although it was expected that this would mean Hitman 3 would get one year of content and then put Agent 47 to rest for the foreseeable future, that plan didn't work out. Instead, the game was such a massive success and there was such demand for more Hitman that IO Interactive has been working on an additional year of content for the game.
Steam Update Brings Great News for Nintendo Fans
If you're big on Nintendo's various hardware offerings including the Nintendo Switch and some of the company's classic controllers released recently, the latest Steam update that's currently in beta has some good news in store. The update in question focuses on two things and two things alone: added support for Joy-Cons to be used in Steam games as well as improved support for some of those classic, modernized Nintendo controllers people may have picked up in recent years.
New Halo Infinite Update Adding More Community-Requested Features
Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries shared with players some insights into what's planned for the game's next update scheduled to release on August 9th. It's a "Drop Pod" update which means it contains smaller features and fixes rather than new game modes and such, but 343 still says it's one that addresses several community-requested features ranging from improvements on the game's armor system to making challenges more visible for players looking to check off those tasks.
More Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC Courses May Have Leaked
Nintendo's plans for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC courses may have leaked once more with new datamined assets potentially revealing what Mario Kart tracks will be coming to the game in future DLC waves. This latest leak consists of snippets of music found within the game's files, music that correlates to different courses from the past Mario Kart games the Booster Course Pass is pulling from. Not every future DLC course is known, but if the leak holds up, players may have a very good idea of what'll make up the majority of the remaining DLC.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
One Piece Cosplay Focuses on The Newest Straw Hat, Yamato
Yamato is easily one of the biggest new characters introduced to One Piece thanks to the Wano Arc. With the offspring of Kaido disobeying their father and throwing their allegiance behind Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, one cosplayer has brought the Wano resident to life using spot-on Cosplay. One Piece's Final Arc is underway in the pages of the Shonen's manga and fans should expect Yamato to play a major role in the final journey of the Straw Hats.
Today's Wordle 415 answer and hint: Monday, August 8
Let me help you with today's Wordle. I've got a clue if you want it, the answer if you need it, and below that you'll find a wide range of hints and tips, all designed to make the August 8 (415) puzzle go as smoothly as possible for you. It's...
My Hero Academia Cosplay Hypes Up Mirko's Season 6 Action
The Rabbit Hero: Mirko will be one of the many heroes taking center stage during My Hero Academia Season 6, and now one awesome cosplay is hyping up the hero's big fights! Rumi Usagiyama has been one of the major key interest characters ever since she was first introduced to the series during the Pro Hero arc. Now that we have gotten to see her in action in very small moments over the fourth and fifth seasons, she'll be finally unleashed in full as she is one of the many heroes leading the charge against the villains in the anime's coming war.
Dragon Ball FighterZ Announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X With Rollback Netcode
Bandai Namco Entertainment and developer Arc System Works have announced that the popular fighting game Dragon Ball FighterZ is set to release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in the future. Since releasing back in 2018, Dragon Ball FighterZ has been one of the most beloved competitive fighting games on the market. And while the title is starting to get somewhat dated at this point, Arc System Works will now be bringing it to new platforms with some major new upgrades.
Junji Ito Talks His Favorite Stories From His Spooky Library
Junji Ito is clearly able to do what many cannot in weaving tales of terror unlike anything on the market today. With stories revolving around dangerous planets, walking sharks, and floating doppelgangers hell-bent on eradicating humanity, the manga artist has spent decades weaving spooky stories. Now, in a new interview with Viz Media, Ito reveals which of his stories that he's created over the years are his favorite and what makes them the cream of the crop.
More Details on AEW Fight Forever Ahead of THQ Nordic Showcase
More details regarding All Elite Wrestling's first console video game, AEW Fight Forever, dropped via Fightful Select on Sunday ahead of THQ Nordic's digital showcase this week where the game's first trailer will officially drop. Pre-orders for the game popped up on Amazon last week and included information about the different game modes that will be offered. There was also a cover image for the game featuring CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Dr. Britt Baker and Jade Cargill. That was apparently designed by THQ Nordic and not AEW's graphics team — which is why the wrestlers themselves were apparently surprised to learn they had been chosen for the game's cover.
Marvel vs. Capcom 2 Arcade Cabinet Revealed by Arcade1Up
Arcade1Up has officially announced a new Marvel vs. Capcom 2 home arcade machine during the Evo 2022 fighting game tournament. The home arcade cabinet will feature Marvel vs. Capcom 2 alongside seven other classic video games and comes with a Wi-Fi connection that will allow players to take on opponents over the internet. Pre-orders are expected to start on September 8th with a retail launch this fall.
Massive LEGO Icons Lion Knights' Castle Returns Tonight
To celebrate their 90th anniversary, LEGO is going back to their roots in a big way with the LEGO Icons 10305 Lion Knights' Castle. Created as an ode to the original castle set from 1984, the 2022 version will include a whopping 4514 pieces, 22 minifigures, and loads of fun features and secrets like a working drawbridge and portcullis, hidden passageways, movable walls, dungeon escape routes, an armory, and a spinning waterwheel. This massive dose of LEGO nostalgia promises to be one of the most popular sets in ages, and your next chance to own it is happening tonight, August 7th / 8th at 9pm PST / 12am EST.
Red Dead Redemption Actor Addresses Remake Rumors
Red Dead Redemption actor Rob Wiethoff, the man responsible for bringing John Marston to life, has addressed the rumors of a remake of the 2010 game. Next to Grand Theft Auto, the Red Dead series is one of the most successful franchises Rockstar has under its belt. The beloved western franchise takes the open-world gameplay Rockstar is known for and meshes it with an incredibly deep, emotional, character-driven story. The franchise has been praised for its writing and storytelling as well as its incredible technical advancements with its 2018 sequel. With the major gameplay and graphical leaps in Red Dead Redemption 2, many have been asking for a remake of the first game with those same features. For a time, Rockstar was reportedly briefly considering/planning a remake of Red Dead Redemption, something fans were eager for.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveals Multiplayer Beta Dates
Activision and developer Infinity Ward have today officially announced the multiplayer beta dates for this fall's release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. In a general sense, we already knew that a multiplayer beta would be taking place for MW2 prior to its launch in October. However, what wasn't yet known in an official capacity was when this trial period for the multiplayer component of the game would be happening. Luckily, we now have some official dates to circle on the calendar.
Red Dead Online's Lack of Updates Addressed by John Marston Actor Rob Wiethoff
Red Dead Online's funeral has been acknowledged by John Marston actor Rob Wiethoff. Red Dead Online launched in 2018 shortly after the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 and was meant to be a spiritual successor to GTA Online. It had all of the right pieces for something great, offering a much more immersive online experience that focused on role-playing in a way that GTA Online didn't. Sadly, after what felt like only a handful of significant updates over a few years, the game stopped receiving any kind of major updates. Fans started to grow concerned about what the future of the game looked like and began to become annoyed by the lack of communication from Rockstar Games.
The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Reveals Season 4 Renewal Chances, Says Disney+ Views Could Be Game-Changer
The Orville's third season is finally over and fans are eager for news about the sci-fi show's future. Previous reports suggested that things weren't looking good for a fourth season, especially with the cast's contracts all expiring after wrapping on Season 3. Speaking to TVLine, The Orville creator/star Seth MacFarlane says that it's currently "50-50" as to whether the series will be renewed. However, the show was recently added to the Disney+ library. Coming to another streaming service (in addition to its home at Hulu) could help it find an entirely new audience. Those views stand to tip the scales in The Orville's favor.
GTA Online Player Discovers Secret Outfit Perks
GTA Online is one of the beefiest online video games out there due the sheer content and possibilities, meaning sometimes players are still uncovering things. Rockstar Games is known for being incredibly detail oriented and that remains true for GTA Online. The game is a massive online playground for players to live out all of their illegal fantasies, whether that be through a criminal empire or simply having the power to steal any vehicle you want and get away with it. The open-ended nature of GTA Online has kept players coming back for nearly a decade and ensures that Rockstar will keep updating it, despite killing off support for Red Dead Online in favor of moving resources to GTA 6.
Netflix's The Sandman Is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes
Nettlix's The Sandman is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, having achieved an 89% Tomatometer score, with forty-five reviews having been submitted. Sandman is the long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman's famous comic series, which as been lingering in development limbo for decades. Now That Sandman is here, there's certainly a lot riding on it – both in terms of providing a show that hardcore fans of The Sandman comic will appreciate, and attracting a mainstream viewer audience. And Netflix's version of Sandman has to do it all without the benefit of those DC Universe connections.
