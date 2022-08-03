ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

EU says Novavax COVID shot must carry heart side-effect warning

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OZIgJ_0h3BcB2s00

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is recommending Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine carry a warning of the possibility of two types of heart inflammation, an added burden for a shot that has so far failed to win wide uptake.

The heart conditions - myocarditis and pericarditis - should be listed as new side effects in the product information for the vaccine, Nuvaxovid, based on a small number of reported cases, the EMA said on Wednesday.

Novavax (NVAX.O) said no concerns about heart inflammations were raised during the clinical trials of Nuvaxovid and that more data would be gathered, adding that the most common cause of myocarditis is viral infections.

"We will work with the relevant regulators to assure our product information is consistent with our common interpretation of the incoming data," U.S. vaccine developer Novavax added.

In June, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration flagged a risk of heart inflammation from the Novavax vaccine. read more

Myocarditis and pericarditis were previously identified as rare side effects, mostly seen in young men, from groundbreaking messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines made by Moderna (MRNA.O) and the Pfizer and BioNTech(22UAy.DE) alliance, with the vast majority of those affected recovering fully.

The EMA said on Wednesday it had asked Novavax to provide additional data on the risk of these side effects.

Last month, the EU agency identified severe allergic reactions as potential side effects of the vaccine. read more

Novavax was hoping that people who have opted not to take Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines would favour its shot because it relies on technology that has been used for decades to combat diseases including hepatitis B and influenza.

However, only around 250,000 doses of Nuvaxovid have been administered in Europe since its launch in December, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in London and Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt, additional reporting by Michael Erman in New York; editing by Jason Neely, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Alexander Smith

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 223

Heidi
3d ago

And yet no such warning labels on the other therapeutics from Pfizer and Moderna, nope, take the jab no matter what. Allergic? no matter, take the jab, have a heart condition, no matter take the jab, want to get pregnant, no matter take the jab, TAKE THE JAB OR LOSE YOUR JOB, take the jab or don’t dine out, take the jab or don’t come into this church, take the jab or you can’t volunteer, it’s all about the taking the jab! Why? It doesn’t prevent anything!

Reply(21)
223
Renegade
3d ago

It is still an experimental drug…… I don’t care how you sugarcoat it it has not been tested and we do not know what the side effects is especially long-term

Reply(13)
148
Go away now
3d ago

remember big pharma tried to seal the records of the trials and side effects for SEVENTY FIVE YEARS. obviously nothing suspicious about that

Reply
90
Related
Shin

Covid Vaccine Causing Monkeypox Outbreak Is Based On Flawed Reasoning

Why do some people think monkeypox originates from Covid chimpanzee-based vaccine, and why that’s false. When something peculiar happens, a subset of people will attribute it to peculiar causes. For example, in the era before modern medicine, people attributed diseases to supernatural causes such as spells or demons.
Daily Mail

Administration warns 'under vaccinated' Americans: Biden team will hand out more n95 masks beyond the 400 million made available as it outlines strategy to deal with surging BA.5 variant – and warns 350 weekly deaths is still 'too high'

The White House is warning Americans to take precautions in indoor settings and prepare for the surging BA.5 variant – even if they have already contracted a recent case of COVID with a related omicron variant. 'Immunity wanes, so it is critical to stay up to date with COVID...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Hepatitis B#Ema
Fortune

An Omicron vaccine is coming. Should you wait for it—or get your next booster now amid BA.5’s surge?

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Biden administration is reportedly considering making all adult Americans eligible for a second booster shot as the newest COVID variant—Omicron's BA.5 strain, deemed "the worst version" of the virus seen yet—surges in the U.S.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Public Health
Daily Mail

Moderna announces its Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster is more effective against the now-dominant BA.5 variant than previous versions of the shot: Daily deaths from the virus increase 13% over past week

Moderna has announced promising results for its Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster, with data revealed Monday morning showing it is more effective against the now-dominant BA.5 variant of the virus than previously available formulations of the shot. The Cambridge, Massachusetts, company is working to rollout a new formulation of its COVID-19 vaccine...
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Novavax's new Covid vaccine is perfect for people scared of mRNA tech—but it won't win over the unvaccinated

Unvaccinated Americans will soon be able to opt for a new kind of shot to protect themselves from the ever-evolving Covid-19 virus: the Novavax vaccine. The latecomer Covid shot from Novavax — a biotechnology company based in Gaithersburg, Maryland — has raised hopes of wider acceptance among vaccine skeptics. It uses traditional protein-based technology, unlike its mRNA counterparts. But experts say it still may not convince a large number of unwilling holdouts to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Daily Mail

Biden likely has highly contagious BA.5 strain of COVID but his symptoms including cough and sore throat are improving, White House doctor says

President Joe Biden likely has a highly contagious strain of COVID-19, but his moderate symptoms are improving, the White House doctor said in an update on Saturday. The variant, known as BA.5, is an offshoot of the Omicron strain that emerged late last year, and is now believed to be responsible for the vast majority of new coronavirus cases in the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis

America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Fortune

Think you have Omicron but keep testing negative? An expert says to trust your gut: ‘If you feel confident you have COVID, you probably have COVID’

The at-home test says you’re COVID negative, but your body says you’re positive—so very positive. No, your body isn’t gaslighting you. If you’re certain you’re COVID positive, you probably are—regardless of what the test says, Dr. Stuart Ray, vice chair of medicine for data integrity and analytics at Johns Hopkins’ Department of Medicine, told Fortune on Tuesday.
SCIENCE
Reuters

Reuters

534K+
Followers
346K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy